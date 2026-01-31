Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—31 January, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 31 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to Man of Many‘s last Staff Favourites for January. We’re one-twelfth of the way there, people! Sneaking in with another instalment right before February takes us in its grasp, this is the series where we showcase items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week.

We get the opportunity to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis at Man of Many, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to elevate your week. Enjoy!

Zak Shineman (@zakshineman)

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

One of my favourite new Instagram follows is Zak Shineman, a digital artist (not AI) creating seriously mesmerising 3D work. His feed is packed with surreal visuals, smooth animations, and the kind of design-led creativity that makes you stop scrolling instantly.

Lately, he’s been getting especially crafty with video projections, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his process as he 3D-maps the walls and furniture in his home, before revealing the final transformed space. It’s equal parts technical wizardry and pure visual art.

Favourite Article this Week: 2026 F1 Drivers: New Teams, Drivers, and More Explained

True Protein Bars | Image: Supplied

True Protein

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Getting in shape isn’t easy. It’s a long game, often uncomfortable, rarely linear, and built on showing up when motivation dips. There’s no shortcut around consistency and hard work. That said, the right tools can make the journey more effective, more sustainable, and a whole lot smarter. Enter True Protein, an Aussie industry leader since 2014, delivering quality without compromise.

In a market flooded with noise, True Protein stands out by doing less, but doing it better. No unnecessary additives. No fillers. Just clean, simple, natural ingredient profiles designed to support real performance and recovery. Right now, I’m running WPI 90, Creatine Monohydrate, and True Protein Bars to bridge the gaps, whether that’s post-training recovery or fuel on the go. The message is simple: keep going. Keep running. Keep turning up to the gym. Keep doing whatever moves you forward and keeps you feeling your best. Just make sure you’re backing your effort with the right tools because progress is built on what you do consistently, and what you choose to support it with.

Favourite Article this Week: Movie Night, Done Right: Elevate Your Cinema Experience with Palace

Favourite Video this Week: Crime 101 Trailer

Barons Restaurant | Image: Supplied

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I’ve just experienced the best evening, so much so that I feel it’s a community service to recommend the following event plans to you all as we approach Valentine’s Day on the 14th of Feb. Firstly, a massive thank you to our friends at Swillhouse for the gracious invite, ultimately allowing me to recommend this evening to you.

So here we go, kicking off the evening with a low-light, moody and charismatic dinner at Barons Restaurant. This is a classic British dining room in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. The decor includes all that you would expect from a heritage-style dining room: candelabras, fine cutlery, and artworks from the 1950s-1960s decorate every inch of wall space. The food will warm the coldest of hearts; it’s homey yet sophisticated, exactly what you would expect from a British comfort meal. The menu is carefully constructed, small, yet hard to choose from, as everything sounds good. Ranging from Wagyu corned beef bagels and spiced chicken hearts to classic Yorkshire puddings. For those with a sophisticated wine palate, you’ll be pleased with the wine cellar offering, too.

You have been fed well; now it’s time to head a few steps down the road to Curtains Jazz Club for a cocktail and some soulful grooves. Curtains is a late-night bar inspired by the world’s great jazz rooms: Ronnie Scott’s in London, Smalls in New York, ’70s psychedelic dens, and the record bars of old Tokyo. No matter which night you attend, there will be live performances from some of Sydney’s best jazz musicians, each night bringing its own mood and vibe. The cocktail list pays tribute to the world’s great bars, from Harry’s New York Bar in Paris to Bar High Five in Tokyo, with refined twists on timeless recipes. As I know much of the Man of Many audience is into their whiskies, the back shelf is calling you with a great selection of rare and vintage drams. Oh and they are open till 2am, so expect to be grooving until late.

An epic night and one that will place you in the good books. So get booking!

JYPSI Explorer Whiskey | Image: Supplied

JYPSI Explorer Whiskey

Jacob Osborn – Staff Writer

Country rocker Eric Church has entered the whiskey game with the launch of JYPSI, co-founded by businessman Raj Alva. Both men are the first to admit their lack of expertise in this particular domain, which is why they brought in award-winning industry veteran Ari Sussman as head whiskey maker. Explorer Bourbon is the first in a series, and it represents an exploration indeed, marrying two distillates and two wood finishes alike.

At the heart of JYPSI Explorer Bourbon is a blend of low-rye Kentucky bourbon and high-rye Indiana bourbon. The juice was finished in a combination of French and American oak to give it all the more nuance and dimension. On the nose, there’s an aroma of charred oak, rye spice, and sweet marzipan. The taste unravels in layers of oak, vanilla, cherry, and caramel apple. Blasts of spice and hints of chocolate come through at the finish to round out the relatively complex profile.

JYPSI Explorer arrives at a tough time for the whiskey industry at large, but it comes backed by plenty of accolades, including Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It’s a multi-layered sipper that eases up on the spice element the further down the bottle you go, and reveals new flavours with every sip. In turn, Exploration becomes more than a name, but an invitation.

