One-of-One McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ is Inspired by Las Vegas

Hand-detailed by McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Bespoke MSO creation blending craftsmanship, racing heritage, and Vegas energy.

Features exclusive “Vegas Nights” paint capturing neon after-dark reflections.

Powered by same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 552kW and 800Nm.

Showcased at Wynn Las Vegas ahead of the 2025 Grand Prix.

With hand-applied details from McLaren Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ is a testament to the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division. It’s a bespoke, rolling example of what money can buy when the phrase “money no object” is applied literally to an already great drop-top supercar that produces 750 PS (552 kW) of power and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque from its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine without hybrid assistance.

It doesn’t leave much to the imagination, and you can quite clearly make out the brand’s nods to the energy and spectacle of Las Vegas. MSO has applied bespoke paint to Project Viva, which includes Muriwai White, featured on the shutters and doors within the Muriwai House motif, and Vegas Nights, a new MSO colour developed exclusively for this one-of-a-kind project. The deep black finish is infused with subtle flecks of cyan, magenta, and green, designed to capture the neon glow of Las Vegas after dark. You can see this in the close-up shots below, especially on the bonnet, and around the star.

Like Rolls-Royce to some extent, MSO asks the client to consider every sketch, colour and texture with intent. The brand doesn’t want to create vehicles based solely on a colour palette, but rather on ideas and inspiration. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Project Viva.

2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren 2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren 2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren 2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren

Of course, it wouldn’t be a one-off creation from one of the greatest F1 brands of all time if it didn’t take a nod to the recent constructors’ championship, and the addition of the team’s tenth Constructors’ World Championship star on the rear bumper cements that by celebrating its recent win, alongside signature lines and individual sketches.

When we first heard about this project, we thought the brand would have gone down the path of neon colours. Clearly, they didn’t, but in many ways, considering this project appears so restrained, it’s more impressive that McLaren MSO chose to translate Las Vegas’ rhythm, architecture, and atmosphere through hand-painted monochrome linework.

The interior is equally restrained, with hits of McLaren Papaya orange on the seats and upper dashboard, with intricate carbon-fibre details around the cabin, including messages from Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren 2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren 2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren 2026 McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ | Image: Supplied / McLaren

“Project Viva captures what McLaren Special Operations is all about – pushing beyond convention to create something truly personal,” said Jonathan Simms, Director of McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

“It’s where craft meets character, and where any inspiration can become a story told through design. Every commission we create is a fusion of vision and skill, resulting in a car that authentically expresses the inspiration behind it. Whether born from brand storytelling or a client’s own passion, MSO exists to turn ideas into something unique and meaningful.”

If you want to catch a glimpse, the McLaren 750S Project Viva will be on display at the McLaren Experience Centre within the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel from the 13th to the 20th of November, 2025, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.