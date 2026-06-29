Keli Holiday is the New Face of Bonds, Celebrating 25 Years of the Guyfront Trunk

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 29 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bonds is celebrating 25 years of its best-selling Guyfront trunk

The Guyfront Birthday Trunk introduces a refreshed heritage-style waistband and three colourways

You can buy the anniversary trunks from Bonds for $15, down from $27.99 RRP

Leave your Keli Holiday opinions with the bouncer at the door for just a moment. You’re not the one standing around in your undies to celebrate 25 years of the Bonds Guyfront Trunk.

For Bonds’ latest campaign, the musician has stepped into the role of frontman for “Rocking This Band Since 01”, a 25th birthday nod to the Guyfront trunk, the Australian underwear staple that has spent the past quarter-century doing largely thankless work in drawers across the country.

Fronting the campaign is Keli Holiday, the solo project of Adam Hyde, one half of Peking Duk, who appears in the anniversary collection with the kind of confidence that comes with standing around in a comfy pair of undies, staring you dead in the eyes while you try not to look directly at his package. For a product that has mostly built its reputation by being reliable, it’s a fittingly loud way to celebrate a birthday.

The Guyfront Gets a Birthday Refresh

To this day, the Guyfront remains Bonds’ number-one trunk, and the 25th birthday range brings a refreshed heritage-style waistband, with three new colourways and the same functional front fly that gave the style its name.

The new Guyfront Birthday Trunk is available in New Grey Marle, Nu Black and White, with a soft cotton-and-elastane construction, seamless sides and Bonds Cool moisture-wicking technology for hotter moments. Beyond that, it’s still the same short-leg trunk shape you know and love, just with an updated waistband and Holiday-approved styling.

Growing Up With Bonds Undies

“I’ve grown up in Bonds,” said Keli Holiday. “The undies have been on me since I was a young dog and continue to support me to this day.”

Bonds is all in on the Holiday theming, going so far as to call him its latest “frontman”, following a line-up that has featured Robert Irwin, Pat Rafter and Nick Kyrgios. And sure, this could turn into a measuring stick contest between these leading men. But honestly, it doesn’t matter who’s wearing them in the ad.

“The Guyfront is one of those pieces Aussies just keep coming back to. It’s comfortable, it lasts, and it does exactly what it says on the tin,” said Kim Thompson, Marketing Manager at Bonds. “Twenty-five years on, it’s still our number one trunk, and still front and centre in undie drawers across the country.”

The Bonds Guyfront Birthday Trunk is available now through Bonds, priced at $15, down from RRP $27.99.