TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer Keeps the Legacy Alive With Two New Senna Chronographs

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Published:

  • Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer has unveiled two special edition chronographs that pay tribute to the late Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna.
  • The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44mm draws inspiration from Senna’s racing helmet and his Brazilian heritage, featuring a subdial adorned with the colours of the national flag.
  • This model is powered by a Calibre 16 automatic movement and is priced at AUD$8,650 / 5,550 CHF.
  • The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm updates the steel S/EL bracelet worn by Senna himself.
  • It is powered by a quartz movement and is priced at AUD$3,950 / 2,550 CHF.

It has been over three decades since we lost Brazilian Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, and yet his legacy is arguably stronger than ever. From an award-winning documentary to a recent Netflix series, the racing icon stays near and dear to our hearts. That’s especially true for Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, which first connected with Senna back in 1988, the same year he became World Champion for the first time. An official partnership was established in 1993 and continues to this day, marked by the release of two special-edition chronographs. Here’s a closer look.

Ayrton Senna wearing a TAG Heuer watch | Image: Supplied

The Legend of Ayrton Senna

Few stars burned as brightly – and as quickly – as Ayrton Senna da Silva. The Brazilian-born driver made his Formula 1 debut in 1984 and signed with McLaren in 1988, leading to his first world championship and an intense rivalry with French driver Alain Prost. He would ultimately break multiple records and win 41 Grand Prix over the course of 11 seasons. After signing with Williams in 1994, Senna experienced a fatal crash during the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy. It was a tragic and abrupt end to one of F1’s most enduring icons.

Ayrton Senna with a bottle of Moët & Chandon | Image: Supplied

A Partnership Forged in Time and Performance

TAG Heuer became the official timekeeper for F1 racing in 1992 and signed a partnership deal with Senna the following year. During the 1994 season, Senna chose the distinctive TAG Heuer S/EL chronograph as his watch of choice; a model that has been tied to his legacy ever since. Not only that, but TAG Heuer remains an ardent supporter of the Instituto Ayrton Senna, which helps struggling families and children throughout Brazil.

For anyone who even casually follows motorsport, the connection between TAG Heuer and pro racing makes perfect sense. Just as quality watchmaking is a matter of timekeeping, precision, and performance, so too is F1 racing. Every second counts in these respective worlds, where the slightest missteps can have massive ramifications. There’s also something to be said for the visual prowess of winning race cars and bold timepieces alike.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44mm | Image: TAG Heuer

The Legend Continues With Two New Senna Watches

Under the guidance of Bianca Senna, CEO of the Senna Brand (and Ayrton Senna’s niece), the partnership with TAG Heuer continues. The latest chronographs arrive on the heels of previous stunners, blazing a trail all the way back to the first Senna special edition, released in 1994. Each release aims to capture a unique facet of the driver’s spirit, and the two new models are no exception.

Assuming pole position, if you will, is the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44mm. This one runs on an automatic movement and comes replete with all kinds of unique design inspirations. The overall layout takes cues from Senna’s racing helmet as well as his Brazilian heritage, with a subdial dressed in the colours of the national flag.

The additional use of yellow on the dial face and rubber strap drives home the motif, as does the signature “S” logo on the running seconds counter and at the top of the carbon-forged tachymeter fixed bezel.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer

Then we have the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm, which updates the steel S/EL bracelet worn by Senna himself throughout his career. Under the hood, a sturdy quartz movement ensures absolute accuracy.

The Brazilian flag colours re-emerge on the bold dial face as a visual nod to Senna’s homeland. Put everything together for a piece that’s equal parts sporty and elegant, and awash with pointed details, such as the yellow Senna logo on the bezel and the special caseback engraving.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer

Designed to Win

“Ayrton lived with determination, always pushing his limits forward, and purpose — values that continue to guide and inspire us to give our best in everything we do,” said Bianca Senna. “These timepieces celebrate not only his victories, but the way he faced life — with focus, excellence, resilience, and passion.”

Speaking of victory, TAG Heuer is rolling out its latest Senna chronographs as part of a broader “Designed to Win” campaign. Given their thematic underpinnings, these special edition chronographs were designed to win, indeed. Pick one up starting 4 November online or at the nearest specialty retailer.

View at TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44mm | Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44mm

  • Brand: TAG Heuer
  • Model: Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna
  • Reference: Ref. CBZ2081.FT8092
  • Diameter: 44mm
  • Thickness: 14.3mm
  • Case Material: Black DLC grade-2 titanium
  • Movement: Calibre 16 automatic
  • Power Reserve: 42 hours
  • Water-Resistance: 300 metres
  • Availability: November 2025
  • Price: AUD$8,650 / 5,550 CHF
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm

  • Brand: TAG Heuer
  • Model: Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna
  • Reference: Ref. CAZ101AX.BA0637
  • Diameter: 43mm
  • Thickness: 12.4mm
  • Case Material: Fine brushed, polished case
  • Movement: Quartz
  • Water-Resistance: 200 metres
  • Availability: November 2025
  • Price: AUD$3,950 / 2,550 CHF
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer

