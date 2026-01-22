5 Wild Facts About the Australian Open

The Australian Open isn’t just the first major tennis tournament of the year; it’s also one of the most distinctive, headline-grabbing events on the global tennis calendar.

It’s the highest-attended Grand Slam, with more than 1.2 million fans passing through the gates throughout 2025. And with the opening days of the 2026 edition already delivering record-breaking crowds, it’s clear the tournament is only getting bigger and better. While events like Wimbledon and the French Open are celebrated for their deep-rooted tradition, many fans don’t realise just how long the Australian Open has been around.

A Brief History of the Australian Open

Originally launched as the Australasian Championships in 1905, the tournament was first held at the Warehouseman’s Cricket Ground in Melbourne. It wasn’t until 1924 that the International Lawn Tennis Federation (ILTF) officially recognised it as a major championship. A name change followed in 1927 to the Australian Championships, before the Open Era ushered in the modern Australian Open in 1969.

From blistering summer heat and boisterous crowds to late-night finishes that stretch well past midnight, there’s something undeniably special about the tournament. Dubbed the ‘Happy Slam’ for good reason, Melbourne truly comes alive in January. Locals pack out Melbourne Park to back the Aussies, while tennis fans from across the globe make the pilgrimage Down Under to support their own.

With more than a century of history behind it, the Australian Open has produced some genuinely unbelievable moments. From record-breaking matches to conditions that test even the toughest athletes, here are five wild facts that help explain why this tournament stands apart from the rest.

1. The Latest Grand Slam Finish Ever was Played at the Australian Open

A recurring theme you’ll notice here is that the Australian Open has a habit of pushing limits and rewriting record books. This one is no exception.

The latest finish in a Grand Slam match in history unfolded at, you guessed it, the Happy Slam. The epic encounter saw Cypriot star Marcos Baghdatis face off against Australian icon Lleyton Hewitt across January 19–20, 2008.

After an exhausting overnight battle that stretched into the early hours, Hewitt finally prevailed at 4:33am, grinding out a five-set win: 4–6, 7–5, 7–5, 6–7, 6–3. It’s a record that still stands to this day.

Check out the highlights below.

2. The Longest Grand Slam Final Ever Also Happened Here

The Australian Open has produced its fair share of marathon matches, but none loom larger than the 2012 men’s final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Whenever these two titans shared the court, fireworks were guaranteed and this clash delivered in spades. Their 2012 final lasted an astonishing 5 hours and 53 minutes, making it the longest Grand Slam final ever played.

Djokovic eventually emerged victorious at 1:37am, winning 5–7, 6–4, 6–3, 6–7, 7–5. Both players were so drained afterward that chairs had to be brought out during the trophy presentation, a moment that perfectly summed up the brutality of the contest.

And if you’ve got a spare six hours up your sleeve, the good folks at the Australian Open have uploaded the whole thing to YouTube.

3. Extreme Heat and Rain Stopped Play Twice in One Day

Australia is known throughout the world for its scorching summer heat. Given that the Australian Open is held right in the middle of summer, it’s no surprise that there have been some extreme temperatures recorded over the years.

In January 2014, a Melbourne Heat wave saw each day of the tournament consistently reach 40 degrees Celsius. On the fourth day of the Open that year, tournament advisors famously suspended play for multiple hours, given that the courts themselves recorded temperatures of 60+ degrees.

When play eventually restarted later in the day, it was then stopped again, this time because of the rain. As a lifelong Melbournian who was actually at the Australian Open on this day, all I can say is…classic Melbourne.

4. The Youngest and Oldest Grand Slam Singles Champions Were Crowned Here

The Australian Open doesn’t just deal in extremes when it comes to conditions, it also holds records at both ends of the age spectrum.

Former Swiss Champion Martina Hingis first rose to international acclaim on the tennis court in the late 1990s, with her star catapulting after she defeated Mary Pierce in the Australian Open Women’s final in 1997. Hingis was only 16 years and three months old when she won the tournament.

At the opposite end, Australian legend Ken Rosewall became the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in 1972. At 37 years and two months old, he defeated fellow Aussie Malcolm Anderson in straight sets to lift his fourth Australian Open crown.

5. The Australian Open was Originally Played on Grass

The bright blue concrete courts of the Australian Open may now be synonymous with the tournament, but the reality is that for the majority of the tournament’s lifespan, it’s been played on grass courts.

It was only in 1988 that the Happy Slam switched from grass to hardcourts, when the venue changed from the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club to the newly constructed National Tennis Centre, which we now know to be Melbourne Park.

A Tennis Tournament that Never Ceases to Entertain

From all-night matches and scorching heat to historic champions young and old, the Australian Open continues to push the boundaries of what a Grand Slam can be.

It’s chaotic, demanding and endlessly entertaining and that’s exactly why the Happy Slam remains one of the most compelling events in world sport. With the 2026 Australian Open underway, expect to see more epic matches, blistering conditions and of course, lots of chanting and cheering from Melbourne Park.