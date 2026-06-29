Home/Style
Bonds guyfront trunk with keli holiday 11
CULTURESTYLE

Keli Holiday is the New Face of Bonds, Celebrating 25 Years of the Guyfront Trunk

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Bonds is celebrating 25 years of its best-selling Guyfront trunk
  • The Guyfront Birthday Trunk introduces a refreshed heritage-style waistband and three colourways
  • You can buy the anniversary trunks from Bonds for $15, down from $27.99 RRP

Leave your Keli Holiday opinions with the bouncer at the door for just a moment. You’re not the one standing around in your undies to celebrate 25 years of the Bonds Guyfront Trunk.

For Bonds’ latest campaign, the musician has stepped into the role of frontman for “Rocking This Band Since 01”, a 25th birthday nod to the Guyfront trunk, the Australian underwear staple that has spent the past quarter-century doing largely thankless work in drawers across the country.

Fronting the campaign is Keli Holiday, the solo project of Adam Hyde, one half of Peking Duk, who appears in the anniversary collection with the kind of confidence that comes with standing around in a comfy pair of undies, staring you dead in the eyes while you try not to look directly at his package. For a product that has mostly built its reputation by being reliable, it’s a fittingly loud way to celebrate a birthday.

The Guyfront Gets a Birthday Refresh

To this day, the Guyfront remains Bonds’ number-one trunk, and the 25th birthday range brings a refreshed heritage-style waistband, with three new colourways and the same functional front fly that gave the style its name.

The new Guyfront Birthday Trunk is available in New Grey Marle, Nu Black and White, with a soft cotton-and-elastane construction, seamless sides and Bonds Cool moisture-wicking technology for hotter moments. Beyond that, it’s still the same short-leg trunk shape you know and love, just with an updated waistband and Holiday-approved styling.

Bonds guyfront trunk with keli holiday 12

Growing Up With Bonds Undies

“I’ve grown up in Bonds,” said Keli Holiday. “The undies have been on me since I was a young dog and continue to support me to this day.”

Bonds is all in on the Holiday theming, going so far as to call him its latest “frontman”, following a line-up that has featured Robert Irwin, Pat Rafter and Nick Kyrgios. And sure, this could turn into a measuring stick contest between these leading men. But honestly, it doesn’t matter who’s wearing them in the ad.

“The Guyfront is one of those pieces Aussies just keep coming back to. It’s comfortable, it lasts, and it does exactly what it says on the tin,” said Kim Thompson, Marketing Manager at Bonds. “Twenty-five years on, it’s still our number one trunk, and still front and centre in undie drawers across the country.”

The Bonds Guyfront Birthday Trunk is available now through Bonds, priced at $15, down from RRP $27.99.

Bonds Guyfront Birthday Trunk
Bonds guyfront trunk with keli holiday 6
Bonds guyfront trunk with keli holiday 3

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Roger federer oliver peoples r19
STYLE

The Designer Accessories Every Well-Dressed Man Should Have On His Radar

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot on the list of highest paid players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SPORT

10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

Gta vi screenshots 0000 generative fill 2
GAMING

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Pricing, Bonuses, and “Code in a Box” Release Revealed

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

2026 macan gts 0021 dscf9977
CARS

2026 Porsche Macan GTS Review: Has the EV Gamble Finally Paid Off?

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Qantas a350 ulr project sunrise 0028 fc and bc stills 0005
TRAVEL

Inside Qantas’s Project Sunrise ‘World’s Longest Flight’ A350-1000ULR Cabins

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Balenciaga silver bracelet resembling a hose clamp with engraved logo and screw detail.
CULTURE

Balenciaga’s $1,300 Hose Clamp Is Industrial Fashion Gone Mad

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube

Louis vuitton vans copy 0002 imgi 25 730120535 17992680719997491 5479312929415248219 n
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Pharrell’s New Louis Vuitton ‘Combi’ Sneaker is Just a Fancy Vans Authentic

Cristiano Ronaldo shirtless, flexing muscles on a football field with intense expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Gta vi screenshots 0074 jason and lucia 01 ultrawide
ENTERTAINMENT

GTA 6 Release Date: Everything We Know About the Vice City Sequel