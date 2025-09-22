Is the Zeekr 7X the Tesla Model Y Slayer That Everyone Claims It Is?

Zeekr 7X undercuts Model Y, starts at AUD$57,900 before on-roads

Long-Range RWD claims 615 km WLTP, beating Tesla’s advertised driving range

Performance AWD blasts 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, 475 kW of power

800-volt architecture enables 450 kW DC charging, 10-80 % in 13 minutes

Seven-year warranty, OTA updates, luxury tech-laden cabin standard

With more than 2,000 preorders before the car has even landed in showrooms, the first true competitor to the Tesla Model Y (from AUD$58,900 plus on-roads) has arrived.

It’s called the Zeekr 7X, and it lands in three model grades, priced from AUD$57,900 plus on-road costs. We were invited to the local launch at The Bend before customer arrivals in October. While we were limited to a test track for this review, it was enough to uncover many of our questions about the electric SUV.

Headline figures include a WLTP range of up to 615km in RWD (Long Range) specification and a 0-100km/h time of just 3.8 seconds in AWD (Performance) specification, thanks to a dual-motor drivetrain that punches out 475 kW of power and 710 Nm of torque. Futureproofing the platform is an 800V platform that offers a maximum DC charge rate of 450kW with charging from 10% to 80% in as little as 13 minutes. That makes the 7X Australia’s fastest-charging EV.

If you haven’t heard of the Zeekr brand before, you will soon. It’s a Geely-owned outfit that has previously shared its EV architecture with cars like the Volvo EX30 for the Zeekr X. The brand has sold upwards of 520,000 vehicles globally. However, with the introduction of the 7X, it’s now the luxury headliner for the umbrella brand in Australia that will take on Tesla. Does it cut the mustard? Let’s see if we can find out.

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Price and Specs

The 2025 Zeekr 7X is priced from AUD$57,900 plus on-road costs in Australia.

Here’s a quick look at the three models on offer:

2025 Zeekr 7X RWD Standard – from AUD$57,900

– from AUD$57,900 2025 Zeekr 7X RWD Long Range – from AUD$63,900

– from AUD$63,900 2025 Zeekr 7X AWD Performance – from AUD$72,900

The Zeekr 7X is a five-seat family-oriented all-electric SUV similar in size to the Tesla Model Y. It measures 4,787mm long, 1,650mm in height, and 2,900mm in its wheelbase, which is +26 mm taller and +10 mm longer than the Model Y. That increases legroom in the second row but, strangely, results in a smaller boot and frunk. The Tesla Model Y manages 822 litres of space in the boot, while the Zeekr 7X manages 539 litres.

While the Zeekr 7X RWD Standard undercuts the Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive by AUD$1,000, the Zeekr 7X AWD Performance is AUD$16,500 cheaper than the equivalent German-made Tesla Model Y Performance (AUD$89,400 plus on-roads). Of course, the Zeekr is slower and has less range, but the two vehicles should make for quite the sales battle moving forward.

Standard equipment across all 7X grades includes the following features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Matrix LED headlights

Leather upholstery

21-speaker premium stereo (co-developed with Yamaha)

Integrated dash camera

Interior camera for facially-recognised driver profile

16-inch infotainment touchscreen

13-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual 50-watt wireless smartphone chargers

High-output USB-C charge ports

5G connectivity to support over-the-air updates and an app store

A companion smartphone app to control the vehicle

Power tailgate

We’ll explain the battery and performance differences between the models in detail below. Still, it’s worth mentioning here that the Zeekr 7X Performance adds air suspension and an off-road mode tuned for sand, gravel, and mud, which we tested out. Next to this is a host of comfort features like electric front/rear doors, heated/cooled massage seats, an augmented-reality HUD, premium audio, and 21-inch wheels as standard.

Standard across the Zeekr 7X line-up is a 7-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and 7 years of roadside assistance. Note that the first 1,000 pre-orders come with bonus items, including a home 7 kW wallbox charger, portable Type 2 + 10 A charge cables, and free exterior and interior colour upgrades.

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Battery, Power, and Range

Spec RWD (Standard) RWD (Long Range) AWD (Performance) Drive layout Rear-wheel Rear-wheel Dual-motor AWD Battery capacity 75 kWh “Golden” 100 kWh (NCM) 100 kWh (NCM) Max power / torque 310 kW / 440 Nm 310 kW / 440 Nm 475 kW / 710 Nm 0–100 km/h 6.0 seconds 6.0 seconds 3.8 s WLTP range (est.) 480 km 615 km 543 km DC peak capability 450 kW 450 kW 450 kW 10–80 % (360 kW DC) 13 min 16 min 16 min On-board AC charger 22 kW (10–100 % in 4.5 h) 22 kW (10–100 % in 5.5 h) 22 kW (10–100 % in 5.5 h) Scroll horizontally to view full table Variant and performance overview for 2025 Zeekr 7X

While the AWD (Performance) model steals the spotlight with 475 kW of power and 710 Nm of torque, it’s impressive that even the entry-level RWD (Standard) offers 310 kW of power and 440 Nm of torque. The Performance model’s 0-100km/h acceleration is impressive at 3.8 seconds, but the RWD models aren’t a slouch with a 6-second acceleration time, aligning them with the Tesla Model Y RWD.

During our limited test drive on the track, the RWD (Long Range) was the sweet spot in the range. The 7X is not a track car, and while the Performance model literally has the word “performance” in the name, it can’t hold a torch to the Tesla Model Y Performance in driving dynamics. 6.0 seconds 0-100km/h is fast enough for this vehicle.

Range-wise, the RWD Standard Range model is the quickest to charge thanks to the smaller 75 kWh Golden Battery, but the 100 kWh battery in the RWD Long Range offers the most range with up to 615 km. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-range dual-motor AWD Performance model still provides an impressive 543 km of range, and even if that’s less than the 600km WLTP offered in the Tesla Model Y, it’s more than enough overall.

Thanks to 800V architecture, all models in the line-up gain 450 kW DC fast charging capability and 22kW on-board chargers. That means you can charge the Zeekr 7X from 10–80 % (360 kW DC) in as little as 13 minutes. However, you won’t find a charger this powerful in Australia (yet), so expect to charge in 20-30 minutes at the more common 250kW DC fast chargers found in most major cities.

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Interior

The best thing about the interior of the Zeekr 7X is that it just makes sense, and they’ve kept gimmicks to a minimum.

Where so many Chinese EV competitors try to beat the Tesla benchmark with weird features that don’t suit Western markets, the Zeekr mostly avoids this. The “top-layer” Nappa leather seats feel like they might actually be from Nappa, not the marketing department. Meanwhile, the Panoramic glass roof has an electric sunshade, which cars like the Zeekr X don’t have.

You’ll find the odd, silly thing, like automatic doors on the top-of-the-range AWD model and Smart Cabin Modes (car mode, relaxation mode, and camping mode) across the range, but they don’t get in the way of an otherwise high-quality, solidly built cabin.

The large 16-inch Mini-LED central infotainment screen, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, looks the same as in every new Chinese car sold in Australia. Still, it’s high-quality, and the menu layouts aren’t nearly as frustrating as those in the DEEPAL E07 we recently tested. There are physical buttons below the screen to turn the volume up and down, play and pause music, adjust the drive modes, and open the glovebox. Yeah, not sure about that last one.

Having a 13.02-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver makes sense and is something the Tesla Model Y lacks. The two wireless chargers below the screen are ventilated, while the standard Zeekr sound system comes with 10 speakers, and the optional Zeekr Sound Pro system comes with 21 speakers, 7.1.4-channel surround sound, and includes driver’s headrest speakers.

Finally, space-wise, the main advantage of the 7X over every other electric SUV in this price bracket is the 1,187 mm rear seat legroom (vs. 1028.7 mm in the Model Y). You’ll also get up to 1978 litres of boot space, a 62-litre frunk (front trunk), and 36 storage compartments.

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Driving

We spent time in both the RWD and AWD models on track, which is not where we’d prefer to test an electric vehicle that will spend most of its time at the school drop-off.

Still, the 7X proved itself as a willing participant. While it won’t compete with the Model Y Performance in outright driving dynamics, it manages its weight well through corners, and could be the ticket around town. The stand-out, air suspension-equipped AWD model doesn’t float down the road like many cheap EVs that use similar technology, and the steering is accurate and provides quality feedback. Better than the Tesla? It’s still too early to say, but it’s better than everything we’ve tested in this segment.

The acceleration in the AWD model is unsurprisingly brutal for a large, heavy electric SUV. It has no business being this quick in a straight line, but it’s what we’ve come to expect from EVs. The 7X AWD had no trouble hitting the top-speed limiter after 200km/h before we leaned onto the four-piston brakes into turn one.

Despite the headline figures, we’ll happily take the RWD (Long range) model. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6 seconds, so it’s no slouch and offers more range than the AWD model. We didn’t notice any significant differences in the suspension systems, but that could all change on the road.

We did some off-roading and took it further than any 7X owner will, but that didn’t tell us much about the car that we didn’t already know. It’s comfortable, quick, and maintains body control in tighter corners.

More testing must be done before comprehensively reviewing the 7x’s driving dynamics.

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Verdict and Availability

If there’s an electric SUV that will challenge the Tesla Model Y on merit (not just price), it will be the Zeekr 7X.

This is the only competitor that has challenged the Model Y without gimmicks. While the infotainment software isn’t at Tesla’s level (and there’s no FSD Supervised), the build quality inside the 7X is very high, the overall performance is close, and there’s more rear legroom and creature comforts to be found in a car that is similarly priced.

We look forward to testing the 7X in more detail in the future.

The Zeekr 7X is available for pre-order at Zeekr showrooms around Australia. More information can be found on the brand’s website, which is linked below.