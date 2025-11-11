EXCLUSIVE: How Nick Cave and Matt Smith Brought Repulsive ‘Sex Maniac’ Bunny Munro To Life

Finding Bunny Munro

As Cave rightly points out, the television series diverges from the source material, painting Bunny in a slightly different light. The visual medium lends itself to more graphic undertones, and yet it is what is left unshown that makes all the difference.

“What Clerkenwell did, along with Matt and Isabella, in the way they did the book, was entirely new,” Cave says. “It’s quite different from the book in that it’s not internal. It’s much more about what this character does, and I just think it makes for kind of compulsive TV.”

Somewhat surprisingly, The Death of Bunny Munro almost didn’t happen. Cave divulges that countless adaptations have been planned, scripted, and were in pre-production before ultimately falling apart. The issue, he reveals, was finding someone crazy enough to play the downright despicable Bunny.

“It was really interesting. My relationship with the character has been a strange one because there have been these long years of being completely dormant,” Cave says. “Then you get this sort of excitement around it because someone decides they want to make it, and then they’re unable to do it. They can’t find anyone crazy enough to play the central character. This has been going on for years and years. Finally, Clarkenwell got hold of it, and Matt stepped in. So, my interest in it has just been completely reanimated.

For Smith, the role wasn’t just an opportunity to chew the scenery and play up to societal tropes, but rather, a poignant reminder of humanity. At its best, The Death of Bunny Munro is darkly funny, brutally human and surprisingly relevant, but at its worst, it’s a stark reminder of the duality of man. On either side, it makes for fascinating viewing.

“I think we have a sort of duty to tell stories like this, shine a light on characters like this and make work that, at its best, feels polarising,” Smith explains. “So much of the stuff we see is this homogenised sort of just gumpf. The reason I love Bunny and I love this TV show, and I think we’ve made a really strong piece of work, personally speaking, is because it feels fucking original.”