AFL Legend Heath Shaw’s Favourite Grand Final Moment Will Shock Collingwood Fans

What made that 2010 Collingwood side so special?

You tend to think that if you win a premiership, you must have had superstars all over the field and that you were jam-packed full of talent, but that’s not always the case. We were very much workmanlike. Mick Malthouse, our coach, had always built teams around that idea, and the teams that he coached were always workmanlike.

Obviously, you throw in a couple of superstars in the mix, but I think we all understood what our role was. It’s very much the token line, but we understood what our role was and just played to our strengths. We operated under the theory that not only do you play your role, but you also have to be harder for longer; be harder to play against and harder than your opposition. If you could do that for longer, then you would win most games.

We lived by that, and we definitely had superstar players, but amongst that, we had guys who just played their role. There were three rookies who played in that grand final, and one of the guys played 11 games and won a premiership. That was how our team was. He just played his role, and that’s why he got picked and that’s why he is a premiership player now. So it’s funny how you can mix in some superstars, but more often than not, it’s the guys that play their role that are the most important.

Is it strange for you to watch now, all these years later and still see guys like Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury running around?

Yeah, it’s amazing. The way that they go about things is A-grade. You have to be a good player, but you also have to be durable; you have to have a certain standard and they definitely have that. What I say to people when they ask me about Penns and Sides is that if you never had pace, then you can’t lose it. Sidey and Penns have always been reasonably slow, so they haven’t lost any pace; they never had it at the start, so that’s why they’ve lasted so long in the game.

So that’s the secret, you reckon? Just being slow from the outset?

Yeah, there’s a little drive-by for them.

When you are in a Grand Final, do you get a chance to soak it all in or are you more concerned with the task at hand?

No, to be honest, it’s so busy. Even Grand Final Week is so busy that when you actually do get some spare time, you just want to relax. The build-up to the Grand Final is massive and there’s always something going on, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to focus on what the job is and that is literally to win a Grand Final.

You have to remember to take a little bit of that in and enjoy the moment, but understand that you’ve got a job to do and you can’t let that be secondary to what the game is. You don’t want to enjoy the moment too much because you want to get out there and get it done. You can enjoy it when you win. If you win, you can enjoy being a premiership player for the rest of your life. So it’s hard to say that you do take it all in because most of the time you’re actually just concentrating on what you need to do.