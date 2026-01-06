2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

There’s AUD$111.5 Million worth of prize money (+16%) on the line at the 2026 Australian Open.

Despite several headliners losing out in the first round in 2025, including Nick Kyrgios and Stefano Tsitsipas, they still walked away from the tournament with a healthy sum of money just for turning up. Expect the same this year, as players who lose in the early rounds will miss out on the grand prize of $4,150,000 (+$650,000) for men’s and women’s singles winners. However, first-round singles players will pocket $150,000 (+$18,000) no matter the result, and second-round singles players will earn $225,000 (+$25,000). In fact, all singles and doubles players get a minimum of 10 per cent increase in 2026.

If you’re retrospectively contemplating a double life as a professional tennis player after realising the average tennis player makes more than twice the average Australian salary of $100,016.80 just by making the second round of the 2026 Australian Open then we don’t blame you. Still, you’ll want to stick around and read about the prize money for doubles, singles, and mixed doubles, too. Let’s check out the total prize money for all those competing at the 2026 Australian Open!

Singles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open

Both women’s and men’s singles winners at the 2026 Australian Open will walk away with $4,150,000 in prize money. Still, all players are paid a small fortune for simply making the first round. Here’s how the prize money has increased since 2021.

Singles Winner

2026: $4,150,000

$4,150,000 2025: $3,500,000

2024: $3,150,000

2023: $2,975,000

2022: $2,875,000

2021: $2,750,000

Singles Runner-Up

2026: $2,150,000

$2,150,000 2025: $1,900,000

2024: $1,725,000

2023: $1,625,000

2022: $1,575,000

2021: $1,500,000

Singles Semifinalist

2026: $1,250,000

$1,250,000 2025: $1,100,000

2024: $990,000

2023: $925,000

2022: $895,000

2021: $850,000

Singles Quarterfinalist

2026: $750,000

$750,000 2025: $665,000

2024: $600,000

2023: $555,250

2022: $538,500

2021: $525,000

Singles Round 4

2026: $480,000

$480,000 2025: $420,000

2024: $375,000

2023: $338,250

2022: $328,000

2021: $320,000

Singles Round 3

2026:

2025: $290,000

2024: $255,000

2023: $227,925

2022: $221,000

2021: $215,000

Singles Round 2

2026: $327,750

$327,750 2025: $200,000

2024: $180,000

2023: $158,850

2022: $154,000

2021: $150,000

Singles Round 1

2026: $150,000

$150,000 2025: $132,000

2024: $120,000

2023: $106,250

2022: $103,000

2021: $100,000

Total Singles

2026: TBA

2025: $33,108,000

2024: $29,775,000

2023: $26,907,000

2022: $26,074,000

2021: $25,250,000

Doubles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open

Strangely, with such a focus on singles matches, doubles is never a major drawcard at tennis majors. Still, there’s a healthy prize pool to play with if you win, which has only increased exponentially in 2026. Here’s how much prize money is paid to doubles players at the 2026 AO, and how that’s increased every year since 2021.

Doubles Winner

2026: TBA

2025: $810,000

2024: $730,000

2023: $695,000

2022: $675,000

2021: $600,000

Doubles Runner-Up

2026: TBA

2025: $440,000

2024: $400,000

2023: $370,000

2022: $360,000

2021: $340,000

Doubles Semifinalist

2026: TBA

2025: $250,000

2024: $227,500

2023: $210,000

2022: $205,000

2021: $200,000

Doubles Quarterfinalist

2026: TBA

2025: $142,000

2024: $128,000

2023: $116,500

2022: $113,000

2021: $110,000

Doubles Round 3

2026:

2025: $82,000

2024: $75,000

2023: $67,250

2022: $65,250

2021: $65,000

Doubles Round 2

2026: TBA

2025: $58,000

2024: $53,000

2023: $46,500

2022: $45,100

2021: $45,000

Doubles Round 1

2026: TBA

2025: $40,000

2024: $36,000

2023: $30,975

2022: $30,050

2021: $30,000

Total Doubles

2026: TBA

2025: $5,182,000

2024: $4,697,000

2023: $4,224,200

2022: $4,102,200

2021: $3,980,000

Mixed Doubles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open

The same goes for mixed doubles, and those who apply themselves to the mixed doubles tournament will walk away with the lowest winnings among all the titles available at the 2026 Australia Open, with “just” $175,000 (2025) to their name and a nice shiny trophy. You could make more money by making it to the second round of the singles competition, which is certainly easier said than done.

Mixed Doubles Winner

2026: TBA

2025: $175,000

2024: $165,000

2023: $157,750

2022: $154,500

2021: $150,000

Mixed Doubles Runner-Up

2026: TBA

2025: $97,750

2024: $94,000

2023: $89,450

2022: $87,550

2021: $85,000

Mixed Doubles Semifinalist

2026: TBA

2025: $52,500

2024: $50,000

2023: $47,500

2022: $46,350

2021: $45,000

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinalist

2026: TBA

2025: $27,750

2024: $26,500

2023: $25,250

2022: $24,750

2021: $24,000

Mixed Doubles Round 2

2026: TBA

2025: $14,000

2024: $13,275

2023: $12,650

2022: $12,350

2021: $12,000

Mixed Doubles Round 1

2026: TBA

2025: $7,250

2024: $6,900

2023: $6,600

2022: $6,450

2021: $6,250

Total Mixed Doubles

2026: TBA

2025: $716,750

2024: $681,600

2023: $650,000

2022: $635,750

2021: $617,000

Qualifying Singles Prize Money at 2026 Australian Open

If you simply make the first round of qualifying at the 2026 Australian Open you’ll be paid $40,500 (+$5,500), and this represents the least amount of prize money anyone playing in the tournament can make as part of the 128-player draw.

Qualifying Singles Round 3

2026: $83,500

$83,500 2025: $72,000

2024: $65,000

2023: $55,150

2022: $53,500

2021: $52,500

Qualifying Singles Round 2

2026: $57,000

$57,000 2025: $49,000

2024: $44,100

2023: $36,575

2022: $35,500

2021: $35,000

Qualifying Singles Round 1

2026: $40,500

$40,500 2025: $35,000

2024: $31,250

2023: $26,000

2022: $25,250

2021: $25,000

Total Qualifying Singles

2026: TBA

2025: $4,960,000

2024: $4,451,200

2023: $3,716,800

2022: $3,608,000

2021: $3,560,000

You’ll also like: