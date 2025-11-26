From Denmark With Love: How ‘Form Follows Foot’ Became a World-Conquering Ethos

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 27 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You’ve likely never heard of Tønder, a small but delightfully picturesque Danish town nestled against the nation’s border with Germany. Its winding cobblestone streets and centuries-old architecture resemble something from a fairytale, while the population of less than 8,000 enjoys the kind of peace that only comes with living in such a remote corner of the Danish countryside.

That said, you’ve almost certainly heard of Tønder’s signature export: the internationally renowned footwear brand ECCO. Founded in 1963 by Karl Toosbuy, ECCO remains a pillar of the town’s community and a family-run affair, despite operating in over 100 markets globally. While other brands might seek to relocate their headquarters to an international hub as sales grow, the team at ECCO views the remoteness as an asset when it comes to focusing on new ways to create some of the most comfortable shoes on the planet.

ECCO Headquarters | Image: ECCO

ECCO’s HQ sits within a scenic landscape dotted by livestock and crops, and for those who care to visit, welcome comes in the form of the ECCO Foot sculpture, a landmark that represents the shoemaker’s core ethos: ‘form follows foot’.

According to ECCO’s design director, Niki Tæstensten, this is a succinct way of showcasing how the entire business pivots around the foot’s comfort: “‘Form follows foot’ is something of an ECCO mantra; it’s the starting point for everything. Fusing craftsmanship and technology, we strive to give the wearer the best possible walking experience. It’s not about reinterpreting that philosophy season after season, but rather constantly developing, rethinking and innovating how we translate it for the wearer. Personally, I find there is enormous clarity in putting the wearer at the forefront of everything we do. I hope every style in our collections inspires people to move more.”

ECCO’s Factory | Image: ECCO

That’s not to suggest that aesthetics are in any way compromised in the brand’s pursuit of said comfort. ECCO has proven its mastery at bridging the gap between function and fashion. However, the brand never chases the latter.

“As much as ECCO’s core commitments to quality and comfort remain consistent, it’s inevitable that the designs change and develop,” explains Tæstensten. “What we absolutely never do, however, is chase trends. As a brand, we have a very strong sense of self.”

Many products from the ECCO catalogue acutely demonstrate this philosophy—far too many to list here—so we’ve selected some standout pieces for discerning readers below.

ECCO Biom C-Trail | Image: ECCO

ECCO Biom C-Trail

This versatile hybrid sneaker boasts advanced BIOM technology that follows the natural shape of the foot. Its lightweight construction makes it ideal for urban exploration and light outdoor activities, as it combines retro-inspired style with all-day comfort. Lightweight and modern, this ECCO classic is crafted for effortless movement.

ECCO Street Lite | Image: ECCO

ECCO Street Lite

No wardrobe is complete without clean white trainers, and ECCO’s Street Lite is the perfect pair. With their contemporary Nordic design update on the classic sneaker, they’re the kind of design that goes with just about everything, all while delivering ECCO’s signature comfort.

ECCO Biom Infinite | Image: ECCO

ECCO Biom Infinite

A strong candidate for the title of “ultimate sneaker”, ECCO’s Biom Infinite naturally adapts to your stride, ensuring you enjoy that secure and grounded feeling. Crafted from knitted textile, its Ortholite inlay sole provides long-term cushioning and rebound, while the soft and ultra-light PHORENE midsole material delivers even further rebound and energy return, delivering outstanding support and comfort.

ECCO Terracruise Lt | Image: ECCO

ECCO Terracruise Lt

When you’re unsure of what a day in the great outdoors has in store, ECCO’s Terracruise Lt is a wise choice. The perfect combination of lightweight, flexible and multifunctional, it’s designed for fast-paced adventures and ensures great walking comfort all day long. With its open mesh and synthetic upper, and speed-lace system for superior feel and easy fit, as well as a TPU outsole for traction and durability, it’s perfect for your next escapade.

ECCO’s Factory | Image: ECCO

No matter the kind of footwear that catches your eye, ECCO’s mix of function and style has what you’re after. All thanks to the Danish town of Tønder and a family-owned operation that’s now been in business for more than 60 years, the height of comfort and design is ready and waiting at your local ECCO retailer.