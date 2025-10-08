Connected Calibre E5 is TAG Heuer’s ‘Most Advanced’ Smartwatch Ever

Published:
In 2015, Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer stunned the world with an unexpected foray into the smartwatch category. A decade later, the maison is proving it wasn’t just a passing fad.
When TAG Heuer unveiled the first Connected smartwatch in 2015, it heralded the beginning of an enterprising new chapter. Housed within a Carrera-style case and littered with newly developed technology from partners Intel and Google, the inaugural edition was an ambitious venture that had the watch world divided. Some dismissed it, others lauded the maison’s forward-thinking approach, but one thing was for certain: the luxury smartwatch had officially arrived.
Flash-forward to 2025, and that initial project has ballooned into a full-scale arm for the heritage watchmaker. Connected now boasts its own development team, comprising 60 dedicated staff, designers and specialists working to create the next evolution of the timepiece and its accompanying app. This week, the fruits of their labour were finally unveiled with TAG Heuer officially announcing Connected Calibre E5, the fifth generation of its industry-leading smartwatch.
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm
- Brand: TAG Heuer
- Model: Connected Calibre E5
- References: Ref. SBT8A10.BT6292 / Ref. SBT8A10.BA0003 / Ref. SBT8A80.BT6293
- Diameter: 45mm
- Display: AMOLED tactile display 1.39”, 454×454 (326 dpi)
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+
- OS: TAG Heuer OS
- Water-Resistance: 50 metres
- Battery Life: 2 days with full performance / 3 days in “Low Power Mode”
- Price: CHF 1,600 / CHF 1,800 / CHF 2,200
A completely revamped take on the collection, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 marks a stark architectural departure from its predecessors. Where previous models relied on third-party partners for certain elements, the fifth-generation release sees the maison take production and development entirely in-house. The result is a timepiece that completely embodies the brand DNA, exuding an undeniable level of refined savoir-faire. More versatile, personalised and contemporary, Connected Calibre E5 is, according to the team behind the timepiece, the ‘smartwatch we’ve always wanted to make’.
“We are not a tech company, but we are not just a simple watchmaker, either,” a TAG Heuer spokesperson told me ahead of the Connected Calibre E5 launch. “We’ve always created tools, not only to measure time but also performance and speed. The goal with Calibre E5 is to measure the human behind time.”
Human Beyond Time
With the latest collection, TAG Heuer is firmly focused on a holistic approach to health, wellness and tracking. The maison’s new Wellness Activity App offers a clear and engaging way to monitor daily movement, from calories burned and steps taken, to active time and personalised goal setting.
By far, the biggest development here is the advent of sleep tracking. As the developers explained, previous models were lacking the key recovery metric, so it was important that the fifth-generation model address elements such as REM (Rapid Eye Movement), light and deep sleep. Additionally, health-conscious tracking of blood oxygen, breath rate, and heart rate variability is expected to arrive later in the year.
Sports
On the sports front, the Connected Calibre E5 now offers tracking for up to 17 hours on the larger models and up to 12 hours on the smaller models. While that might sound like a lot, it is part and parcel of the maison’s recent push into long-distance running.
Earlier this year, TAG Heuer became the official timekeeper of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. To celebrate this, the Calibre E5 will also offer six exclusive running plans designed for athletes of all levels, alongside dual-band GNSS technology for highly accurate GPS tracking. Whether you are trying to run your first 5km or doing a regular marathon, the idea is that you can set a plan and follow along on your E5 watch.
This is all made possible through a unique ‘Chasing Diamond’ module on the watch face, which forces runners to match their speed with the metrics available to keep the stylised diamond flashing green. Consider it a form of gamified fitness, offering a more relaxed and fun way to stay on track.
Golf again retains its place as a central pillar of the Connected experience through the Calibre E5 Golf Edition, which includes a specially engraved bezel marked with hole numbers one through eighteen. This time around, the course map display has been redesigned to show full hole layouts and now features an auto-zoom function that adjusts dynamically as the player advances. You’ll also find enhanced auto-scoring functionality, over 40,000 downloadable course maps, improved shot detection algorithms and GPS convergence for a more complete golfing experience.
Most Advanced Design
Described as the ‘most advanced Connected watch to date’, the Calibre E5 has wisely refreshed the case architecture. New faceted lugs create sharper, more dynamic lines, while reworked pushers deliver a smoother silhouette and a more tactile experience. The integration of the new interchangeable strap system has also removed the visual breaks of earlier generations, giving a more seamless transition between case and strap.
Of course, the Calibre E5 also offers an expanded universe of watch faces. The new model comes with options that reflect the heritage classic collections, such as the Carrera, Aquaracer and Formula 1, allowing you to personalise the watch to suit your mood.
Functional Design – OS
Above all else, the Connected Calibre E5 is a triumph of technological prowess, and you can thank the latest TAG Heuer OS for that. By developing the platform entirely in-house, TAG Heuer was able to control every aspect of its Connected watch environment, from the interface to legibility, all while providing faster, more intuitive navigation.
Features
For the first time ever, TAG Heuer OS supports voice calls and voice assistant access through an integrated speaker and microphone, custom TAG Heuer haptics and sounds. You can also customise your own widgets, including those for activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and weather updates.
Best of all, the new integration hasn’t come at the expense of battery life. The 45mm model supports up to three days of battery life, while the 40mm variant offers up to two, with a full day’s use possible after just 30 minutes of charging for the 45mm and 40 minutes for the 40mm.
TAG Heuer has also improved connectivity in the new lineup, claiming a pairing time that is five times faster than previous models. Additionally, the new watches have obtained full MFi (Made for iPhone) certification, making Calibre E5 the only smartwatch on the market, aside from Apple, to hold the credential.
New Sizes
One of the most significant developments for the new piece involves sizing. Connected Calibre E5 is available in the signature 45mm case size; however, it is now joined by a 40mm option for the first time.
According to the developers and designers, the smaller case diameter not only expands the luxury smartwatch’s appeal to a wider range of wrists, but it also speaks to the remarkable evolution of the architecture within.
In past generations, it was simply not possible to fit the full gamut of technology into a smaller case (42mm being the slimmest), but through a tireless effort from the in-house development team, the reduced proportions became a reality. Now, the 42mm is gone, replaced by the streamlined 40mm model, which provides enhanced ergonomics and superior wrist feel for everyday wear.
The 45mm models are offered in stainless steel with ceramic bezels or in black DLC-coated titanium with a full sandblasted finish for a more technical aesthetic. The 40mm range showcases polished stainless steel with domed sapphire crystals that include refined grey and silver hour markers printed on the underside of the crystal for clarity and subtlety. You’ll also find a rose gold PVD variation within the 40mm collection for a touch of warmth.
New Straps
This is further compounded by a suite of new strap options for the Connected lineup, many of which are aligned with a specific sport. The latest generation introduces new materials, including rubber, leather, and nylon, alongside a metal bracelet that has a double folding clasp, mirroring the more traditional timepieces in the TAG Heuer portfolio. Elegant and very ergonomic, it’s almost impossible to distinguish the luxury smartwatch from its mechanical siblings, and therein lies the beauty of the collection.
For TAG Heuer, Connected represents a blurring of worlds. On one hand, it marks a bold step into the unknown; a pioneering voyage into the uncharted waters of the luxury smartwatch category, but on the other, it is a welcome entry point for first-time buyers.
Replete with the same avant-garde savoir you’d expect to find in a Carrera or Monaco, albeit with a touch of 21st-century ingenuity, Connected is right at home amongst TAG Heuer’s more traditional timepieces. The latest iteration, Connected Calibre E5, takes the technology to impressive new heights.
