YANGWANG U9 Xtreme Beats Bugatti To Become the World’s Fastest Car

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme sets new EV top-speed record at 472.41km/h

Powered by quad-motors, each delivering 3,027 HP, on 1,200V e4 Platform

Outpaces Bugatti Chiron 300+ with 1,217 PS per tonne power ratio

Marc Basseng piloted a record-breaking run, showcasing Giti Tire’s semi-slick track tyres

Mostly unchanged production model, highlighting China’s dominance in high-performance EVs

More proof that China is leading the world in electric vehicles, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme has just broken the production car top-speed record at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany with professional driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel.

Coming to us from BYD’s high-end sub-brand, YANGWANG, the U9 Xtreme is a 3,027 HP quad-motor EV whose motors output more than 555kW each. It boasts the world’s first mass-produced 1,200V ultra-high-voltage vehicle platform, and the first quad-motor system to feature 30,000 rpm high-performance motors. It achieved a new global top-speed record of 496.22 km/h (308.34 mp/h), beating the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (490.5km/h) without a conventional gearbox.

The brand refers to this powertrain technology as the “e4 Platform” with independent torque-vectoring that adjusts each wheel’s torque 100 times per second. Chassis-wise, it uses the same DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System as YANGWANG U9, meaning each corner is controlled with independent vertical adjustment at each wheel. With this amount of power, the vehicle has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,217 PS per tonne, exceeding that of the world’s fastest car, the Bugatti Chiron 300+, which manages just 909 PS per tonne.

The top-speed run started relatively slowly, with driver Marc Basseng performing a gradual take-off. In the mild 18-degree weather, he warmed up the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme’s tyres as he made his way to the first bank at just over 250 km/h.

He rounded the corner at just under 300km/h before leaving the banked right-hander at just over 305 km/h, showcasing the power of the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme as he accelerated hard to 400 km/h faster than many of Australia’s cheapest new cars can accelerate from 0-100 km/h. It took just under 10 seconds for the U9 to accelerate from 400km/h to 470km/h.

Once Basseng clipped the top-speed record at 496.22 km/h (308.34 mp/h), the car moved underneath him as he decelerated gradually to avoid spinning out. He did an outstanding job of keeping the car on the track, using all four lanes as the car walked across the track at 380 km/h.

Yangwang U9 Xtreme | Image: Supplied / BYD

Despite the brown pants moment, Basseng kept everything in check and rounded the final bank on his way back to the pits.

“Last year, I thought I’d peaked,” he said. “I never expected to break my own record so soon – but here we are, at the same track, with new technologies that have made it possible.”

The media release from YANGWANG states that the car was mostly unchanged from the customer-delivered models in China. Based on what they learned last year, they engaged Giti Tire to develop a track-focused semi-slick tyre for the test. Still, the aerodynamics remain unchanged from the standard U9, including the optional carbon-fibre front splitter that is already in mass production.

Clearly, YANGWANG’s next step is cracking the 500 km/h barrier.

Yangwang U9 Xtreme | Image: Supplied / BYD

Yangwang U9 Xtreme | Image: Supplied / BYD