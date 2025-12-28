10 Best Culture Stories of 2025: Man of Many’s Top Picks

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 28 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min The Lowdown: 2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Lifestyle and culture go together like peanut butter and jelly, and we’re about to serve up one heck of a retrospective sandwich! It’s only through culture that every concept and category can continue to thrive, proving that there’s not just strength in numbers, but power in passion. Indeed, what would any popular pastime, product, or innovation be without a culture and community to support it? A look back at Man of Many’s best culture stories of 2025 is, therefore, a look back at some of our best stories, full stop. Read on for a rundown of our top picks across tech, finance, dining, sports, and more.

1. 2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Publish date: 2025-01-14

Big money and big competition collided at this year’s Australian Open, where the men’s and women’s singles champions each walked home with a cool AUD$3.5 million. The overall purse was a whopping AUD$96.5 million in prize money, representing an 11.5% increase over the previous year. Now pardon us while we brush up on our tennis skills!

2. Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Publish date: 2025-03-20

Making money has become a culture unto itself in the modern age, not that it wasn’t already popular in previous eras. The average Aussie salary in 2025 was $1,975.80 per week or $102,741.60 annually, numbers that seem robust until you realise that they were bolstered by a small percentage of high-income earners. A look at the year’s median salaries – $1,396 per week for all employees, and $72,592 annually – provides a clearer view of the economic landscape. Mining was the industry that paid the best on average, and we’re not talking about crypto.

3. 45 Best Tattoo Ideas for Men

Publish date: 2025-11-19

We’ve reached a point in history where we know more people with tattoos than without them. That makes our popular article about tattoo ideas as essential as our guides on hairstyles and dress codes. Browse accordingly before getting inked, because once this stuff goes on, it’s expensive and annoying to take off.

4. $18,000,000 Staten Island Mega-Mansion Owned by Mafia Boss Paul Castellano Could Be Yours

Publish date: 2025-04-22

Crime pays until it punishes, if this lavish mega-mansion is anything to go by. It was formerly owned by Gambino Family mob boss Paul Castellano, who lived there until he was murdered in 1985. And before you kick off your own crime spree in order to afford it, we suggest you re-read the previous sentence.

5. Menswear Icons You Should Own: R. M. Williams Craftsman Boot

Publish date: 2025-06-13

Aussie culture in footwear form is one way to describe R.M. Williams. Named after its fearless founder, the iconic bootmaker delivers the highest possible tier of leather construction across its popular range. For one of the brand’s best silhouettes, look no further than the mighty Craftsman. This boot was introduced in 1966, and it continues to kick butt (no pun intended) after decades and counting. Join writer Nick Hall for a deep dive into the evergreen classic.

6. Top 4 New Ways Adobe is Empowering Creatives with the Latest AI Tools

Publish date: 2025-12-05

It would be downright irresponsible of us not to mention AI, the elephant in the room when it comes to all things culture in 2025. Adobe certainly mentioned it at this year’s Adobe MAX conference in Los Angeles, where the software giant unveiled a slew of AI-powered innovations. Behind each new and exciting update lies the core notion that AI should be used as a tool for personal expression, rather than some sort of productivity butler (though it can serve that purpose as well). Whether you plan to use AI or not, you’ll want to read this article, as it offers a vital glimpse of the current moment and the near future alike.

7. Our ‘ICONS’ Digital Edition Has Landed!

Publish date: 2025-02-05

Man of Many has its own in-house culture, and nowhere is that more evident than in our quarterly digital editions. Each one is assembled according to theme and chock full of exclusive interviews and killer content. The ‘ICONS’ edition might be the best one to date in that it sits down with some of our favourite people, namely Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, rising actor Cosmo Jarvis, and Australian legend Robert Irwin. Don’t miss it.

8. $134 Million ‘Succession’ Mansion Reportedly Perishes in Pacific Palisades Wildfires

Publish date: 2025-01-13

In January 2025, Los Angeles experienced some of the most devastating wildfires in its recorded history. Among the many catastrophes was the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which was more or less decimated. The area was home to a huge number of expensive and important properties, including a USD$134 million mansion that was prominently featured in the HBO series Succession. Since our initial reporting, we can confirm that the mansion did indeed perish in the fire.

9. Melbourne’s Coolest Restaurants to Add to Your Dining List

Publish date: 2025-01-16

The city of Melbourne has tons of cool restaurants, but which are the coolest? For the answer, you’ll want to scope our adjoining guide, which runs the gamut from “best for a special occasion” to “best for a quick bite,” with plenty of delicious stops in between. Highlights include Attica, Embla, Cookie, and Yum Sing House, to name just a few. Peruse the list in full and keep scrolling because we included some honourable mentions as well.

10. The Wind Up – Watch News #336

Publish date: 2025-08-17

Man of Many writer Mr Dimitri Tsilioris makes like a Bremont Supermarine and always delivers his watch news on time. So goes The Wind Up, his recurring rundown of the latest and greatest models to catch his eye (and wrist). Speaking of the Bremont Supermarine, you’ll find that stunner and plenty of others – such as the mindblowing Jaquet Droz Tourbillon Skelet Red Gold “Dragon Mask” – in this particular instalment. For even the most casual watch lover, this is must-read material!