10 Best Style & Fashion Articles of 2025 from Man of Many

From fashion to fragrance, there’s always something new and exciting in the proverbial pipeline. Our in-house experts make like intrepid reporters as they keep pace with the latest and greatest trends across every domain. Whether you’re looking for sleek wallets, affordable watches, or head-turning haircuts, we have you covered with our dedicated articles and guides. Let’s take a look back at our most popular output before looking to the year ahead, because you never know what you might have missed. Here are Man of Many’s 10 best style and fashion articles of 2025.

1. 16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Publish date: 2025-04-10

Our rundown of the best summer fragrances was our most-read article of 2025, which should tell you one thing: that Aussie men are smelling all kinds of fresh these days! Le Sel d’Issey Issey Miyake was deemed the best overall, but don’t let that stop you from scoping the list in full, as aromatic profiles are definitely a matter of personal taste and expression. No matter where you land, you’ll get a high-quality spritz for the summer.

Kentaro Yoshida’s Sub-$700 Seiko 5 Sports is a Limited-Edition Work of Art

2. Kentaro Yoshida’s Sub-$700 Seiko 5 Sports is a Limited-Edition Work of Art

Publish date: 2025-02-03

Two Japanese masters joined forces in 2025, and the result was one of the year’s best limited-edition watches. On one side is horological powerhouse Seiko, and on the other is brilliant artist Kentaro Yoshida (who was born in Japan but currently lives in Sydney). When designing each model for the Seiko 5 Sports range, Yoshida drew upon the vibrant and unique landscapes of Australia. The best part? All three watches are available for under AUD$700. Score.

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

3. 12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Publish date: 2025-06-13

Nick Hall departed from his role as Editor-in-Chief in 2025, marking the end of a legendary tenure. A true man of many talents, he couldn’t have been a better fit for the job. One of those many talents? He’s a qualified barber who’s always rocking a tight cut of his own. His comprehensive guide to the best short hairstyles for men is therefore an indispensable resource for stylish gents. Don’t visit the barbershop without reading it first.

14 Best Middle Part Hairstyles for Men

4. 14 Best Middle Part Hairstyles for Men

Publish date: 2025-07-25

There’s far more to the middle part hairstyle than first meets the eye…and crown. Everything from volume to length to texture to face shape can help determine which middle part is the one for you. Writer Aimee O’Keefe explores the popular hairstyle in all its permutations in this adjoining guide. Brush up accordingly (pun intended).

10 Faux Hawk Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men

5. 10 Faux Hawk Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men

Publish date: 2025-05-07

Looking for a hairstyle that’s a little bolder and more expressive? Consider the faux hawk, which goes longer on top and shorter around the sides. This hairstyle is arguably more popular than ever before, and also more mainstream than its punk-sounding name would suggest. Read our guide to discover all the different ways in which you can rock a killer faux hawk of your own.

Tissot’s New Le Locle Might Be the Best Value Automatic Watch on the Market

6. Tissot’s New Le Locle Might Be the Best Value Automatic Watch on the Market

Publish date: 2025-01-30

Early in 2025, Swiss watchmaker Tissot introduced four new iterations of the iconic Le Locle watch. The dressy range first debuted in 2003, with signature details that pay homage to the brand’s very founding. Each model runs on a robust Powermatic 80 movement to deliver the utmost accuracy and performance. Prices run from AUD$1,095 for the stainless steel version to AUD$2,830 for the 18k rose gold version, offering some bona fide bang for your buck.

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

7. 40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Publish date: 2025-08-14

Man of Many serves up some of the best gift guides on the Internet, if we do say so ourselves. For proof, look no further than this one. It compiles over 40 unique and incredible gifts for men, covering every price point and product category. The holidays have come to a close, but don’t let that stop you from browsing, as a number of these gifts won’t go out of style for a long time to come (plus, the list is constantly being updated).

11 Best Hairstyles for Men with Big Foreheads, According to a Barber

8. 11 Best Hairstyles for Men with Big Foreheads, According to a Barber

Publish date: 2025-05-06

With a big forehead comes big responsibility – and big opportunity – in the hairstyle department. Celebrated Aussie stylist Andrew Zumbo and barber turned (former) Editor-in-Chief Nick Hall tell you everything you need to know in our adjoining guide.

Vacheron Constantin: Celebrating 270 Years as a Master of Time

9. Vacheron Constantin: Celebrating 270 Years as a Master of Time

Publish date: 2025-03-20

When it comes to horological performance and design, Vacheron Constantin exists in a class of its own. On the Swiss maison’s 270th anniversary, writer Rob Edwards examines an extraordinary heritage of milestones and masterpieces. If you love watches as much as we do, this is must-read material!

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

10. 17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Publish date: 2025-02-07

Think all wallets are created equal? This rundown will have you thinking again. Not only does it highlight some of the best wallet brands, but it also gives extra attention to some of the best individual wallets. From Gucci to Bellroy, it’s here and it’s fantastic!

