Home/Entertainment
Best interviews
ENTERTAINMENT

20 Best Celebrity Interviews of 2025

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Published:

Readtime: 13 min

The Lowdown:

Robert Irwin Talks Taking Celebrities to the Jungle

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Someone pinch us; we must be dreaming. That’s one way to describe how we feel as we look back on our best year of celebrity interviews ever. Matthew McConaughey? Henry Cavill? Max Verstappen? Robert Irwin? Nick freaking Cave?! The list goes on and on and on. Making each interview all the more special is the fact that it was exclusive to our publication, whether through our flagship website or our brand-new Digital Editions. We do it all for you, dear readers. Okay, okay, we do it for us, too. Here are Man of Many’s 20 best celebrity interviews of 2025.

Robert Irwin Interview on Photography, Fame and Life in the Jungle
Robert Irwin Talks Taking Celebrities to the Jungle

1. Robert Irwin Talks Taking Celebrities to the Jungle

Publish date: 2025-01-19

The son of Steve Irwin (may he rest in peace) and a celebrity in his own right, Robert Irwin has a ton of incredible experiences under his belt. No stranger to wild animals or public attention, he’s continuing down a path that straddles both these worlds at once. We sat down with the 21-year-old Queenslander for an extensive interview, which covers everything from his high-profile hosting gigs to his ongoing conservation efforts and more.

Read Robert Irwin Talks Taking Celebrities to the Jungle
‘Shōgun’ star Cosmo Jarvis talks new film 'INSIDE' (2025) | Image: Lee Malone
Cosmo Jarvis is Breaking Out

2. Cosmo Jarvis is Breaking Out

Publish date: 2025-02-24

Actor Cosmo Jarvis delivered a breakout performance as John Blackthorne in the smash historical action series Shōgun. He’s been dutifully busy between seasons, with starring roles in films like Warfare and the prison drama Inside. You might think you know Jarvis well, but as we discovered in our interview, there’s way more to this man than meets the eye.

Read After ‘Shōgun’, Cosmo Jarvis is Breaking Out
Eric Bana in 'Untamed' (2025) | Image: Netflix
Eric Bana Reveals the Secret to ‘Untamed’

3. Eric Bana Reveals the Secret to ‘Untamed’

Publish date: 2025-07-17

Australian actor Eric Bana has been climbing the ladder of success since the 1990s, and making our nation proud in the process. He was most recently seen in the Netflix series Untamed, which sets a murder mystery in the heart of Yosemite National Park. Writer Dean Blake interviewed Bana about this latest gig before getting to the real subject at hand: full frontal nudity!

Read Eric Bana Reveals the Secret to ‘Untamed’
Charlie Vickers in 'The Survivors'
Charlie Vickers on the Leap of Faith that ‘Changed His Life’ Forever

4. Charlie Vickers on the Leap of Faith that ‘Changed His Life’ Forever

Publish date: 2025-06-06

Charlie Vickers is another actor who helps keep Australia on the world map, culturally speaking. Born in Melbourne, he rose to prominence for the role of supervillain Sauron in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We sat down with Vickers to examine the unique trail he blazed toward success, as well as his recent appearance in the Netflix series The Survivors.

Read Charlie Vickers on the Leap of Faith that ‘Changed His Life’ Forever
Lee Pace in 'Foundation' | Image: Apple TV+
Lee Pace on Playing ‘Foundation’s Most Unlikely Emperor

5. Lee Pace on Playing ‘Foundation’s Most Unlikely Emperor

Publish date: 2025-08-14

Actor Lee Pace first caught our attention as the morally dubious businessman Joe MacMillan in the overlooked series Halt and Catch Fire. His multi-faceted performance(s) as Cleon clones in Apple TV’s Foundation is similarly undeniable. If you’re as fascinated with Pace as we are, then this exclusive interview is one you won’t want to miss.

Read Lee Pace on Playing ‘Foundation’s Most Unlikely Emperor
David pocock 2
David Pocock on Walking the Walk, While Talking the Talk

6. David Pocock on Walking the Walk, While Talking the Talk

Publish date: 2025-04-26

One might say that David Pocock has a competitive spirit in his blood. Once a legendary rugby union player, he went on to snag a senate seat in a historic victory. As he squares up for a second term, he sat down with Dean Blake for a sweeping interview. From past triumphs to future ambitions, no stone is left unturned.

Read David Pocock on Walking the Walk, While Talking the Talk
Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi in 'Frankenstein' (2025) | Image: Netflix
Guillermo del Toro on How He Found His ‘Frankenstein’

7. Guillermo del Toro on How He Found His ‘Frankenstein’

Publish date: 2025-10-24

If you’re going to remake Frankenstein, who better than Guillermo del Toro to helm the adaptation? A master of the modern monster movie, he gestated on the project for a very long time (even longer than you think). It debuted in 2025 to substantial acclaim and went on to garner numerous awards and nominations. In our exclusive interview, del Toro goes into great detail about the various obstacles he overcame while bringing this story to the big screen.

Read How Horror Master Guillermo del Toro Found His ‘Frankenstein’
Hideo Kojima | Source: Sony Australia, Photo by Hiromichi Uchida (The Voice)
Hideo Kojima Says Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’

8. Hideo Kojima Says Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’

Publish date: 2025-09-14

If you know video games, then you know the name Hideo Kojima. The Japanese game developer leaves a truly indelible stamp, whether on the mega-popular Metal Gear franchise or the recent Death Stranding series. In our adjoining interview, Kojima dispenses on his iconic output as well as the nature of creativity itself.

Read For Hideo Kojima, Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’
Captain America: Brave New World | Image: Supplied
Nate Moore Explains How ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Makes its Superheroes Human

9. Nate Moore Explains How ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Makes its Superheroes Human

Publish date: 2025-02-25

Call it one of the lesser Marvel outings if you will, but Captain America: Brave New World still delivers plenty of spectacle and substance. It also conjures a sense of humanity that’s often hard to come by in the larger-than-life worlds of superheroes. Man of Many writer Dean Blake explores these humane themes before firing off a few questions to one of the movie’s executive producers, Nate Moore.

Read How ‘Captain America﹕Brave New World’ makes its Superheroes Human
Matthew McConaughey Interview | Image: IMDb
Matthew, Levi, and Kay McConaughey Chart Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’

10. Matthew, Levi, and Kay McConaughey Chart Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’

Publish date: 2025-09-26

The 2018 Camp Fire ravaged Butte County in Northern California, becoming the deadliest fire in state history. Against this seemingly hopeless backdrop, a bus driver named Kevin McKay risked everything to get a group of schoolchildren out of harm’s way. Actor Matthew McConaughey portrays the unlikely hero in The Lost Bus, a recent Apple TV film from director Paul Greengrass. More than just an important story, it was a family affair, with McConaughey’s son and mother both co-starring. We spoke to all three McConaugheys for this exclusive interview.

Read Matthew McConaughey Charts Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’
Warfare Interview - Joesph Quinn and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Man of Many
Joseph Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai on the Brotherhood of ‘Warfare’

11. Joseph Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai on the Brotherhood of ‘Warfare’

Publish date: 2025-04-22

Man of Many’s own Dean Blake was gobsmacked by the movie Warfare and its unsparing depiction of modern engagement. He was therefore quite honoured to interview Joseph Quinn and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, two of the movie’s leads. If you’re wondering how such an atypical project came to life, all your questions will be answered by clicking below.

Read Joseph Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai on the Brotherhood of ‘Warfare’
McLaren Racing F1 Driver Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri on His Groundbreaking F1 Season

12. Oscar Piastri on His Groundbreaking F1 Season

Publish date: 2025-09-09

Oscar Piastri has become one of F1’s foremost contenders by the age of 24. With three seasons and nine F1 Grands Prix trophies to his name, the Aussie race car driver is simply crushing it for McLaren. Yet, as Nick Hall discovers in his interview, this legend is “just getting started.” Read up and brace yourself for the rush!

Read Oscar Piastri on His Groundbreaking F1 Season
Rafael Mathé (L) and Matt Smith (R) in Clerkenwell Films' 'The Death of Bunny Munro' (2025) | Image: BINGE
Nick Cave and Matt Smith Bring Repulsive ‘Sex Maniac’ Bunny Munro To Life

13. Nick Cave and Matt Smith Bring Repulsive ‘Sex Maniac’ Bunny Munro To Life

Publish date: 2025-11-11

Multi-hyphenate Nick Cave goes to some very dark places in his music and writing alike, and so does this recent mini-series based on his novel The Death of Bunny Munro. But through the darkness and despair, genuine laughter and heart emerge. Nick Hall sat down with Cave and star Matt Smith for a closer look at the series and its uncompromising fixations.

Read How Nick Cave and Matt Smith Brought Repulsive ‘Sex Maniac’ Bunny Munro To Life
Ricciardo feature
Daniel Ricciardo Talks His New Disruptor Lifestyle Brand Enchanté

14. Daniel Ricciardo Talks His New Disruptor Lifestyle Brand Enchanté

Publish date: 2025-03-17

Former motorsport champion and permanent Aussie icon Daniel Ricciardo is turning his attention to fashion and lifestyle, and we’re here for it. He took some time away from his busy schedule to chat with Man of Many writer Ben McKimm about his new design label, Enchanté. What did Ricciardo reveal about himself and his latest endeavour? The answers are just a click away…

Read Daniel Ricciardo Talks His New Disruptor Lifestyle Brand Enchanté
Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Liam Lawson | Image: Red Bull Content Pool
Liam Lawson on Stepping into the Unknown of F1

15. Liam Lawson on Stepping into the Unknown of F1

Publish date: 2025-03-20

As he was gearing up for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, Liam Lawson briefly chatted with our former editor-in-chief, Nick Hall. The Oracle Red Bull driver has navigated numerous challenges to get this far, and there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome. For a candid look at the life of a young F1 racer, this is a must-read article.

Read Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Liam Lawson on Stepping into the Unknown of F1
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for TAG Heuer | Image: TAG Heuer
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Says Time is ‘Literally Everything’

16. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Says Time is ‘Literally Everything’

Publish date: 2025-10-24

Sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made sports history when she broke the world record for the 400-metre hurdles at the 2024 Summer Olympics. As if that wasn’t enough, she went on to break the American record – this one for the flat 400 metres – at the 2025 World Championships. Now, she’s the face of a brilliant partnership between TAG Heuer and New Balance, and we can’t think of a better fit. Nick Hall reports.

Read For World Champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Time is ‘Literally Everything’
Jonathan bailey omega 3
Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

17. Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

Publish date: 2025-12-04

Actor Jonathan Bailey recently starred in the blockbuster films Wicked and Jurassic World: Dominion, and landed the role of brand ambassador for OMEGA. But what we really want to know is: what does he think of budgie smugglers? Don’t worry – we asked him other questions, too!

Read Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’
Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, and Matilda Firth in 'Wolf Man' (2024) | Image: Universal Pictures
Leigh Whannell on How the Pandemic Gave ‘Wolf Man’ its Bite

18. Leigh Whannell on How the Pandemic Gave ‘Wolf Man’ its Bite

Publish date: 2025-03-01

As the co-creator of the Saw franchise, Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell is already in the horror hall of fame. However, that hasn’t stopped him from churning out some seriously gripping fare over the last decade or so. His adaptation of The Invisible Man was a sleeper smash, and we can’t heap enough praise upon his cult sci-fi thriller Upgrade. He most recently helmed Wolf Man and spoke to us just before its launch. Even if you didn’t like (or didn’t see) the movie, you’ll want to check out this look at one of the best names in modern horror.

Read Horror Legend Leigh Whannell on How COVID-19 Gave ‘Wolf Man’ its Bite
Henry cavill longines 2
Henry Cavill on the Elegance of Longines and the Complexity of Warhammer 40k

19. Henry Cavill on the Elegance of Longines and the Complexity of Warhammer 40k

Publish date: 2025-06-21

Formerly Superman, Henry Cavill became a different man of steel as the brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Longines (get it: steel?). He’s also producing and starring in a new series adaptation of the Warhammer 40k wargame franchise. The man is very busy, to say the least. He’s also quite interesting and super famous. What more do you need from an interview subject? Get clicking!

Read Henry Cavill on the Elegance of Longines and the Complexity of Warhammer 40k
Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen Interview | Image: Red Bull Media Pool
Max Verstappen Has Nothing Left to Prove

20. Max Verstappen Has Nothing Left to Prove

Publish date: 2025-08-19

F1 race car champion Max Verstappen has been to the mountaintop of his respective domain, complete with 63 Grand Prix wins. After a decade of motorsport dominance, he’s focusing on fresh starts and personal growth. He’s also continuing to work with TAG Heuer, the official timekeeper for F1 racing. Where do things go from here? Read our interview to find out!

Read Max Verstappen Has Nothing Left to Prove

Want to see the whole highlight reel? Head over to our dedicated Best of 2025 hub to see every top article, standout, and must-have product from the year that was. If you want to drill down into the specifics, from the ultimate travel destinations to the cars that stole the show, check out our curated collection or articles below:

Stay Connected with Man of Many

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

More about Jacob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Luke Thompson | Image; Supplied
MOVIES & TV

Interview: Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson On Playing Prince Charming

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Defender
CARS

15 Best Selling Luxury Cars of 2025 Revealed

Maxmillian martin
HEALTH & FITNESS

World’s Strongest Man Thor ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson to Attempt Record Lift at Enhanced Games

Dune part 3
MOVIES & TV

11 Most Anticipated New Movies of 2026

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best watch articles 2025
WATCHES

10 Best Watch Stories & Releases of 2025

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Jeep rubicon whitecap
CARS

Jeep Reveals 2026 Wrangler Whitecap as Part of 85th Anniversary Series

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Xiaomi 17 ultra leica edition 10
SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra Leica Edition Smartphone Has a Physical Zoom Ring

Four seasons private jet experience
TRAVEL

Four Seasons Unveils Its 2027 ‘New World Icons’ Private Jet Experience

Best wineries vic 1
DRINKS

10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Vaer a5 tactical field auto
WATCHES

Could VAER’s A5 Tactical Be the Best Sub-$1,000 Field Watch?

Lg ultragear oled 45gx950a curved gaming monitor 3
TECH

LG Launches UltraGear evo as 5K Gaming Monitors Hits Its Moment

Best Whisky Storie 2025
DRINKS

10 Best Whisky Stories of 2025

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Steve stranger things style guide
STYLE

Stranger Things Style Guide: How To Dress Like Steve Harrington