Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—29 November, 2025

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 29 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to another instalment of Man of Many‘s Staff Favourites, where we showcase items, services, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week. We get the opportunity to try much of the cool, novel, and chic at Man of Many, but these don’t always end up as full reviews on the site. So instead, we pull them together here in the hope we can help you find something new and exciting.

This week, we have a particularly outstanding whisky, an automatic toaster, and a new collaboration between Fender and the ultimate guitarist’s guitarist, Johnny Marr. So, without further ado, here’s Man of Many’s Staff Favourites for another week. Cheers!

Fender Limited Edition Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar | Image: Rob Edwards

Fender Limited Edition Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Back in 2022 (can it really have been that long ago?), I had the opportunity to review one of Johnny Marr’s signature Jaguars and found it to be absolutely exceptional — you can read my thoughts here. Now, Fender has released a new instrument in collaboration with the iconic guitarist-arranger-songwriter, delivering an understated but suitably exceptional update to the maestro’s wonderful Jag.

Looking past the sleek, pantheric finish of custom gloss nitrocellulose black lacquer, the Jaguar Special pairs custom-wound Kent Armstrong lipstick pickups with Marr’s personal wiring scheme in order to unlock an expansive range of tones that cover the spectrum from bright, chimey rhythms to smooth, singing leads. I would expect nothing less of a shared effort between the man responsible for the playing on “How Soon Is Now?”, “This Charming Man”, and “Bigmouth Strikes Again” and the leading guitar brand in the world.

Favourite Article this Week: OMEGA’s New Planet Ocean Collection Splashes Down in All Its Retro Glory

Favourite Video of the Week: Naughty, Gangster, Luxe… Lobster! The Rise of Big Sam Young

OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M | Image: Rob Edwards

OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

If you’ll indulge me a second inclusion this week, on Tuesday evening I had the privilege of attending OMEGA’s launch party for the new Planet Ocean timepieces — an impressive collection indeed. This is the Planet Ocean’s fourth generation and while they look undeniably striking in the campaign photography, they’re far better in the flesh. I was particularly impressed with the way OMEGA has subtly reimagined the line’s signature orange colourway with a deft ceramic treatment, and I highly recommend dropping by your local OMEGA boutique to discover this for yourself.

Of course, any watch looks the business when strapped to the wrist of OMEGA ambassador Jonathan Bailey, who happened to be in attendance on the night and was kind enough to sit down with me for a chat. Keep an eye out for that interview in the coming days.

Second Favourite Article this Week: From Denmark With Love: How ‘Form Follows Foot’ Became a World-Conquering Ethos

Second Favourite Video of the Week: Living Better: Optimising Healthspan Over Lifespan

Glengoyne 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ml | Image: Supplied

Glengoyne 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

I’ve recently upgraded my whisky stash, and let me tell you, the Glengoyne 12 Year Old Single Malt is an absolute pleasure to drink. Light, bright, and incredibly smooth. It opens with fresh orchard fruits, sweet vanilla, and a gentle hint of spice.

It has a refined but approachable flavour profile that makes it seem like the right choice for both solo sipping or sharing amongst friends or family. Definitely give it a go. Alternatively, this could be a great Kris Kringle gift or bold move when bringing something to the Christmas table.

Favourite Article this Week: Chasing Ocean Giants: One Surfer’s Record-Breaking Journey of Big-Wave Ambition

Favourite Video of the Week: Living Better: Optimising Healthspan Over Lifespan

Breville EyeQ Auto Toaster | Image: Supplied

Breville EyeQ Auto Toaster

Ben McKimm – Motoring Writer

Yeah, that’s right, an auto toaster. It’s by Breville, which I know for making some of the best home coffee machines on the market. However, it now appears the brand has delved even deeper into the smart tech landscape, upending the toaster industry with the release of the EyeQ Auto Toaster. Essentially, it uses a patent-protected EyeQ Optic Sensor technology to monitor toast up to 10 times a second and then automatically stop when the chosen shade is reached. There’s even a, wait for it, sourdough mode that recalibrates the Eye Q sensors to account for thicker crusts, denser interiors, and longer browning times. It’s also packed with the features that I look for in a toaster, including automatic lift and lower, Breville’s ‘A Bit More’ function, timer mode override, and a dedicated Crumpet Mode.

Product specs:

Eye Q Optic Sensor – measures colour change up to 10x/sec

Toast by Colour Selector

Sourdough Mode

Clearway Cavity & Catch All Crumb Tray

Non-stick Ceramic Coated Top

Automatic Lift & Lower

‘A Bit More’ Function

Crumpet Mode

Timer Mode

Power Cord Storage

If you’re interested, which I’m sure you are, the Eye Q Auto Toaster is available in two models. There’s a smaller 850 Auto 2-Slice (AUD$469) and a 870 Auto 4-Slice (AUD$629), available in four colours: Sea Salt, Brushed Stainless Steel, Noir (Launch Edition), and Black Truffle.

Favourite Article this Week: 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price and Specs Confirmed for Australia