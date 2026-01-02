Fiat’s Tiny Topolino EV Is Officially Headed to the US, and the UK Is Next

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 3 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

At Miami Art Week, amid the usual swirl of installations, collectors, and champagne queues, Fiat quietly confirmed something far more disruptive. The Fiat Topolino EV is coming to the United States. Barely bigger than a sofa and slower than most e-bikes, this tiny vehicle may be one of the most interesting mobility ideas America has seen in years. And they did so in the most colourful way possible.

Miami Art Week provided a first glimpse of how Fiat plans to position the Topolino culturally. Partnering with Romero Britto, the brand unveiled a one-of-a-kind custom model, dubbed the “Brittolino,” at Britto Palace. Finished in the artist’s signature bold colours and joyful patterns, the rolling artwork framed the Topolino as a canvas for optimism rather than just a means of transport.

New Fiat Topolino | Image: Stellantis

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said the collaboration “makes perfect sense,” describing it as the meeting of “two iconic brands with global influence that represent colour and happiness.” More importantly, he used the moment to confirm the car’s American future, noting that the Topolino has been “creating tremendous excitement among consumers” during its recent US appearances. “So much so,” Francois added, “that I’m happy to share that we’ll be bringing the Fiat Topolino to the U.S., with more details to come next year.”

Momentum is already building elsewhere. Fiat has confirmed the Topolino will make its UK public debut at the inaugural Manchester Motor Show on 10 January 2026. The appearance puts the Topolino alongside a broader Fiat showcase that includes the multi-award-winning Grande Panda, the new 500 Hybrid, the 600 Sport, and the brand’s full Fiat Professional light commercial range.

New Fiat Topolino Rear | Image: Stellantis

Measuring just over seven feet long and roughly three feet wide, the Topolino looks less like a conventional car and more like something you’d see in a showroom, not zipping through traffic. Its upright stance, flat sides, exposed wheels, and almost perfectly symmetrical proportions give it a toy-like charm that feels totally on point for the brand.

Power comes from a 6 kW electric motor, equivalent to just over eight horsepower, delivering a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) and a driving range of up to 47 miles (around 75 km). A small 5.4 kWh battery can be fully recharged in roughly four hours using a standard domestic socket. These figures make its purpose clear. The Topolino is built for dense cities, tight streets, and short trips where agility matters more than outright speed.

New Fiat Topolino Electric Charging | Image: Stellantis

How it will be classified in the US remains the key unknown. One likely option is the Low-Speed Vehicle category, placing it in the same regulatory bracket as road-legal golf carts and UTVs. This would limit it to lower-speed roads, but it would also allow Fiat to bypass some of the regulatory hurdles that make selling very small cars in America so difficult. Framed this way, the Topolino becomes less a traditional car and more a compact, design-led mobility tool.

Such a move could also increase the chances of the US seeing the Topolino Dolcevita variant. This version leans hardest into Italian leisure culture, swapping solid doors for rope restraints and replacing the fixed roof with a roll-back canvas top. In coastal towns, resort communities, or warmer urban pockets, it feels less like a novelty and more like a logical extension of how people already travel short distances.

New Fiat Topolino Dash | Image: Stellantis

Fiat has already been road-testing American interest, touring the Topolino at the 2025 New York and Los Angeles auto shows, as well as the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, to gauge reactions.

The timing is hard to ignore. The announcement landed just as Donald Trump publicly called for kei trucks and other ultra-small vehicles to be made legal across the US, directing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to fast-track approvals and relax fuel-economy standards in the name of affordability. Fiat says its Topolino plans were already in motion months earlier, but the overlap still points to a broader shift. After decades of getting bigger, the American car market may finally be reconsidering scale.

New Fiat Topolino Interior | Image: Stellantis

The name itself underlines the intent. “Topolino” translates to “little mouse” in Italian and nods to the original Fiat 500 Topolino sold between 1936 and 1955, a car celebrated for its affordability, compact footprint, and charm. Today’s Topolino carries that spirit forward through electric hardware and minimalist design. Under European regulations, it does not even qualify as a full passenger car. It is classed as an electric quadricycle and is closely related to the Citroën Ami, which allows it to avoid full Euro NCAP crash requirements. In some European countries, including Germany, it can legally be driven by 15-year-olds.

That same regulatory flexibility could prove crucial in America. By keeping the Topolino small, slow, and purpose-built for short trips, Fiat can position it as a lifestyle-forward solution rather than a traditional vehicle. Something the yanks can park alongside their tanks.

