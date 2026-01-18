How a McDonald’s Worker Turned a Broken Soft-Serve Machine into a $100 Million Company

Success stories like Atlassian, Canva, Airtasker, and Finder all pull at heartstrings, but this one gets right into your belly.

Brullen founder Justin Fischer was just 15 years old when he caught the billionaire bug. As a spritely teenager at the very beginning of his working life, Fischer made a pact with himself that he would one day own a billion-dollar company, and like many great entrepreneurs, he found a niche and filled it. As the Aussie entrepreneur explains, years spent behind the counter at McDonald’s flipping burgers laid the foundations for what has become one of the nation’s most intriguing success stories.

“My one and only job, first-ever job actually, was working at McDonald’s in Australia,” Fischer tells me. “This is where I learnt many valuable skills I still use today.”

Fischer, the man who can now officially be credited for fixing the issue of broken soft-serve machines at McDonald’s restaurants Australia-wide, is the brains behind the perfect scoop. After seeing the outdated ice cream technology up close, the aspiring business owner took matters into his own hands, creating a soft-serve machine that produces the perfect texture, consistency and taste for soft-serve ice cream, frozen yoghurt, acai, and more.

I recently sat down with Justin Fischer to talk through how he built his company from scratch, broke into global giants like McDonald’s and IKEA, and how he manages it all as a single dad with two daughters.