Someone pinch us; we must be dreaming. That’s one way to describe how we feel as we look back on our best year of celebrity interviews ever. Matthew McConaughey? Henry Cavill? Max Verstappen? Robert Irwin? Nick freaking Cave?! The list goes on and on and on. Making each interview all the more special is the fact that it was exclusive to our publication, whether through our flagship website or our brand-new Digital Editions. We do it all for you, dear readers. Okay, okay, we do it for us, too. Here are Man of Many’s 20 best celebrity interviews of 2025.

Robert Irwin Talks Taking Celebrities to the Jungle

1. Robert Irwin Talks Taking Celebrities to the Jungle

Publish date: 2025-01-19

The son of Steve Irwin (may he rest in peace) and a celebrity in his own right, Robert Irwin has a ton of incredible experiences under his belt. No stranger to wild animals or public attention, he’s continuing down a path that straddles both these worlds at once. We sat down with the 21-year-old Queenslander for an extensive interview, which covers everything from his high-profile hosting gigs to his ongoing conservation efforts and more.

Cosmo Jarvis is Breaking Out

2. Cosmo Jarvis is Breaking Out

Publish date: 2025-02-24

Actor Cosmo Jarvis delivered a breakout performance as John Blackthorne in the smash historical action series Shōgun. He’s been dutifully busy between seasons, with starring roles in films like Warfare and the prison drama Inside. You might think you know Jarvis well, but as we discovered in our interview, there’s way more to this man than meets the eye.

Eric Bana Reveals the Secret to ‘Untamed’

3. Eric Bana Reveals the Secret to ‘Untamed’

Publish date: 2025-07-17

Australian actor Eric Bana has been climbing the ladder of success since the 1990s, and making our nation proud in the process. He was most recently seen in the Netflix series Untamed, which sets a murder mystery in the heart of Yosemite National Park. Writer Dean Blake interviewed Bana about this latest gig before getting to the real subject at hand: full frontal nudity!

Charlie Vickers on the Leap of Faith that ‘Changed His Life’ Forever

4. Charlie Vickers on the Leap of Faith that ‘Changed His Life’ Forever

Publish date: 2025-06-06

Charlie Vickers is another actor who helps keep Australia on the world map, culturally speaking. Born in Melbourne, he rose to prominence for the role of supervillain Sauron in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We sat down with Vickers to examine the unique trail he blazed toward success, as well as his recent appearance in the Netflix series The Survivors.

Lee Pace on Playing ‘Foundation’s Most Unlikely Emperor

5. Lee Pace on Playing ‘Foundation’s Most Unlikely Emperor

Publish date: 2025-08-14

Actor Lee Pace first caught our attention as the morally dubious businessman Joe MacMillan in the overlooked series Halt and Catch Fire. His multi-faceted performance(s) as Cleon clones in Apple TV’s Foundation is similarly undeniable. If you’re as fascinated with Pace as we are, then this exclusive interview is one you won’t want to miss.

David Pocock on Walking the Walk, While Talking the Talk

6. David Pocock on Walking the Walk, While Talking the Talk

Publish date: 2025-04-26

One might say that David Pocock has a competitive spirit in his blood. Once a legendary rugby union player, he went on to snag a senate seat in a historic victory. As he squares up for a second term, he sat down with Dean Blake for a sweeping interview. From past triumphs to future ambitions, no stone is left unturned.

Guillermo del Toro on How He Found His ‘Frankenstein’

7. Guillermo del Toro on How He Found His ‘Frankenstein’

Publish date: 2025-10-24

If you’re going to remake Frankenstein, who better than Guillermo del Toro to helm the adaptation? A master of the modern monster movie, he gestated on the project for a very long time (even longer than you think). It debuted in 2025 to substantial acclaim and went on to garner numerous awards and nominations. In our exclusive interview, del Toro goes into great detail about the various obstacles he overcame while bringing this story to the big screen.

Hideo Kojima Says Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’

8. Hideo Kojima Says Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’

Publish date: 2025-09-14

If you know video games, then you know the name Hideo Kojima. The Japanese game developer leaves a truly indelible stamp, whether on the mega-popular Metal Gear franchise or the recent Death Stranding series. In our adjoining interview, Kojima dispenses on his iconic output as well as the nature of creativity itself.

Nate Moore Explains How ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Makes its Superheroes Human

9. Nate Moore Explains How ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Makes its Superheroes Human

Publish date: 2025-02-25

Call it one of the lesser Marvel outings if you will, but Captain America: Brave New World still delivers plenty of spectacle and substance. It also conjures a sense of humanity that’s often hard to come by in the larger-than-life worlds of superheroes. Man of Many writer Dean Blake explores these humane themes before firing off a few questions to one of the movie’s executive producers, Nate Moore.

Matthew, Levi, and Kay McConaughey Chart Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’

10. Matthew, Levi, and Kay McConaughey Chart Family and Fire Through ‘The Lost Bus’

Publish date: 2025-09-26

The 2018 Camp Fire ravaged Butte County in Northern California, becoming the deadliest fire in state history. Against this seemingly hopeless backdrop, a bus driver named Kevin McKay risked everything to get a group of schoolchildren out of harm’s way. Actor Matthew McConaughey portrays the unlikely hero in The Lost Bus, a recent Apple TV film from director Paul Greengrass. More than just an important story, it was a family affair, with McConaughey’s son and mother both co-starring. We spoke to all three McConaugheys for this exclusive interview.

Joseph Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai on the Brotherhood of ‘Warfare’

11. Joseph Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai on the Brotherhood of ‘Warfare’

Publish date: 2025-04-22

Man of Many’s own Dean Blake was gobsmacked by the movie Warfare and its unsparing depiction of modern engagement. He was therefore quite honoured to interview Joseph Quinn and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, two of the movie’s leads. If you’re wondering how such an atypical project came to life, all your questions will be answered by clicking below.

Oscar Piastri on His Groundbreaking F1 Season

12. Oscar Piastri on His Groundbreaking F1 Season

Publish date: 2025-09-09

Oscar Piastri has become one of F1’s foremost contenders by the age of 24. With three seasons and nine F1 Grands Prix trophies to his name, the Aussie race car driver is simply crushing it for McLaren. Yet, as Nick Hall discovers in his interview, this legend is “just getting started.” Read up and brace yourself for the rush!

Nick Cave and Matt Smith Bring Repulsive ‘Sex Maniac’ Bunny Munro To Life

13. Nick Cave and Matt Smith Bring Repulsive ‘Sex Maniac’ Bunny Munro To Life

Publish date: 2025-11-11

Multi-hyphenate Nick Cave goes to some very dark places in his music and writing alike, and so does this recent mini-series based on his novel The Death of Bunny Munro. But through the darkness and despair, genuine laughter and heart emerge. Nick Hall sat down with Cave and star Matt Smith for a closer look at the series and its uncompromising fixations.

Daniel Ricciardo Talks His New Disruptor Lifestyle Brand Enchanté

14. Daniel Ricciardo Talks His New Disruptor Lifestyle Brand Enchanté

Publish date: 2025-03-17

Former motorsport champion and permanent Aussie icon Daniel Ricciardo is turning his attention to fashion and lifestyle, and we’re here for it. He took some time away from his busy schedule to chat with Man of Many writer Ben McKimm about his new design label, Enchanté. What did Ricciardo reveal about himself and his latest endeavour? The answers are just a click away…

Liam Lawson on Stepping into the Unknown of F1

15. Liam Lawson on Stepping into the Unknown of F1

Publish date: 2025-03-20

As he was gearing up for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, Liam Lawson briefly chatted with our former editor-in-chief, Nick Hall. The Oracle Red Bull driver has navigated numerous challenges to get this far, and there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome. For a candid look at the life of a young F1 racer, this is a must-read article.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Says Time is ‘Literally Everything’

16. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Says Time is ‘Literally Everything’

Publish date: 2025-10-24

Sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made sports history when she broke the world record for the 400-metre hurdles at the 2024 Summer Olympics. As if that wasn’t enough, she went on to break the American record – this one for the flat 400 metres – at the 2025 World Championships. Now, she’s the face of a brilliant partnership between TAG Heuer and New Balance, and we can’t think of a better fit. Nick Hall reports.

Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

17. Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

Publish date: 2025-12-04

Actor Jonathan Bailey recently starred in the blockbuster films Wicked and Jurassic World: Dominion, and landed the role of brand ambassador for OMEGA. But what we really want to know is: what does he think of budgie smugglers? Don’t worry – we asked him other questions, too!

Leigh Whannell on How the Pandemic Gave ‘Wolf Man’ its Bite

18. Leigh Whannell on How the Pandemic Gave ‘Wolf Man’ its Bite

Publish date: 2025-03-01

As the co-creator of the Saw franchise, Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell is already in the horror hall of fame. However, that hasn’t stopped him from churning out some seriously gripping fare over the last decade or so. His adaptation of The Invisible Man was a sleeper smash, and we can’t heap enough praise upon his cult sci-fi thriller Upgrade. He most recently helmed Wolf Man and spoke to us just before its launch. Even if you didn’t like (or didn’t see) the movie, you’ll want to check out this look at one of the best names in modern horror.

Henry Cavill on the Elegance of Longines and the Complexity of Warhammer 40k

19. Henry Cavill on the Elegance of Longines and the Complexity of Warhammer 40k

Publish date: 2025-06-21

Formerly Superman, Henry Cavill became a different man of steel as the brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Longines (get it: steel?). He’s also producing and starring in a new series adaptation of the Warhammer 40k wargame franchise. The man is very busy, to say the least. He’s also quite interesting and super famous. What more do you need from an interview subject? Get clicking!

Max Verstappen Has Nothing Left to Prove

20. Max Verstappen Has Nothing Left to Prove

Publish date: 2025-08-19

F1 race car champion Max Verstappen has been to the mountaintop of his respective domain, complete with 63 Grand Prix wins. After a decade of motorsport dominance, he’s focusing on fresh starts and personal growth. He’s also continuing to work with TAG Heuer, the official timekeeper for F1 racing. Where do things go from here? Read our interview to find out!

