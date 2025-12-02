Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 1
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s Winning Streak Continues with the Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

  • TAG Heuer and Hiroshi Fujiwara unveil a sleek blacked-out Carrera collab.
  • Limited to 500 pieces with refined 39mm steel case and glassbox crystal.
  • Fujiwara adds lightning-bolt date window and custom caseback detailing.
  • TH20-00 movement delivers 80-hour reserve and Fujiwara-styled rotor.
  • AUD$13,600 release continues TAG’s strong Carrera design resurgence.

TAG Heuer‘s Carrera chronographs have long been a particular bright spot of the maison’s formidable catalogue of watches. Now, the Swiss firm appears to have outdone itself with a handsome new take developed in collaboration with fragment (aka the design label of the “godfather of streetwear,” Hiroshi Fujiwara), which introduces a very nice black-on-black dial and sub-dial setup and will set you back AUD$13,600.

This third instalment in the collaboration between the iconic brand and the Japanese designer, which has been ongoing since 2018, is called the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition, and we have to say it looks like both parties have knocked it out of the park.

The watch is an understated, quietly confident interpretation of TAG’s winning glassbox chronograph design, taking everything we’ve loved about the watchmaker’s previous incarnations and filtering it through Fujiwara’s singular approach to design.

Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 4
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition Key Specifications

  • Case Diameter: 39 mm
  • Case Material: Steel with brushed and polished finishing
  • Caseback: Sapphire display back with fragment logo and Victory Wreath
  • Crystal: Glassbox sapphire crystal
  • Bracelet: Steel beads-of-rice bracelet
  • Bracelet Finish: Black PVD-coated centre links
  • Clasp: Folding clasp with push-button release
  • Movement: In-house TH20-00 automatic chronograph
  • Power Reserve: 80 hours
  • Water Resistance: 100 metres
  • Dial: Black opaline with high-contrast white flange
  • Markers: Silver-printed dial and subdial detailing
  • Date Display: fragment lightning-bolt date window at 12 o’clock
  • Edition: Limited to 500 pieces

Boasting a new 39 mm case with a high-contrast aesthetic, the watch is constructed using steel and features alternating brushed and polished finishes. TAG Heuer’s immaculate glassbox crystal here frames a black opaline dial designed to absorb light, creating a smooth visual texture gently. A white, curved flange creates a striking contrast. Furthermore, markings across the dial, subdials, and flange are finished in silver, intended to give the entire piece a sense of cohesion.

Fujiwara’s influence can be seen throughout the design, most notably via the date aperture positioned at 12 o’clock, which replaces the 1st and 11th of the month with a single or double lightning bolt: a nod to fragment’s logo. The logo is also mirrored on the display caseback, sitting alongside TAG’s signature Victory Wreath etching and the piece’s 1-500 number.

As for the bracelet, TAG Heuer has deployed its “beads-of-rice” seven-row design, which was welcomed back into the fold earlier this year. This has also been enhanced through the use of black PVD on the central links, extending the watch’s contrasting aesthetic to the bracelet.

Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 5
fragment’s lightning bolt logo on the new Carrera’s display caseback | Image: Supplied

Movement

Fujiwara’s influence even extends to the watch’s engine: the in-house TH20-00 movement, which boasts a robust 80-hour power reserve and comes with a five-year extended warranty. It features TAG’s famous oscillating shield-shaped weight, which is here detailed with an additional black graphic, courtesy of Fujiwara.

The movement architecture consists of a column wheel and vertical clutch for smooth chronograph operation, while the bidirectional automatic rewinding system is designed to deliver efficient energy flow.

It’s a movement that’s simultaneously reliable, while upping the stakes in terms of style as only Fujiwara can, making it a perfect racing timepiece that’s arguably as much about Tokyo Drift flair as it is Carrera Panamericana daring.

Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 3
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

Price and Availability

If you’re considering gifting (or better yet, receiving) one of these timepieces for Christmas, it’s worth noting that it also comes in suitably refined packaging.

The sleek black box prominently features both the TAG Heuer and fragment logos, presented in contrasting black and white, and a black pouch with both logos embossed accompanies this.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition not only continues this fruitful collaboration, but also TAG’s Carrera winning streak. To discover more about this AUD$13,600 winner, visit the TAG Heuer website via the link below. 

Visit TAG Heuer
Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 2
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many's Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

