Connected Calibre E5 is TAG Heuer’s ‘Most Advanced’ Smartwatch Ever

In 2015, Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer stunned the world with an unexpected foray into the smartwatch category. A decade later, the maison is proving it wasn’t just a passing fad.

When TAG Heuer unveiled the first Connected smartwatch in 2015, it heralded the beginning of an enterprising new chapter. Housed within a Carrera-style case and littered with newly developed technology from partners Intel and Google, the inaugural edition was an ambitious venture that had the watch world divided. Some dismissed it, others lauded the maison’s forward-thinking approach, but one thing was for certain: the luxury smartwatch had officially arrived.

Flash-forward to 2025, and that initial project has ballooned into a full-scale arm for the heritage watchmaker. Connected now boasts its own development team, comprising 60 dedicated staff, designers and specialists working to create the next evolution of the timepiece and its accompanying app. This week, the fruits of their labour were finally unveiled with TAG Heuer officially announcing Connected Calibre E5, the fifth generation of its industry-leading smartwatch.