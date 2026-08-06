Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Matt damon the odyssey beach
MOVIES & TV

When’s The Best Time To Go To The Bathroom During ‘The Odyssey’?

Jackson Langford
By Jackson Langford - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Christopher Nolan’s latest epic ‘The Odyssey’ goes for a staggering 172 minutes.
  • Despite being adapted from an almost 3000-year-old text, people are stressed about missing key moments.
  • Luckily, there are four moments in Nolan’s adaptation of Odysseus’ journey that will be safe for you to pop to the bathroom.

Haven’t seen Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey yet? Despite the buzz, you’re not alone. Tickets to the latest adaptation of Homer’s epic are in such high demand, especially in IMAX 70mm-capable theatres, that they’re being resold on online marketplaces for hundreds of dollars. Clearly, this is a movie no-one wants to miss while it’s in cinemas. Not even a moment.

Not missing a moment means holding out for the bathroom. But doing that for an almost-three-hour blockbuster is a hard ask, regardless of whether you opt for the buckets of soda cinemas call a ‘small’. With tickets being so hard to come by, it’s completely understandable that you’d want to resist nature’s calling until it causes you physical pain while watching Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more retell one of history’s most famous tales.

In a review for Man of Many, Chad Kennerk wrote, “There is a reason why some tales are timeless, and The Odyssey’s lessons are well worth another listen. It also happens to be one of the best action films of the decade. Consider this your call to set sail.”

But, luckily for us all, there are a few quieter instances amongst all the action, islands, monsters and the like that seem purpose-built for you to pop to the bathroom. Specifically, there are four moments throughout The Odyssey’s runtime where you can leave your seat, go handle your business, and return without missing too much. These are the best time to go to the bathroom during The Odyssey.

The odyssey soldiers
Cepheus, Odysseys and Eurylochus in ‘The Odyssey’ | Image: Universal Pictures

4 Best Moments To Use The Bathroom During ‘The Odyssey’

Trojan horse the odyssey
The soldiers of Troy transporting the Trojan Horse | Image: Universal Pictures

27 Minutes

The first act of Nolan’s The Odyssey is truly about setting the scene. We learn why Penelope and Telemachus are holed up in Ithaca, and get flashbacks to Odysseus farewelling his home before heading to Troy and… doing all that. Once the Trojan Horse has been wheeled in and Odysseus is ready to return, he speaks for a while about how he anticipates smooth sailing and even getting home ahead of schedule!

Spoiler alert: the sailing is not smooth and he’s not getting home ahead of schedule.

In any case, while the tonal shift of the film looms, you can mentally prepare yourself by going to the bathroom and not missing anything too important.

Matt damon himesh patel the odyssey
These lads don’t know what’s about to hit them | Image: Universal Pictures

1 hour

This one’s a bit risky depending on what you came to see The Odyssey for. Did you come for heartstopping, tenser-than-tense action sequences? You might wanna hold your pee through this timestamp.

However, if you’re OK with forgoing a brief bit of action so you can go to the toilet and not miss anything that’ll ruin your experience of the film, then one hour in is your call for a break. Odysseus fears he’s double-crossed Poseidon, he and his crew encounter a rough patch at sea, a rougher patch with some large locals on land, but nothing crucial to the story itself occurs. If you need a bathroom break toward the hour mark, go and take it.

The odyssey ship arrow matt damon
Rough seas ahead for Odysseus and his crew | Image: Universal Pictures

1 hour 45 minutes

As we approach the final act, Odysseus is battling with the prophecy he’s just heard and is keeping secret from his crewmates. And, to the surprise of no-one, Eurylochus and co. are pressing Odysseus for his secrets.

It’s a three-to-four minute back and forth as Odysseus stays hush on what he was told at Hades, which means you’ve got three-to-four minutes to run to the toilet and back to your seat without anything major happening (except for an untimely end for some cattle).

matt damon zendaya the odyssey
Matt Damon and Zendaya in ‘The Odyssey’ | Image: Melinda Sue Gordon, Courtesy of Universal Pictures

2 hour 10 minutes

The movie’s final act is upon us, meaning you’ve got limited seconds to relieve yourself. But there is a brief sequence where Telemachus is sneaking a disguised beggar into the Ithacan castle before seating among Penelope’s suitors. Once you see that disguise donned, it’s your cue to run (don’t walk) to the bathroom and make haste coming back.

Once you sit back down, strap yourself in for one of the most action-packed final sequences of recent cinema.

Related reads

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Jackson Langford

Digital Editor

Jackson Langford

Jackson Langford is an editor and journalist with over a decade's experience, specialising in music, entertainment, culture and more. He has interviewed everyone from Tom Cruise to Sam Kerr to Katy Perry, and loves to interview and profile talent on ...

More about Jackson
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Rose davies commonwealth games gold medal glasgow 2026
SPORT

Australia Is Dominating Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here’s Every Gold Medal So Far

Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0001 generative fill
WATCHES

Swatch And OMEGA’s Solid Gold MoonSwatch Is Already Reselling For Thousands

Omoda 9 SHS-P parked in front of a city skyline with a woman walking alongside it
CARS

4 Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid Cars Built for Range, Efficiency and Power

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Tom Holland standing shirtless in a dimly lit room, showing defined abs and a surprised expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Workout & Diet Plan

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Apple tv ted lasso key art 2 3
MOVIES & TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Gives Him A New Team To Believe In

1962 aston martin db4 gt zagato 0009 imgi 136 128315583ceb30b2a3dbb6bc8d33dea1a1a90ae2
CARS

10 Best Cars Heading to Auction for Monterey Car Week 2026

Tom holland zendaya spider man
MOVIES & TV

Tom Holland and Zendaya Sling ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Odyssey’ Into the Biggest Box Office Weekend in History

Million kilometre landcruiser 0001 imgi 4 1639197008959179210 ca352572 8f30 4bad a08a defb8c811690
CARS

This Million KM Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series is Heading to Auction

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Jack daniel's 10 year old batch no 5
DRINKS

Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 05 is a Generational Labour of Love

Le mont saint michel genuine work jacket
STYLE

Le Mont Saint-Michel’s Work Jacket Completely Changed How I Wear Clothes

iPhone 17 Air in white held in hand, showcasing its sleek design and Apple logo against a tiled floor background.
TECH

iPhone Air 2 Release Date, Price and the Biggest Rumours So Far

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds stand together against a red and blue gradient background.
MOVIES & TV

10 Highest-Paid Actors in Hollywood Right Now

Tadej Pogacar climbing in the world champion's jersey for UAE Team Emirates XRG at the Tour de France
CULTURE

WHOOP Data Reveals the Science Behind Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Dominance

Silhouette of a man in a classic James Bond gun barrel design, black and white theme.
MOVIES & TV

Who Will Play the Next James Bond? 8 Actors Who Actually Stand a Chance

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

Avengers doomsday heroes die header
CULTURE

Who Will Die in ‘Avengers Doomsday’? Ranking 15 Major Characters’ Survival Chances