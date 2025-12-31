10 Best Travel Guides & Destinations of 2025 Revealed

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 31 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min The Lowdown: This Airport Experiences Membership is a Life Changer for Aussie Travellers Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Times may change, but our love of travel remains as strong as ever. One might even say that trotting the globe is an Australian way of life, as it reflects our collective passion for experience, adventure, and discovery. While some folks dismiss the very notion of an itinerary, we find that a little preparation can go a long way. Be it for business or pleasure, we present our best travel guides and destination articles of 2025. Know before you go, baby.

Publish date: 2025-03-28

Is it just us, or do way too many vacations and business trips get off on the wrong foot due to the hassles of transportation? Priority Pass is here to change all that with a few simple clicks (and an affordable cost of admission). Select your preferred membership tier and enjoy swift access to airport lounges and exclusive experiences at various airports worldwide. At long last, the journey can actually be as rewarding as the destination.

Publish date: 2025-03-28

Popular travel hub Lonely Planet rounded up the world’s best beaches to discover what plenty of Australians already know: that Whitehaven Beach in Queensland is freaking awesome! What some of us didn’t know was that Whitehaven would come in at the very top of the list. It was followed by Victoria’s Squeaky Beach at #2, further proving that Australia is home to some truly incredible coastal destinations. After that, the rankings expand globally, covering Thailand, California, Greece, and other key locations. Bucket list, activated!

Publish date: 2025-02-19

Did you see the (staged) viral video where Drake tried to take out a drone from his penthouse balcony? While his throwing skills need some work, his taste in accommodations can’t get much better. We took a closer look at the penthouse itself to discover an absurdly luxurious layout, which spans two floors and features everything from a heated infinity pool to a baby grand piano. Check out the article in full for a taste of the high life, no pun intended (you know, because it’s a penthouse).

Publish date: 2025-01-10

As the cost of living skyrockets around the world, so does the cost of travel. Whether you’re taking a vacation or a business trip, you’ll want to know how much bang you can get for your buck (metaphorically speaking, that is). International financial service company Mercer crunched the numbers to determine that Hong Kong is the most expensive city for international workers, followed by Singapore and Zurich. Here in Australia, meanwhile, Sydney has become so expensive that the government is stepping in to help people afford a home, but that’s an article for another day.

Publish date: 2025-05-23

Vivid Sydney 2025 ran from May 23 to June 14, delivering a ceaseless spectacle of sight and sound. The annual festival took place at various locations throughout the city, and ran brilliantly with this year’s theme: “Dream.” Guests were treated to stunning light installations, epic live music, and an abundance of food and beverage options. Here’s looking forward to next year’s event!

Publish date: 2025-11-12

Sometimes the greatest experiences and destinations are the ones right here at home, especially if you fancy yourself a fisherman. Break out the tackle box and head to some of Sydney’s best fishing spots, including Brighton-Le-Sands, Manly Dam, and more. And our sincerest apologies if we spoiled anyone’s favourite secret locale!

Publish date: 2025-11-05

When it comes to long hikes and camping trips, the right gear can make all the difference. Ally Burnie gives an expert rundown of the best backpacks based on factors such as weight and carry comfort. One Planet’s Wing-it scores high points for durability, while Osprey’s Farpoint 40 Travel Pack combines lightweight design with ample room for essentials, to name just two examples. Read the list in full before you embark on your next outdoor adventure.

Publish date: 2025-07-17

It seems like there are more luggage brands than ever before, making it that much harder to separate the genuine articles from the fly-by-nighters. Our adjoining guide has you covered, featuring established names like Rimowa and Montblanc, as well as some lesser-known brands. May it put the “happy” in your happy trails.

Publish date: 2025-08-04

Inflation hit hard in 2025, and not just in the obvious places. Over at Qantas, the cost of points went up, as did the cost of perks. Writer Ben McKimm went deep with his report so that customers can know exactly what they’re getting – and what they’re not – as they continue to fly on Australia’s foremost airline.

Publish date: 2025-04-02

Celebrity-backed hotel chain Standard International opened its first Australian outpost earlier this year. Located in the heart of Melbourne’s Fitzroy neighbourhood, The StandardX takes design cues from the area’s post-punk Little Band scene (which ran from 1978 to 1981). Edgy inspirations aside, guests can expect luxurious beds, delicious food, an exclusive rooftop, and other goodies. Yes, please.

