Disney Launches Infinity Vision as IMAX Reportedly Backs Dune 3 Over Avengers

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 21 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled Infinity Vision, a new premium cinema certification designed to mark out theatres with the biggest screens, laser projection, and immersive audio. Officially, it’s about helping audiences find the best possible place to watch a movie. Unofficially, Disney may have just been forced to find a backup plan after missing out on IMAX priority.

The announcement landed at CinemaCon just as reports suggested IMAX has prioritised Dune: Part Three for its 18 December 2026 release window, the same date currently held by Avengers: Doomsday. If that plays out, Disney’s biggest tentpole of the year could be left without prime IMAX screen access.

Infinity Vision, assemble.

IMAX at Village Cinemas, Westfield Fountain Gate | Image: Village Cinemas Instagram

What Is Disney Infinity Vision?

So what is Infinity Vision, exactly? In simple terms, it’s Disney’s premium stamp for cinemas that meet its standards for screen size, laser projection, and immersive audio.

In practice, that means Disney gets to slap their badge on premium large-format auditoriums already in place rather than build something new. With 75 qualifying locations in the US and around 300 globally, it gives Disney immediate scale, even if it still sits well behind IMAX’s reported footprint of roughly 1,700 auditoriums worldwide.

Even with that kind of gap, it’s still a smart play. Plenty of cinemas already have strong non-IMAX auditoriums, but IMAX has spent years becoming shorthand for the premium blockbuster ticket. Infinity Vision gives Disney a way to redirect that instinct toward screens it can still control.

Infinity Vision vs IMAX: What’s the Difference?

From a technology standpoint, IMAX remains the more specialised format. IMAX cinemas can feature custom screen geometry, expanded aspect ratios, proprietary projection systems, and films specifically shot or mastered to take advantage of the format’s taller image and larger field of view.

Infinity Vision is taking a different approach. The Walt Disney Company is not introducing new cameras, new projection hardware, or a dedicated auditorium design. Instead, it certifies existing premium large-format screens that meet Disney’s standards for size, laser projection, and immersive sound. Reports suggest it could include a minimum 50-foot-wide screen and Dolby 7.1 audio.

In simple terms, IMAX is a purpose-built premium format that can influence how a movie is shot and presented. Infinity Vision is a premium certification for cinemas already equipped to deliver a high-end version of the theatrical experience.

It’s not quite IMAX, but it still holds its own.

Image: Supplied

When Does Disney Infinity Vision Launch?

Disney is wasting no time putting the new branding to work.

Infinity Vision begins with a September re-release of Avengers: Endgame before rolling into Avengers: Doomsday in December. With new footage promised for Endgame, Disney is giving audiences a reason to revisit one of Marvel’s biggest hits while introducing Infinity Vision ahead of Doomsday.

For moviegoers, this could be useful. Better screens are better screens, regardless of logo. But it also adds another badge to an already crowded wall that includes IMAX, Dolby Laboratories Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX and every chain-specific premium format under the sun.

And with so many different formats, certifications, technologies, and cinema chains, most people just want to know which ticket is actually worth paying extra for.

For Disney, it’s worth every penny. Because when the Mouse couldn’t lock in the most valuable screens in town, it assembled another way to compete for them.

Image: Disney

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