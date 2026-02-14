Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 14 February, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 14 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome back to Man of Many’s Staff Favourites, where we showcase items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week.

This is a very special instalment, as it’s dedicated to one of our very own favourites, Alex Martinez, who is sadly leaving our team after two years. Alex will be greatly missed by everyone here at Man of Many HQ, not least for his infectious love of basketball, his enthusiasm for horror movies (who will I break down Terrifier 4 with now?), and his boundless capacity to be an outstanding bloke.

With that, I’ll let Alex take it away with his final Staff Favourites contribution. Enjoy!

Farewell, Alex (second from left) | Image: Man of Many

The Team at Man of Many

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Welp, today is my last day at Man of Many. It’s been an absolute pleasure working for this team, and I will genuinely miss working with each and every one of them. It’s been a wild and rewarding couple of years seeing our team stack accolades, grow audience where it matters, ride the yo-yo that is the advertising market, and push through some significant traffic curveballs. Sucked in AI, you bastard.

So it has been exciting, but what’s the point of any of it if you’re not surrounded by good people? A good indicator of a great business is not waking up with work horrors. Walking in each day starts with brekky and coffee, alternating beats on the floor, everyone smiling and saying hello to each other. It’s good vibes. The kind of stuff that makes you want to show up and see the business win.

Solution-oriented thinkers and non-judgmental people cracking heaps of average jokes, dad chat, personal movie reviews, sport banter, and lively debates on absolutely anything. The list really does go on – dope new office, sport on the TV, plenty of free food, drinks and random perks along the way. Our team is jam-packed with talent, elite operators, and stand-up individuals. So salute to Man of Many and all of the homies within it, it’s been a real pleasure and a huge privilege.

Belkin Stage PowerGrip | Image: Supplied

Belkin Creator Kit & Belkin Stage PowerGrip

Amelia Navascues – Head of Social & Production

I’ve spent the last week putting the new Belkin Stage Creator Kit and Belkin Stage PowerGrip through their paces, and honestly, they couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Shooting on the go is quickly becoming part of my everyday, and while I love the convenience of shooting on a phone, trying to capture professional-grade content while juggling a million other things is usually a nightmare. These two have quickly become my new “don’t leave the house without them” staples.

The Belkin Stage PowerGrip is the real hero for long shoot days. I’ve always found holding a slim smartphone for hours incredibly awkward, but this snaps on magnetically and gives you that solid, ergonomic grip you’d usually only get from a proper camera. It’s got a massive battery inside, but the genius touch is the retractable USB-C cable. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been caught out without a cord or had one tangling around my gimbal, so having it built right into the grip is a massive win.

Then there’s the Belkin Creator Kit. If you’ve ever tried to do a “vox pop” interview in a noisy event space, you know how hit-or-miss the audio can be. The USB-C mics in this kit have these magnetic clips that are a total game-changer. I can snap a mic onto someone for a quick interview on the fly without fumbling with traditional clips or wires. It’s a seamless setup that balances that premium, “tech-head” feel with actual field utility, which is perfect for anyone who needs to turn their phone into a legitimate production rig without the bulk.

Standout Feature: Magnetic mic clips and built-in retractable charging cable.

Magnetic mic clips and built-in retractable charging cable. Battery: 9,300 mAh (Stage PowerGrip).

9,300 mAh (Stage PowerGrip). Audio: 24-bit/48kHz wireless mics with noise cancellation.

24-bit/48kHz wireless mics with noise cancellation. Price: Creator Kit AUD$199.95 / Stage PowerGrip AUD$99.95

adidas Originals Samba 62 | Image: Supplied

adidas Originals Samba 62

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

I have more pairs of adidas footwear than most would deem reasonable. In fact, a neighbour recently asked if I was sponsored by adidas after spying the sheer number of bright blue shoe boxes stacked in my spare room. But even within my respectable collection, there’s something about these Samba 62 trainers that sets them apart.

It could be that I’m a sucker for a gum sole that extends to a toe cap like the one found here. Or that red stripe where the sole meets the body, which I feel is a lovely little detail. However, I think what I like most about these Samba trainers is how reminiscent they are of the old Samoa trainers that were common around 20 years ago. I was and remain a big fan of the Samoa, but given they’re not exactly easy to come by, these Samba 62 trainers are a welcome substitute.

In fact, I’ve just discovered they also come in a white colourway, so I guess I’ll be adding another blue box to my spare room.

