TAG Heuer Goes to Extremes With New Carrera Chronographs

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 19 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

TAG Heuer has unveiled the latest Carrera Extreme Sport Collection .

. The multi-piece range includes two new expressions, including a GMT Chronograph model , a first for the collection.

, a first for the collection. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport is available in 18K 5N rose gold or Grade-2 titanium , and prices start at AUD$13,750 .

. Meanwhile, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition is limited to just 75 units worldwide and priced at AUD$60,600.

If you thought TAG Heuer couldn’t get any sportier, you thought wrong. The luxury Swiss watchmaker has unveiled four brand-new editions to its much-loved Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport collection, including a celebratory 75 years of F1 racing model and, for the very first time, a true GMT option. Here’s a closer look at TAG Heuer’s latest releases.

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time | Image: TAG Heuer

A Sporty Heritage Gets Even Sportier

No Swiss luxury watchmaker is synonymous with sport quite like TAG Heuer, the Official Timekeeper for Formula 1 racing (amongst other things). With the Extreme Sport collection, the brand pulls out all the stops to deliver some of its most pulsating designs and performances to date. Between the rugged materials, bold details, and enhanced functions, each model gets the blood pumping at first sight. And so an already sporty legacy goes up another notch to the delight of numerous fans, including yours truly.

TAG Heuer first introduced the Carrera automatic chronograph back in 1963 as an ode to sporty simplicity and streamlined design. Some of those early themes persist to this day, even as the model takes on new tiers of functionality and detail. Here’s a quick rundown of each new release.

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time | Image: TAG Heuer

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time

Brand : TAG Heuer

: TAG Heuer Model : Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time

: Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Reference : Ref. CBU2084.FT6297

: Ref. CBU2084.FT6297 Diameter : 44mm

: 44mm Thickness : 16.7mm

: 16.7mm Case Material: Grade-2 titanium

Grade-2 titanium Movement : Calibre TH20-02

: Calibre TH20-02 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$13,750

The perfect point of entry, TAG Heuer’s Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport makes its presence known immediately. From the teal green case design to the robust ceramic construction to the openworked dial face, this piece induces all kinds of adrenaline flow. Most importantly, however, it marks the beginning of a bold new era.

The Twin-Time is the first piece in the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport line to feature a GMT function, making it a unique offering amongst its contemporaries. The racing style remains as evident as ever, but with this release, you get a real sense of the jet-setting ethos that makes TAG Heuer and its legion of fans so intriguing. It is also the first TAG Heuer piece to feature a bezel crafted from a single block of dual-colored ceramic.

The result is a fully ceramic bezel with a striking two-tone construction and a seamless surface with a sharp, clean transition between the two colours. Highly scratch-resistant and easy on the eye, this ceramic design has delivered on all fronts, but it’s what lies beneath that is worthy of note. Peer through the skeleton display to behold the TH20-02 automatic movement, which delivers an extended 80-hour power reserve. You’ll also find a vertical clutch, column wheel, and shield-shaped rotor. Everything comes together in perfect harmony, thereby retaining the Carrera’s clean origins.

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Rose Gold | Image: TAG Heuer

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Rose Gold

Brand : TAG Heuer

: TAG Heuer Model : Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time

: Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Reference : Ref. CBU2051.FT6273

: Ref. CBU2051.FT6273 Diameter : 44mm

: 44mm Thickness : 16.7mm

: 16.7mm Case Material: 18K 5N rose gold

18K 5N rose gold Movement : Calibre TH20-02

: Calibre TH20-02 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$33,400

For something a tad more refined – yet no less formidable – consider the Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport and its case of solid 18-carat rose gold. The tachymeter bezel is likewise forged from the precious metal, which helps round out the luxury motif. Like its sporty brethren, this model features an openworked dial face and thereby exudes an air of raw power and performance. Maximum impression achieved.

As the brand explains, the rose gold option retains the fundamental TAG Heuer racing codes while introducing unmistakably high-end materials and finishes. It features a case sculpted with a dynamic mix of brushed and polished surfaces, catching and playing with light to emphasise the strong geometry of the TAG Heuer Carrera case. This refined treatment creates contrast and visual depth, underlining the power of the silhouette.

Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition | Image: TAG Heuer

Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition

Brand : TAG Heuer

: TAG Heuer Model : Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition

: Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition Reference : Ref. CBU5051.FT6272

: Ref. CBU5051.FT6272 Diameter : 44mm

: 44mm Thickness : 15.1mm

: 15.1mm Case Material: Grade-2 titanium

Grade-2 titanium Movement : Calibre TH20-09

: Calibre TH20-09 Power Reserve: 65 hours

65 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$60,600

TAG Heuer has been associated with motorsport for over five decades, and the partnership is as strong as ever. On the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 (F1) racing, the Swiss Maison has crafted a Carrera chronograph for the occasion. It’s limited to 75 individually numbered pieces, each one featuring its own unique year engraved on the caseback, which TAG Heuer reveals is a tribute to the 75 World Champions crowned since 1950. You’ll also find a golden Victory Wreath, a symbol of triumph, on both the case back engraving and the sapphire glass, underscoring the spirit of victory.

As the brand explains, the concept of celebrating champions resonates directly with TAG Heuer’s “Designed to Win” campaign, introduced earlier this year. The tagline is inspired by Ayrton Senna’s iconic quote: “I’m not designed to come second or third. I’m designed to win”, and embodies mental strength, resilience, and peak performance.

Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition | Image: TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition | Image: TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition | Image: TAG Heuer

The 44mm timepiece features a fine-brushed, sandblasted titanium case and is paired with a striking, solid 18K yellow gold fixed bezel and a polished black DLC titanium Grade-5 crown and pushers. Of course, the signature openworked dial remains, this time elevated by 18K yellow gold-plated finishings, rhodium-plated indexes, and hours and minutes hands. Silver chronograph counters with an azurage finishing at 9 and 3 o’clock, and 18K yellow gold-plated chronograph hands provide both contrast and precision, while a black tachymeter scale encircles the dial for timing performance.

The timepiece comes in a specially designed presentation black box featuring the official F1 75 logo, TAG Heuer logos, and a tribute to the Victory Wreath. According to the brand, every detail, from case to dial, strap to movement, celebrates the precision and performance known to TAG Heuer.