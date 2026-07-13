Sam Neill, with a career spanning over 50 years, was, and is, a Hollywood fixture. News of his death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, and through movie lovers of all ages around the world. Whether you fell in love with Neill on screen when he was fighting dinosaurs, being a literal Greek god or delivering a twisted, psychologically warping performance in a cinematic classic, it seems like everyone has a favourite Sam Neill moment.

Sadly, on 13 July 2026 through his Instagram account, Neill’s family revealed that the 78-year-old actor passed away in Sydney.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life,” the statement reads.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

While we mourn the screen legend along with the rest of the world, let’s revisit some of his best work and celebrate Sam Neill by watching him do what he did best.

10 Best Sam Neill Films

1. ‘Jurassic Park’

It’s the movie that made Sam Neill a global superstar, and it was likely your introduction to the magic he could bring to the screen. Neill’s turn in Jurassic Park, alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum and under the direction of Steven Spielberg, has become the stuff of legend. We all recognise John Williams’ infamous score, and we all know what’s going to happen once we see that glass of water ripple.

But Jurassic Park, which has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, wouldn’t have had its success if it wasn’t in part to Neill’s heroic and grounded performance as paleontologist Alan Grant. He’s not brash or over-the-top, but instead exudes a quiet and steady charisma that ties brilliantlly with Goldblum’s eccentricity and Dern’s intellect. Though Neill appeared in several Jurassic Park sequels, most recently 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, it’s safe to say nothing can top the original.

2. ‘Possession’

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum from Jurassic Park lies 1981’s Possession, a horror movie with a capital H. Neill plays Mark, a spy whose wife Anna, played by Isabelle Adjani, begins to show some concerning behaviour after she says she wants a divorce.

Where Alan Grant is grounded and rational, Mark is experiencing a visceral psychotic collapse. While attention around this movie is usually given to Adjani (once you see the subway scene, it stays with you forever), but Neill’s performance of jealousy and trauma helps take this Andrzej Żuławski-directed film to the next level. Sure, if you haven’t seen it you can guess what the story might be from the title, but this is also a movie about a horrific breakdown of a marriage, and Neill and Adjani match each other at every agonising moment.

3. ‘The Piano’

In part thanks to Jurassic Park, people can sometimes forget that Neill’s talents suit indie films just as much as they do blockbusters. Enter The Piano, a movie directed by fellow New Zealander Jane Campion. Released in the same year as Jurassic Park, The Piano, set in the mid-1800s, sees Neill play something we’re not used to seeing from him: a villain.

Neill’s Alasdair purchases Holly Hunter’s Ada, who hasn’t spoken a word since she was six years old, into an arranged marriage. As another man, Harvey Keitel’s Baines, enters the picture, Alasdair becomes more aggressive and more violent which leads to an incredibly haunting and unsettling performance. Much like Possession, The Piano is a movie that stays with you, and one that helps showcase all that Neill was capable of.

4. ‘Evil Angels’ / ‘A Cry In The Dark’

Though a New Zealander, Neill was a fervent supporter of and player in movies that told Australian stories. Some were heartwarming and some were fictional, but his turn in Evil Angels (otherwise known as A Cry In the Dark) explored one of Australia’s most infamous true crime stories: the death of baby Azaria Chamberlain. Alongside Meryl Streep’s Lindy, Neill played Michael Chamberlain, father of Azaria who, at just nine weeks old, disappeared from a campsite near Uluru. Despite the couple’s claims that a dingo took Azaria, the court of public opinion had pegged both of them, particularly Lindy, as guilty.

Released just two months after the Chamberlains were exonerated of all charges after a highly publicised series of court appearances, it took guts for Neill and Streep to not only take on the roles of two people everyone decided were villains, but to try and add humanity to them. Neill’s performance as Michael is completely nuanced, not only dealing with grief, but with an inner conflict with his faith.

Also, being paired up against Meryl Streep speaks volumes in and of itself, doesn’t it?

5. ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’

Despite being a global superstar, Neill always remained loyal to uplifting cinema, and talent, of his home country of Aotearoa throughout his storied career. It should come as no surprise, then, that he partnered with Kiwi director Taika Waititi several times. The most high-profile of those collabs were the excellent Thor: Ragnarok and the far inferior Thor: Love And Thunder, but none of them feel as special as 2016’s Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

This is a movie that is bursting at the seams with heart, laughs and charm, thanks in no small part to Neill’s performance at the disgruntled bushman Hector. Foster father to Ricky, Hector, or “Uncle”, is distant and averse to affection. But, once the duo become a target of a manhunt, Hector’s facade slowly chips away to show a more vulnerable side. Look at it like an evolution of his work in Jurassic Park, facilitated by his incredible chemistry with the then-14-year-old Julian Dennison.

6. ‘Event Horizon’

Sam Neill left no frontier unexplored throughout his career, taking his talents to deep space with Event Horizon. Partnered alongside fellow sci-fi legend Laurence Fishburne, Neill plays Dr. William Weir, designer of the Event Horizon spaceship that mysteriously reappeared after being missing for years.

Without giving too much away, you can rest assured that things are not what they seem when it comes to the resurfaced ship. As the audience fills with tension while witnessing what horrors lurk in the ship’s halls, Neill’s performance as a prideful scientist who descends into madness is an enthralling watch that’ll have you holding your breath until the credits roll.

7. ‘Dead Calm’

Maybe a more underrated entry into the filmography of not only Sam Neill but co-star Nicole Kidman, Dead Calm is an Australian psychological horror that showcases what talents both of these superstars had years before either of them truly broke through.

Directed by the legendary George Miller, Dead Calm has a lot of similarities to Cape Fear. An isolated couple, John and Rae, terrorised by a man who is relentless in his single-minded torture that crescendos on a boat at sea. It’s a sweaty, breathless thriller that splits the couple up early on and follows John and Rae’s struggles to survive. Neill’s scenes are largely performed solo, with no-one to bounce off, yet he still manages to have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

8. ‘Sweet Country’

Pairing with one of Australia’s great directors, Warwick Thornton, Sweet Country is an epic film that required epic talent to lead it. Fred Smith is a preacher, played by Neill, who searches for Sam Kelly, an Indigenous station hand on the run across the harsh outback after killing a man in self-defense.

It’s a true Australian Western that doesn’t shy away from the horrors inflicted upon First Nations people between WWI and WWII, set against the deep ochres of the outback. Fred is a beacon of kindness among so many terrible people, and Neill imbues him with restraint and earnestness that really helps ground the film.

9. ‘My Brilliant Career’

One of Neill’s earliest roles, coming 14 years before Jurassic Park, My Brilliant Career puts Neill firmly in a supporting role, showcasing his ability to strip away his leading man charm and help uplift another. In this case, Neill plays Harry, friend-to-lover of Sybylla. Sybylla dreams of being a writer, but the circumstances (both social and personal) of turn-of-the-century rural Australia provide endless obstacles.

Released when Neill was 28 years old, this movie basically did the groundwork for the character style he would become most famous for playing: The Good Guy. Harry is gentle, supportive and is in love with Sybylla and her passions, with Neill really giving star Judy Davis the space to shine and lead the story.

The story, based on Miles Franklin’s 1901 novel, is soon-to-be-released as a miniseries by Netflix, so now’s the perfect chance to familiarise yourself with it, and get to watch Neill show such promise early in his career.

10. ‘In The Mouth Of Madness’

Neill’s reputation as a kind man, and for playing kind characters, precedes him, so it’s surprising just how unafraid he was to play characters who descended into madness (or whose inner madness rose to the surface). Possession and Event Horizon are the most famous examples of this, but none are quite as mind-bending at In The Mouth Of Madness.

In The Mouth Of Madness actually is the third entry into what some call Neill’s ‘madness trilogy’. Working with horror auteur John Carpenter, Neill plays an insurance investigator who is hired to find a missing horror novelist. Without giving too much away, Neill starts as a skeptic before reality warps around him, and you watch his sanity break in real time.

If for no other reason, watch In The Mouth Of Madness for the final scene alone. It’s proof that few others can play mad like Neill did, and we’ll probably see his influence and style emulated for years to come.