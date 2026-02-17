Has Jaguar Sold Its Last New Car in Australia?

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 17 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Jaguar ended new petrol car sales in Australia on December 31, 2025.

The brand is relaunching as an ultra-luxury all-electric manufacturer in 2026.

The flagship “Type 00” GT targets over 735kW and 692km range.

New electric models will target a locally premium AUD$300,000 price point.

Production-ready vehicles are expected to be unveiled in mid-2026.

The start of 2026 officially marked the end of the line for new internal combustion-engined Jaguar sales in Australia. It comes as the brand attempts to buck the trend and establish itself as a leader in premium, all-electric vehicles in a market that has already turned its back on the idea.

With the final petrol-powered cars now sold, Jaguar plans to relaunch with a new logo and the “Type 00” concept by the end of 2026. The four-seat ‘GT’ sedan was unveiled during Miami Art Week in December 2024, and the marketing campaign that followed drew criticism from fans, designers, marketers, and even the President of the United States, Donald Trump. That’s hardly surprising, but the reality is that the brand has bet the farm on an idea that even Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Bentley can’t sell.

Brands like Rolls-Royce have proven there’s a market for an uber-expensive, highly bespoke EVs. But Jaguar wants to sit a notch lower, offering similar customisation at a more realistic price point of around £120,000 (approx. AUD $233,000). Still, the reality is that they have a lot of work to do to prove that they’re a brand capable of delivering a product that can compete (and best) the likes of Bentley and Porsche, who pushed back all-electric intentions due to a lack of customer demand.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR | Image: JLR

It’s unclear which vehicle was the last to be sold in the Australian new car market, but it’s likely to be a Jaguar F-PACE 90th Anniversary Edition or an F-PACE SVR 575 Ultimate Edition.

The last new car sale of an internal combustion Jaguar was confirmed as December 31st 2025, so we at least have a date. “Australian Jaguar retailers ceased selling new internal combustion-engined Jaguars on 31 December 2025,” said a Jaguar Australia spokesperson to publication Drive. “Some Jaguar retailers will still have Approved Used Jaguar vehicles available, and JLR retailers will continue to service current Jaguar vehicles, honour any warranty claims, and provide client support.”

So, what’s next for the brand? When Jaguar relaunches as an electric brand, it has been confirmed for Australia. However, it’s still unclear exactly when this will happen, what models this includes, and whether the Type 00 will be part of the brand’s plans locally. “The exciting new generation of Jaguar electric vehicles will be coming to Australia, with launch and start of sales details still to be confirmed,” said a Jaguar Australia spokesperson to Drive.

Further clarity is needed, and will arrive in due course, but the disappearing act of Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, doesn’t help the case for Jaguar’s confidence in this product ahead of its planned late 2026 release.

Jaguar Type 00 | Image: JLR Jaguar Type 00 | Image: JLR Jaguar Type 00 | Image: JLR Jaguar Type 00 | Image: JLR

We’re set to lay eyes on a production-spec Type 00 in the northern summer of 2026 (June to August), but the local market may wait until the all-electric Jaguar SUV has been revealed. Customer deliveries are reported to commence in Europe in the first half of next year for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class-sized EV, which produces 1,300 Nm of torque and more than 735 kW of power thanks to a three-motor setup. Its 120 kWh battery pack should offer more than 692km (430mi) of claimed WLTP driving range, and uber-fast charging thanks to an 850V architecture.

Most recently, a group of journalists and automotive creators were invited to Arjeplog, northern Sweden, to test a Type 00 that was said to be “100 per cent representative for hardware, and about 80 per cent representative for software.” However, it revealed little about how the car will drive on the road, and many of the creators were indeed paid to attend and say nice things, transparently.

With testing still underway, we wouldn’t expect local details for the all-electric Jaguar line-up to be confirmed any time soon. Has Jaguar sold its last car in Australia? We’ll find out very soon.