2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed
Published:
Readtime: 3 min
Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.
There’s AUD$111.5 Million worth of prize money (+16%) on the line at the 2026 Australian Open.
Despite several headliners losing out in the first round in 2025, including Nick Kyrgios and Stefano Tsitsipas, they still walked away from the tournament with a healthy sum of money just for turning up. Expect the same this year, as players who lose in the early rounds will miss out on the grand prize of $4,150,000 (+$650,000) for men’s and women’s singles winners. However, first-round singles players will pocket $150,000 (+$18,000) no matter the result, and second-round singles players will earn $225,000 (+$25,000). In fact, all singles and doubles players get a minimum of 10 per cent increase in 2026.
If you’re retrospectively contemplating a double life as a professional tennis player after realising the average tennis player makes more than twice the average Australian salary of $100,016.80 just by making the second round of the 2026 Australian Open then we don’t blame you. Still, you’ll want to stick around and read about the prize money for doubles, singles, and mixed doubles, too. Let’s check out the total prize money for all those competing at the 2026 Australian Open!
Singles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open
Both women’s and men’s singles winners at the 2026 Australian Open will walk away with $4,150,000 in prize money. Still, all players are paid a small fortune for simply making the first round. Here’s how the prize money has increased since 2021.
Singles Winner
- 2026: $4,150,000
- 2025: $3,500,000
- 2024: $3,150,000
- 2023: $2,975,000
- 2022: $2,875,000
- 2021: $2,750,000
Singles Runner-Up
- 2026: $2,150,000
- 2025: $1,900,000
- 2024: $1,725,000
- 2023: $1,625,000
- 2022: $1,575,000
- 2021: $1,500,000
Singles Semifinalist
- 2026: $1,250,000
- 2025: $1,100,000
- 2024: $990,000
- 2023: $925,000
- 2022: $895,000
- 2021: $850,000
Singles Quarterfinalist
- 2026: $750,000
- 2025: $665,000
- 2024: $600,000
- 2023: $555,250
- 2022: $538,500
- 2021: $525,000
Singles Round 4
- 2026: $480,000
- 2025: $420,000
- 2024: $375,000
- 2023: $338,250
- 2022: $328,000
- 2021: $320,000
Singles Round 3
- 2026:
- 2025: $290,000
- 2024: $255,000
- 2023: $227,925
- 2022: $221,000
- 2021: $215,000
Singles Round 2
- 2026: $327,750
- 2025: $200,000
- 2024: $180,000
- 2023: $158,850
- 2022: $154,000
- 2021: $150,000
Singles Round 1
- 2026: $150,000
- 2025: $132,000
- 2024: $120,000
- 2023: $106,250
- 2022: $103,000
- 2021: $100,000
Total Singles
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $33,108,000
- 2024: $29,775,000
- 2023: $26,907,000
- 2022: $26,074,000
- 2021: $25,250,000
Doubles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open
Strangely, with such a focus on singles matches, doubles is never a major drawcard at tennis majors. Still, there’s a healthy prize pool to play with if you win, which has only increased exponentially in 2026. Here’s how much prize money is paid to doubles players at the 2026 AO, and how that’s increased every year since 2021.
Doubles Winner
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $810,000
- 2024: $730,000
- 2023: $695,000
- 2022: $675,000
- 2021: $600,000
Doubles Runner-Up
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $440,000
- 2024: $400,000
- 2023: $370,000
- 2022: $360,000
- 2021: $340,000
Doubles Semifinalist
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $250,000
- 2024: $227,500
- 2023: $210,000
- 2022: $205,000
- 2021: $200,000
Doubles Quarterfinalist
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $142,000
- 2024: $128,000
- 2023: $116,500
- 2022: $113,000
- 2021: $110,000
Doubles Round 3
- 2026:
- 2025: $82,000
- 2024: $75,000
- 2023: $67,250
- 2022: $65,250
- 2021: $65,000
Doubles Round 2
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $58,000
- 2024: $53,000
- 2023: $46,500
- 2022: $45,100
- 2021: $45,000
Doubles Round 1
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $40,000
- 2024: $36,000
- 2023: $30,975
- 2022: $30,050
- 2021: $30,000
Total Doubles
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $5,182,000
- 2024: $4,697,000
- 2023: $4,224,200
- 2022: $4,102,200
- 2021: $3,980,000
Mixed Doubles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open
The same goes for mixed doubles, and those who apply themselves to the mixed doubles tournament will walk away with the lowest winnings among all the titles available at the 2026 Australia Open, with “just” $175,000 (2025) to their name and a nice shiny trophy. You could make more money by making it to the second round of the singles competition, which is certainly easier said than done.
Mixed Doubles Winner
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $175,000
- 2024: $165,000
- 2023: $157,750
- 2022: $154,500
- 2021: $150,000
Mixed Doubles Runner-Up
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $97,750
- 2024: $94,000
- 2023: $89,450
- 2022: $87,550
- 2021: $85,000
Mixed Doubles Semifinalist
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $52,500
- 2024: $50,000
- 2023: $47,500
- 2022: $46,350
- 2021: $45,000
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinalist
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $27,750
- 2024: $26,500
- 2023: $25,250
- 2022: $24,750
- 2021: $24,000
Mixed Doubles Round 2
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $14,000
- 2024: $13,275
- 2023: $12,650
- 2022: $12,350
- 2021: $12,000
Mixed Doubles Round 1
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $7,250
- 2024: $6,900
- 2023: $6,600
- 2022: $6,450
- 2021: $6,250
Total Mixed Doubles
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $716,750
- 2024: $681,600
- 2023: $650,000
- 2022: $635,750
- 2021: $617,000
Qualifying Singles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open
If you simply make the first round of qualifying at the 2026 Australian Open you’ll be paid $40,500 (+$5,500), and this represents the least amount of prize money anyone playing in the tournament can make as part of the 128-player draw.
Qualifying Singles Round 3
- 2026: $83,500
- 2025: $72,000
- 2024: $65,000
- 2023: $55,150
- 2022: $53,500
- 2021: $52,500
Qualifying Singles Round 2
- 2026: $57,000
- 2025: $49,000
- 2024: $44,100
- 2023: $36,575
- 2022: $35,500
- 2021: $35,000
Qualifying Singles Round 1
- 2026: $40,500
- 2025: $35,000
- 2024: $31,250
- 2023: $26,000
- 2022: $25,250
- 2021: $25,000
Total Qualifying Singles
- 2026: TBA
- 2025: $4,960,000
- 2024: $4,451,200
- 2023: $3,716,800
- 2022: $3,608,000
- 2021: $3,560,000
You’ll also like:
Comments
We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.