10 Best Feature Stories & Long-Reads of 2025

As you may or may not know, “Man of Many” is short for Man of Many Tastes, which is not just a name but also a philosophy by which we continue to abide. From the very beginning to now, our goal has been to cover all aspects of lifestyle – for men and women alike – with a level of expertise and insight that you won’t find elsewhere. In 2025, we achieved the fullest vision of that goal to date, making us prouder than ever to offer this annual round-up. Here are the year’s 10 best feature stories and long-reads across entertainment, fashion, tech, and more. And a huge thank you from our team!

1. Forget Nvidia RTX 50 Series, CEO Jensen Huang’s Jacket Stole the Show at CES 2025

Publish date: 2025-01-14

Nvidia is one of the few tech companies with the world on its shoulders, meaning one should pay close attention when it announces a new release. At CES 2025, however, it was CEO Jensen Huang’s jacket that stole the show. Rocking a Tom Ford Patent Printed Croc Collar Blouson (which retails for around AUD$13,702), Huang took to the stage to introduce the new RTX 50 Series GPUs. Well, at least the AI takeover will be stylish.

2. 10 Richest Australians for 2025 Revealed

Publish date: 2025-03-31

The Financial Review released a list of the 10 richest Australians in 2025, and mining scion Gina Rinehart came out on top with a net worth of $38.11 billion. What’s crazy is that Rineheart actually lost around $8 billion over the course of the year, not that it means she’ll have to sell off her superyacht anytime soon. Click below to see who else has the biggest bank accounts on the continent, and how they amassed their fortunes.

3. A Look at Every Single Bond Girl Through Time

Publish date: 2025-06-20

The iconic Bond girls are as essential to the film series as the gadgets, cars, villains, and maybe even the superspy himself. And just as the movies have evolved over time, so too have the characters. Writer Ms Mariana Martinez explores the shifting qualities of the Bond girl and the franchise itself in her sweeping retrospective. Don’t miss it.

4. 22 Best Watches of Watches & Wonders 2025

Publish date: 2025-04-11

Our favourite event of any given year, Watches & Wonders sends the world’s best brands to Geneva to showcase their most exciting new releases. Our own team of dedicated watch lovers were in attendance, dutifully – and merrily – taking in all the horological goodness they could get. Upon his return, writer Ben McKimm compiled all the best releases (and for that, we truly thank him). If you love watches, you’ll want to absorb every last word and picture in Ben’s extensive round-up.

5. Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Shatter Deadlift World Record…Again

Publish date: 2025-09-08

Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson played Gregor Clegane – aka ‘The Mountain’ – in Game of Thrones, and it’s not hard to see why. When he’s not crushing skulls on screen, Bjornsson is crushing records at deadlift competitions. He did exactly that at 2025’s Mutant World Deadlift Championships, where he lifted a record-breaking 510kg before a live audience. “Crazy how easy it felt,” he later wrote on Instagram, which is exactly what we say after lifting that much weight.

6. 10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

Publish date: 2025-03-28

Aussies love nothing more than travel, yet some of the best destinations are right here at home. That’s especially true if you live close to Whitehaven Beach in Queensland, which was named the best beach in the world by Lonely Planet. Staycation, anyone? Be sure to check out the list in full, as it includes one more Australian beach plus eight more must-visit beaches from around the world.

7. 6 Best Billionaire Rockets, Ranked

Publish date: 2025-04-19

A rocket contest between billionaires feels almost too on the nose, but that’s just where we are at this moment in history. So who has the best…rocket? One might wonder. That honour goes to Elon Musk and SpaceX, though there’s more to this contest than performance. What about return on investment? Style? Affordability? Read the article to see who ranks where.

8. What’s True and What’s ‘True-ish’ in Netflix’s Belle Gisbon tale ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’?

Publish date: 2025-02-17

Aussie wellness influencer Belle Gibson climbed the ladder of success the good old-fashioned way: hard work, expertise, and trustworthiness. We kid, of course. She actually used outright lies and pseudoscience to build a vast social media empire. Her sordid story was dramatised in the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar, which likewise played loose with the facts. Writer Dean Blake gets to the bottom of the whole messy affair in his adjoining article.

9. 2025 Lexus GX550 Review: The SUV Equivalent of Wearing R.M. Williams Boots With a Suit

Publish date: 2025-05-07

Resident car expert Ben McKimm took the 2025 Lexus GX550 for a test drive and summed up the experience with a clever comparison. “So, who’s the GX550 for exactly?” he asks. “If you like wearing R.M. Williams boots but never venture beyond the Blue Mountains, then you might be on the right track.” You’ll find those insights and plenty more in his review of the luxury SUV.

10. 20 Best Tom Cruise Movies Ranked

Publish date: 2025-04-26

Tom Cruise isn’t just a movie star; he’s the movie star of our time. One can glean as much by reviewing his long and steady career, which spans most genres and wrangles in a ton of peripheral talent (especially when it comes to directors). Ally Burnie crunched the numbers and ranked his output accordingly, with a surprise title landing at #1. Which one was it? Click to find out!

