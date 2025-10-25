Home/Culture
AIX Rosé BEAU VIVA | Image: AIX Rosé
Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—25 October, 2025

We are less than nine weeks away from Christmas, and the Man of Many team is counting down the days. We are making our lists and checking them twice, eager to lock in our good deeds before the big day arrives. It seems almost ridiculous to be considering holiday period festivities at this stage, but if the last few rotations around the sun have taught us anything, it’s that the new year will be here before you know it. With that in mind, here are the top picks we’ve unearthed from the last seven days, all wrapped up in a Staff Favourites-shaped box.

AIX Rosé BEAU VIVA

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

I hardly drink these days, but the last few weeks have really tested my endurance. More than a few times, I’ve found myself sinking beers and indulging in a few too many wines, so the prospect of taking some time off the grog is sounding very appealing. This week, I was lucky enough to have AIX help me out by sending over a bottle of the new BEAU VIVA.

A premium alcohol-free sparkling rosé, the latest drop is a serious contender for the best non-alc drink I’ve ever had. You still get those delicate bubbles and a pale blush hue from the rosé, just with no sneaky booze thrown in. Better yet, it’s under 17 calories per glass, meaning I can hose a whole bottle and still feel 100 per cent. How fabulous is that?

View at AIX Wines

Favourite Article of the Week: Timex Just Dropped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

Pace Breaker Short | Image: lululemon
Pace Breaker Short | Image: lululemon

lululemon Activewear

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Those of you who read my weekly rants in Staff Favourites will know that I’m now two weeks into my F45 Challenge journey and down from 92kg to 88.5kg already! Great news, but the bad part is really at home, where a huge pile of smelly, sweaty and gross washing is piling up. So when lululemon reached out about the chance to try their new men’s short collection, I jumped at it – mainly to stop people from smelling me at the gym or office.

I requested the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt in Palm colour as well as the Pace Breaker Short with inner lining (essentially soft tights that hug your thighs inside the shorts), in black colour, at 9 inches in a size US 34. One thing to note is I’d probably go with the 5 or 7-inch as this actually refers to the length of the inseam rather than the length of the entire shorts themselves. The 9-inch still fits great, but it hangs just slightly in line with my knee caps, so they are a little long for my liking.

I just put them to the test in the gym this morning and can pleasingly say they are certainly engineered for freedom of movement and what they refer to as “sweat-wicking comfort.” I felt much lighter moving around the gym, and you can definitely tell the attention to detail and quality that lululemon builds into its products. If you’re more adventurous than I am, the new collection also comes in sunburst orange and white colours across both the Pace Breaker Short and Zeroed In Short.

Disclosure: The author was provided clothing from lululemon for the purposes of this review. 

View at lululemon

Favourite Article of the Week: Sullivans Cove Just Released the ‘Oldest Single Malt Whisky’ Ever Bottled in Australia
Favourite Video of the Week: ‘Gangster’ Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Revealed

ill-advised by Bill Nighy | Image: Bill Nighy
ill-advised by Bill Nighy | Image: Bill Nighy

ill-advised by Bill Nighy

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

This week, I was delighted to stumble across ill-advised, a new podcast from the immaculately stylish, infinitely charming Bill Nighy, and it has fast become essential listening. In his reliably self-deprecating way, the English actor (best known for roles in Love Actually, About Time, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) describes the podcast as “a space for the clumsy and awkward” and “an invitation to squander time”, adding, “If you are socially adept and enjoy healthy relationships, there’s nothing for you here.”

In reality, each 25-minute instalment sees Nighy respond to life-advice questions from his audience before providing several music recommendations and one book recommendation. It’s a simple format that serves to highlight Nigh’s understated savvy in all things culture, clothes, and interpersonal communication.

View at Bill Nighy

Favourite Article of the Week: OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Tommy’s Beer Cafe, Glebe | Image: Tommy's
Tommy’s Beer Cafe, Glebe | Image: Tommy’s

Tommy’s Beer Cafe, Glebe

Beatrix Boon – Social Video Producer

My friends and I have started a food tour of Sydney, sharing our favourite places to eat, and the first cab off the rank was Tommy’s Beer Cafe in Glebe. Despite its unassuming name and exterior, stepping inside felt like walking into a little slice of Central Europe. It serves up hearty Slovak, Czech, and Hungarian mains alongside premium European beers on tap. It’s the kind of place that instantly makes you feel like you’ve stumbled into a Prague tavern on a crisp winter evening.

I took the recommendation from my friend and went the Svieckova ($32.90) – a traditional Czech dish of marinated and braised eye fillet, drenched in a creamy root vegetable sauce that takes days to make. Everything came with super soft steamed dumplings to soak up all the sauce, and we all rolled out of there afterwards a lot heavier. It was the ultimate comfort food – rich, decadent, and warming. Paired with a big Czech pilsner, it was the definition of hearty happiness.

To make things even better, the whole menu is very reasonably priced, so take your mates to Tommy’s next time you’re after a proper feed!

Visit Tommy’s Beer Cafe

Favourite Article of the Week: Fujifilm X-T30 III Review

