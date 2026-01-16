Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Alrigh alright alright
MOVIES & TV

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks “Alright, Alright, Alright” to Stop AI Clones

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Matthew McConaughey trademarked “alright, alright, alright” to combat unauthorised AI clones.
  • This first-of-its-kind sound mark protects his unique pitch and vocal cadence.
  • He secured eight trademarks, including specific audio and video clips of himself.
  • The move establishes a legal perimeter for consent and attribution in AI.
  • McConaughey remains pro-technology, partnering with ElevenLabs for authorised AI voice use.

Some movie lines fade into trivia, but others hard-wire themselves into the zeitgeist. Matthew McConaughey’s “alright, alright, alright” most certainly did the latter. While it’s seldom used, think about the times that you’ve pulled it out, and you’ll realise that you didn’t just quote it, you performed it. This is exactly why McConaughey has now trademarked it, to prevent you and pesky AI voice models from training themselves on it.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and explains how Matthew McConaughey has secured eight trademarks covering short video and audio clips, including his most famous phrase from Dazed and Confused. He didn’t do it to slap on novelty mugs in Texas convenience stores or throwback merchandise. Heck, he didn’t even do it to promote his Longbranch Bourbon. It’s for something far more current and concerning. He did so to leverage against AI systems that can now convincingly recreate his voice, cadence, and likeness without permission.

He filed the trademarks more than two years ago, and they were approved in December 2025. “Alright, alright, alright” is now a legally protected sound mark.

Yellowstone spin off matthew mcconaughey

It’s the First Trademark of Its Kind

It’s the first time the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted protection to a single spoken phrase delivered with a very specific pitch pattern. In other words, it’s not just what he says that’s protected, it’s how he says it.

The remaining protections cover short, instantly recognisable moments. There’s a seven-second clip of McConaughey standing on a porch, a brief monologue delivered in front of a Christmas tree, and audio of his laid-back personal mantra, “just keep livin’, right?” Together, they form a legal perimeter around the McConaughey cues people recognise before they even consciously register who they’re looking at.

Trademarks give McConaughey a cleaner path to federal court if someone tries to monetise a synthetic version of him without asking first. Fame, it turns out, now needs terms and conditions.

Matthew McConaughey | Image: Wild Turkey
Matthew McConaughey | Image: Wild Turkey

Why The Timing Was Right to File the Trademark

The timing matters. Even here in Australia, the government is in the middle of rolling out its National AI Plan, aimed at setting guardrails for how artificial intelligence is developed and deployed locally.

It’s early days, but the direction has been set on consent, attribution, and accountability, which are all about to matter a lot more than they used to. With that said, McConaughey’s move feels less like a Hollywood stunt and more like a preview of where this is heading. What you might not expect to learn is that he isn’t actually anti-AI. He’s already partnered with ElevenLabs to produce a Spanish-language version of his Lyrics of Livin’ newsletter using an authorised version of his own voice.

When a three-word line from a 1993 stoner comedy needs legal protection in 2026, that’s not precious. That’s reality catching up. And if even “alright, alright, alright” requires fine print, you have to wonder which other iconic performances are next. There’s at least one chest beat that comes to mind.

Matthew McConaughey in 'The Gentlemen' | Image: Miramax
Matthew McConaughey in ‘The Gentlemen’ | Image: Miramax

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Logan paul pikachu illustrator card auction
ENTERTAINMENT

Logan Paul’s World-Record Pokémon Card is Up For Grabs, Already Fetching Multi-Millions

Best wineries in Victoria
DRINKS

10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Pikachu and poké ball 72152
GAMING

LEGO Pokémon Sets Have Arrived, Pre-Order Details and Pricing Confirmed

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Maxmillian martin
HEALTH & FITNESS

World’s Strongest Man Thor ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson to Attempt Record Lift at Enhanced Games

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Luke Thompson | Image; Supplied
MOVIES & TV

Interview: Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson On Playing Prince Charming

One battle after another
MOVIES & TV

Golden Globes 2026: Biggest Winners and Losers Revealed (Full List)

Zoe saldaña
ENTERTAINMENT

Zoe Saldaña Now the Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time

Château de la messardière
TRAVEL

Inside the $30,000 Per Night ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 French Riviera Hotel

Ferrari roma spider front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari Roma Spider Review: 1960s “La Dolce Vita” Throwback

Defender
CARS

15 Best Selling Luxury Cars of 2025 Revealed

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Omega
WATCHES

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch ‘Reverse Panda’ Revealed, Priced for Australia

Bottle of coke
ENTERTAINMENT

Person Claims to Have Perfectly Replicated Coca-Cola After Years of Research, Here’s the Recipe

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine