Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—14 December, 2026

By Dean Blake - News Published: 14 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to another instalment of Man of Many‘s Staff Favourites, where we showcase items, services, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week. We get the opportunity to try much of the cool, novel, and chic at Man of Many, but these don’t always end up as full reviews on the site.

So instead, we pull them together here in the hope we can help you find something new and exciting.

This week, we’ve got a fancy new shirt for you to use while working out; a new, more colourful, and arguably more fun way to workout; and, a fascinating book about golf for you to wind down with. Also, a way to have a delicious drink served to you by a pilot, out of a bar cart, wherever you may be. This is Man of Many’s Staff Favourites.

Trolley’d Mobile Bar Cart | Image: Instagram

Trolley’d Mobile Bar Cart

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Planning an event? Want to make it way cooler? Look no further than Trolley’d – a sustainable mobile bar hire that became the life of the party at our latest ‘Mix and Mingle’ event.

Decked out in full pilot attire, the team served up an incredible lineup of cocktails that were as delicious as they were inventive. Byron and his crew didn’t just bring great drinks, they brought an unforgettable vibe and an infectious energy that lifted the entire event.

The service was top notch, the experience was memorable, and I couldn’t recommend Trolley’d more highly as a creative, fun, and flavour-filled addition to your next celebration. Check out the website below for the full range of services they provide.

Favourite Article this Week: Top 4 New Ways Adobe is Empowering Creatives with the Latest AI Tools

Favourite Video this Week: Win an $8,000 Bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare

Mont Sundance Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt Men’s | Image: Mont

Mont Sundance Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt Men’s

Marcus Hurley – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

I head to the gym most weekdays. I have one shirt I feel looks gym-ready and the rest are whatever old shirt I can find as I am frantically packing my bag for the day. This was fine for a long time until the old shirts starting getting older and they were more holes than fabric. It was clearly time to up the game both in look and performance. This is where the Mont Sundance Short Sleeve Crew came into my life.

It is incredibly lightweight, has four-way stretch, is quick-drying and rated UPF 50+. This all sounds very impressive. I think I understand most of what it all means, but I suppose I don’t really need to. I feel good, look good and I no longer have to apologise for showing more skin than my gym mates are willing to see. It has, what I would call, a mix between an “athletic” and “relaxed” fit and I expect to fill my cupboard with many more.

So take it from me, it is never too late to upgrade the gym gear and the Mont Sundance Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt will come in handy when the intensity lifts at the beginning of next year as I try to burn off the festive season.

Favourite Article this Week: Gorgeous Genesis Wingback Concept Revealed in Detail

Favourite Video this Week: Naughty, Gangster, Luxe… Lobster! The Rise of Big Sam Young

Colorbeat | Image: Colorbeat

Colourbeat

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

After a fun activity with mates this weekend? The Man of Many team recently visited Colourbeat in Haymarket, Sydney for our Christmas party, and it was an incredibly fun experience.

It’s essentially a big game of ‘The Floor is Lava’, jumping into a room covered in coloured tiles, lighting up with various games with levels increasing in difficulty. It’s a great experience if you’re looking for something other than just sitting at a bar, but be warned: it is a legitimate stealth workout. We learned the hard way that you need lightweight clothes and proper sneakers—expect to leave your 20-minute session very sweaty.

Favourite Video this Week: 3 Easy Steps to the Best Kentucky Espresso Martini

Contours | Image: Amazon

Contours: The Courses Behind Remarkable Golf Adventures

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

I’m not even a golfer, but Contours had me hooked from the first page. It’s a beautifully produced book with photography that draws you into some of the most remarkable golf landscapes in the world, from Melbourne’s Sandbelt to the heathlands of London and the rugged coastlines of Oregon. Created by Melbourne-based photographer William Watt, it explores how great courses are designed and what makes them feel special.

Contours brings a sophisticated presence to any bookshelf or coffee table, makes for a simple yet thoughtful gift, and is a fascinating read for golfers.

Favourite Article this Week: Tissot’s Damascus Steel PRX – Material Marvel We’d Love to Unwrap