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Disney Launches Infinity Vision as IMAX Reportedly Backs Dune 3 Over Avengers

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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The Walt Disney Company has unveiled Infinity Vision, a new premium cinema certification designed to mark out theatres with the biggest screens, laser projection, and immersive audio. Officially, it’s about helping audiences find the best possible place to watch a movie. Unofficially, Disney may have just been forced to find a backup plan after missing out on IMAX priority.

The announcement landed at CinemaCon just as reports suggested IMAX has prioritised Dune: Part Three for its 18 December 2026 release window, the same date currently held by Avengers: Doomsday. If that plays out, Disney’s biggest tentpole of the year could be left without prime IMAX screen access.

Infinity Vision, assemble.

Imax theatre interior at Village Cinemas Westfield Fountain Gate with empty seats and large screen displaying movie poster.
IMAX at Village Cinemas, Westfield Fountain Gate | Image: Village Cinemas Instagram

What Is Disney Infinity Vision?

So what is Infinity Vision, exactly? In simple terms, it’s Disney’s premium stamp for cinemas that meet its standards for screen size, laser projection, and immersive audio.

In practice, that means Disney gets to slap their badge on premium large-format auditoriums already in place rather than build something new. With 75 qualifying locations in the US and around 300 globally, it gives Disney immediate scale, even if it still sits well behind IMAX’s reported footprint of roughly 1,700 auditoriums worldwide.

Even with that kind of gap, it’s still a smart play. Plenty of cinemas already have strong non-IMAX auditoriums, but IMAX has spent years becoming shorthand for the premium blockbuster ticket. Infinity Vision gives Disney a way to redirect that instinct toward screens it can still control.

Infinity Vision vs IMAX: What’s the Difference?

From a technology standpoint, IMAX remains the more specialised format. IMAX cinemas can feature custom screen geometry, expanded aspect ratios, proprietary projection systems, and films specifically shot or mastered to take advantage of the format’s taller image and larger field of view.

Infinity Vision is taking a different approach. The Walt Disney Company is not introducing new cameras, new projection hardware, or a dedicated auditorium design. Instead, it certifies existing premium large-format screens that meet Disney’s standards for size, laser projection, and immersive sound. Reports suggest it could include a minimum 50-foot-wide screen and Dolby 7.1 audio.

In simple terms, IMAX is a purpose-built premium format that can influence how a movie is shot and presented. Infinity Vision is a premium certification for cinemas already equipped to deliver a high-end version of the theatrical experience.

It’s not quite IMAX, but it still holds its own.

Hoyts cinema interior with red seats and a large screen showing a child watching intently.
Image: Supplied

When Does Disney Infinity Vision Launch?

Disney is wasting no time putting the new branding to work.

Infinity Vision begins with a September re-release of Avengers: Endgame before rolling into Avengers: Doomsday in December. With new footage promised for Endgame, Disney is giving audiences a reason to revisit one of Marvel’s biggest hits while introducing Infinity Vision ahead of Doomsday.

For moviegoers, this could be useful. Better screens are better screens, regardless of logo. But it also adds another badge to an already crowded wall that includes IMAX, Dolby Laboratories Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX and every chain-specific premium format under the sun.

And with so many different formats, certifications, technologies, and cinema chains, most people just want to know which ticket is actually worth paying extra for.

For Disney, it’s worth every penny. Because when the Mouse couldn’t lock in the most valuable screens in town, it assembled another way to compete for them.

Learn More About Disney Infinity Vision
Avengers doomsday poster - in production
Image: Disney

Disney Infinity Vision FAQs

What is Disney Infinity Vision?

Disney Infinity Vision is a premium cinema certification applied to auditoriums that meet Disney’s standards for large screens, laser projection, and immersive audio. Disney says around 300 locations qualify globally, including 75 in the United States.

Is Disney Infinity Vision the same as IMAX?

No. Infinity Vision is Disney’s certification for existing premium auditoriums, while IMAX operates a global network of roughly 1,700 purpose-built auditoriums with its own cameras, projection systems, and screen geometry.

Why did Disney create Infinity Vision?

Officially, Disney says Infinity Vision helps audiences identify the best premium screens for its films. Unofficially, it also gives the studio another premium pathway after reports IMAX prioritised Dune: Part Three for the same December release window as Avengers: Doomsday.

When does Disney Infinity Vision launch?

Infinity Vision launches in September 2026 with the re-release of Avengers: Endgame, before continuing with Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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