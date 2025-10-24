For World Champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Time is ‘Literally Everything’

Japan’s National Stadium held its breath. Thousands of fans had crammed in, squeezing tightly shoulder to shoulder to see the spectacle unfold. The late-summer heat had slicked the World Athletics Outdoor Championships track with a velvet sheen, and in the twilight, the 400 metre circuit appeared like a violet ring. But as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her way to the starting blocks, a deathly hush fell over the crowd. She had been here before, but never like this.

A sprinter who made her name by dancing over hurdles, the three-time Olympian now found herself with no barriers to jump; nothing between her and championship glory. Just two nights earlier, in the semi-finals, Sydney had shattered the American 400 metre record, posting a time of 48.29 seconds, eclipsing the 19-year-old mark held by Sanya Richards-Ross by a whopping 0.41 seconds. It was enough to send shockwaves through the sports world, but legacies are rarely built on qualifying performances. Under the bright lights of the finals is where champions are separated from challengers.

Crouched low, feet set, she tuned out the noise. The gun cracked, and for 47.78 seconds, the world watched in awe. By the time she crossed the finish line, Sydney had already made history; the second fastest time in Women’s 400 Metres history, just shy of the contentious 40-year-old record held by German athlete Marita Koch. It was a performance of a generation.

“I knew it was going to be a tough race,” Sydney tells me, now two weeks on from her grandstanding run. “There was great competition and the conditions were just perfect. I had such a deep feeling that I was going to run something fast. At that point on the starting line, I was just thinking about executing my race, getting out strong. The 400 hurdles is so different from the flat 400 in the sense that it really is a sprint, so I just wanted to execute, give it everything I had and leave it all out there. I’m so grateful for how it turned out.”