15 Best Tennis Players of All Time

With a steady stream of behind-the-scenes coverage, social highlights, and big summer fixtures leading the way, tennis is once again reminding us why it remains one of the most popular sports in pop culture.

At its core, it’s competition at its purest. One player versus another, momentum swinging shot by shot, and athletes operating at the very edge of what the human body can do, often while making it look effortless.

What really makes the sport so infectious, though, is its inclusivity. Tennis is for everyone, from celebrities in the stands at Wimbledon to the humble spot on the couch where you spend your summer watching the United Cup and Australian Open. Whether you’re still wrapping your head around the love-based scoring system or simply blown away by how fast these players can actually serve the ball, the game is easy enough to follow and compelling enough to keep you locked in.

Tennis is also one of the sports with the most instantly recognisable stars, and names like Rod Laver, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams need little introduction. Rather than forcing a definitive ranking across wildly different eras, this list highlights fifteen of the greatest tennis players of all time, in no particular order.

Best Tennis Players of All Time at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following:

Most Grand Slam singles titles (men) : Novak Djokovic (24)

: Novak Djokovic (24) Most Grand Slam singles titles (women): Margaret Court (24)

Now we’ve had a look at the top players, let’s check out the complete list.

Margaret Court | Image: Tony Duffy

1. Margaret Court

Grand slam titles : 24

: 24 Total titles : 192

: 192 Win-loss record : 1,177–106 (91.74%)

: 1,177–106 (91.74%) Olympic achievements : Margaret Court did not compete in the Olympics, but she did win the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Federation Cup) four times with Australia

: Margaret Court did not compete in the Olympics, but she did win the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Federation Cup) four times with Australia Surface preference: Grass, having won 11 Australian Opens and 3 Wimbledons

A true icon of the sport, Margaret Court has won 24 women’s singles Grand Slam titles, which is the most in history, making her arguably one of the best players of all time. She took out an impressive 64 Grand Slam titles in her time playing and was ranked number one in the world seven times during her tennis career. Court was known for her powerful serve, net attack, and exceptional endurance. Beyond her skills on the court, Margaret Court inspired a generation of female tennis players and mothers, only retiring from the sport after she was expecting the third of her four children.

Country: Australia

Date of birth: 16 July 1942

Era: 1960-1977

Handedness: Right-handed

Novak Djokovic | Image: Patricia De Melo

2. Novak Djokovic

Grand slam titles : 24

: 24 Total titles : 101

: 101 Weeks at world no. 1 : 428 weeks

: 428 weeks Win-loss record : 1124–222 (83.51%)

: 1124–222 (83.51%) Olympic achievements : In singles, he won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

: In singles, he won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics Surface preference: Hardcourt

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian tennis player and one of the leading men’s tennis players in recent history. He has been ranked No. 1 for a record total of 428 weeks in a record 13 different years and finished as the year-end No. 1 a whopping eight times. Djokovic’s playing style is distinguished by his agility on the court, impressive flexibility, and technical and tactical skills, with his return of serve among the best in the world. Approaching 40 years of age, Djokovic is still competing and dominating players almost half his age, which demonstrates his commitment and love for the game.

Country: Serbia

Date of birth: 22 May 1987

Era: 2006–present

Handedness: Right-handed

Serena Williams | Image: Shaun Botterill

3. Serena Williams

Grand slam titles : 23

: 23 Total titles : 73

: 73 Weeks at world no. 1 : 319

: 319 Win-loss record : 858–156 (84.62%)

: 858–156 (84.62%) Olympic achievements : Serena Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016

: Serena Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Surface preference: Hardcourt

One half of the Williams duo, alongside her sister Venus Williams, Serena is an icon on and off the court, excelling as a beauty ambassador, author, tennis player and one of only six women in the Open era to complete a Career Grand Slam. In addition to winning countless singles Grand Slams, Serena and her sister Venus won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three doubles gold medals at the Olympics. She is known for her strong physical presence on the court, with a style dominated by aggressive, powerful play. Her biggest strengths are her firepower and down-the-line forehand and backhand shots. Williams and her sister have inspired greater diversity in sports and the community, advocating for equal treatment regardless of gender or race.

Country: USA

Date of birth: 26 September 1981

Era: 1995–2022

Handedness: Right-handed

Rafael Nadal | Image: Getty

4. Rafael Nadal

Grand slam titles : 22

: 22 Total titles : 92

: 92 Weeks at world no. 1 : 209 weeks

: 209 weeks Win-loss record : 1,068–220 (82.91%)

: 1,068–220 (82.91%) Olympic achievements : Representing Spain, Nadal won two Olympic gold medals

: Representing Spain, Nadal won two Olympic gold medals Surface preference: Clay

Having only recently retired (in 2024), Nadal has left a massive impact on the tennis world, winning a total of 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles, securing victory nine times in his first ten attempts. Nadal will forever be recognised as the first man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam and win Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles. The tennis player’s forehand is considered one of the best, known for his heavy topspin and cross-court forehands. He also liked attacking the backhand of right-handed players, which helped him beat countless opponents over the years. A much-loved member of the Big Three, Nadal was a leading figure in men’s tennis for nearly two decades.

Country: Spain

Date of birth: 3 June 1986

Era: 2002–2024

Handedness: Left-handed

Steffi Graf | Image: International Tennis Hall of Fame

5. Steffi Graf

Grand slam titles : 22

: 22 Total titles : 107

: 107 Weeks at world no. 1 : 377 weeks

: 377 weeks Win-loss record : 900–115 (88.67%)

: 900–115 (88.67%) Olympic achievements : Graf won an Olympic gold medal in 1988

: Graf won an Olympic gold medal in 1988 Surface preference: Grass, clay and hard courts

Beginning her tennis career after being encouraged by her father at just 13, Graf became the second youngest player ever to earn an international ranking. Graf won her first Grand Slam event at the French Open and was the first player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four majors and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year in 1988. Definitely a year to remember for the German tennis player. Graf excelled in her versatility, able to play across all surfaces, and the combination of her agile footwork and powerful forehand drive made her a lethal force.

Country: Germany

Date of birth: 14 June 1969

Era: 1982–1999

Handedness: Right-handed

Roger Federer | Image: Kathy Willens

6. Roger Federer

Grand slam titles : 20

: 20 Total titles : 103

: 103 Weeks at world no. 1 : 310 weeks

: 310 weeks Win-loss record : 1251–275 (81.97%)

: 1251–275 (81.97%) Olympic achievements : One Olympic gold medal in doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, one silver in singles at London 2012

: One Olympic gold medal in doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, one silver in singles at London 2012 Surface preference: Grass

Another member of “the big three” that dominated in the early 2000s, Federer’s exceptional all-around game set him apart. The Swiss player won a record eight Wimbledon titles and, in 2018, became the first player to claim 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles. Often compared to ‘dancing’ on the court, Federer has an elegant, aggressive style, with agile footwork, a dominant one-handed forehand, and precise serving. Beyond his impressive achievements on the court over a span of over twenty years, Roger Federer is celebrated for his contributions to philanthropy, including the establishment of the Roger Federer Foundation, which has made a lasting impact on education and healthcare in Africa.

Country: Switzerland

Date of birth: 8 August 1981

Era: 1998–2022

Handedness: Right-handed

Helen Wills | Image: Getty

7. Helen Wills

Grand slam titles : 19

: 19 Total titles : 55

: 55 Win-loss record : 398–35 (91.92%)

: 398–35 (91.92%) Olympic achievements : One gold medal for singles and one gold medal for doubles

: One gold medal for singles and one gold medal for doubles Surface preference: Grass

One of the real OGs of tennis, Helen Wills, won 31 Grand Slam titles during her career and was the world’s top female competitor for 8 years. The pioneering female player won seven U.S. Open, five Wimbledon, and four French Championships without losing a set and became the first female to win Wimbledon (1928) since May Sutton in 1907, and was the first American female to win the French. Wills’ playing style is dominated by powerful serves and overheads, and a precise aim. Besides being a beast on the court, Wills was the first American woman to become internationally famous as an athlete – she even featured on the cover of Time Magazine, not once, but twice.

Country: USA

Date of birth: 6 October 1905

Era: 1919–1938

Handedness: Right-handed

Martina Navratilova | Image: Olympics

8. Martina Navratilova

Grand slam titles : 18

: 18 Total titles : 167

: 167 Weeks at world no. 1 : 331 weeks

: 331 weeks Win-loss record : 1,442–219 (86.82%)

: 1,442–219 (86.82%) Olympic achievements : Quarter finals (women’s doubles, Athens 2004)

: Quarter finals (women’s doubles, Athens 2004) Surface preference: Grass, where she won a record 9 Wimbledon titles

A leftie like no other, Martina Navratilova was active in tennis for nearly four decades and is widely considered among the greatest tennis players of all time. The determined player won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles, for a combined total of 59 major titles, the most in the Open Era. Extremely athletic, Navratilova had an aggressive serve-and-volley style, rushing to the net and playing a full-court game. Navratilova was one of the first openly gay sports figures and has been an advocate for equal rights and the LGBTQ community.

Country: Prague

Date of birth: 18 October 1956

Era: 1972–2006

Handedness: Left-handed

Chris Evert | Image: Fox Photos

9. Chris Evert

Grand slam titles : 18

: 18 Total titles : 157

: 157 Win-loss record : 1309–146 (89.97%)

: 1309–146 (89.97%) Olympic achievements : Evert represented the United States at the 1988 Seoul Summer Games but failed to medal

: Evert represented the United States at the 1988 Seoul Summer Games but failed to medal Surface preference: Clay

The former world number one won 18 major Championships, tying for fifth-best in women’s history. Evert won at least one major singles title a record 13 years in a row as well as the second-most singles titles in history and was the first to top the 150-plus mark. Her playing style was very defensive and known for her ability to hit the ball with pinpoint accuracy and impressive court coverage. Evert was the first female to earn $1 million and will always be remembered for her determination, which earned her the nickname of “The Ice Maiden.”

Country: USA

Date of birth: 21 December 1954

Era: 1972–1989

Handedness: Right-handed

Billie Jean King | Image: International Tennis Hall of Fame

10. Billie Jean King

Grand slam titles : 39

: 39 Total titles : 129

: 129 Win-loss record : 695–155 (81.76%)

: 695–155 (81.76%) Olympic achievements : One gold medal.

: One gold medal. Surface preference: Grass, where she won a record 6 Wimbledon titles

Fondly known as BJK, King won 39 Grand Slam titles, including 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. The Californian-born tennis player was also a member of the victorious United States team in seven Federation Cups and nine Wightman Cups. Her playing style was aggressive, known for her tactful serving and her versatile backhand. As well as being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, King was also a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient for her advocacy for women in sports and LGBTQ rights and was one of the leaders in the fight for equal pay in tennis.

Country: USA

Date of birth: 22 November 1943

Era: 1959–1983

Handedness: Right-handed

Roy Emerson | Image: Eric Koch

11. Roy Emerson

Grand slam titles : 28

: 28 Total titles : 103

: 103 Win-loss record : 1397–416 (77.05%)

: 1397–416 (77.05%) Surface preference: Grass

An Aussie legend on and off the court, Roy Emerson’s career bridged the amateur and Open eras. Emerson won 28 Grand Slam titles (12 singles and 16 men’s doubles), a record total for a male player. He is also the only man to win singles and doubles titles at all four majors. Emerson was ranked in the world’s Top 10 nine times between 1959 and 1967, reaching No. 1 in 1964 and 1965.

Country: Australia

Date of birth: 3 November 1936

Era: 1951–1983

Handedness: Right-handed

Rod Laver | Image: Rob Bogaerts

12. Rod Laver

Grand slam titles : 11

: 11 Total titles : 200

: 200 Win-loss record : 1,473–407 (78.35%)

: 1,473–407 (78.35%) Surface preference: All surfaces

Whether it’s because of the Rod Laver Arena or his unforgettable skills on the court, everyone knows Laver as an icon in Australian tennis. Australia’s very own left-handed legend, Laver, was the second male player in the history of the game (after Don Budge in 1938) to win the four major singles championships in a calendar year twice, in 1962 and 1969. He was known for his all-court game, his versatility and ability to play on all surfaces. He is loved by many, and his most notable legacy is the arena named after him, which opened in 2000, and the Laver Cup, an annual tournament that honours his career.

Country: Australia

Date of birth: 9 August 1938

Era: 1956–1977

Handedness: Left-handed

Bill Tilden | Image: PA

13. Bill Tilden

Grand slam titles : 10

: 10 Total titles : 138

: 138 Win-loss record : est. 1726–506 (77.33%)

: est. 1726–506 (77.33%) Olympic achievements : NA

: NA Surface preference: NA

This towering American tennis player, known as “Big Bill,” dominated the game for more than a decade, winning seven U.S. championships (now the U.S. Open), three Wimbledon Championships and two professional titles. His approach to the game was unique, relying on psychological tactics and strategic play, paired with a mean serve. His legacy is a colourful one. As well as his bold approach to the game, he wrote various books on tennis, yet his achievements are overshadowed by his criminal history and, at times, chaotic personal life.

Country: USA

Date of birth: 10 February 1893

Era: 1912–1953

Handedness: Right-handed

Suzanne Lenglen | Image: Getty

14. Suzanne Lenglen

Grand slam titles : 12

: 12 Total titles : 250

: 250 Win-loss record : 341–7 (97.99%)

: 341–7 (97.99%) Olympic achievements : Won two gold medals.

: Won two gold medals. Surface preference: Clay

Another OG of the game, The French tennis player was the inaugural world No. 1 from 1921 to 1926. During her career, Lenglen won eight Grand Slam singles titles and 21 in total, two gold medals at the Olympics, and the ‘triple’ (singles, doubles, and mixed doubles) at the French Open. Her playing style was aggressive and physical, known for never giving the same shot twice in a row. Lenglen was a very popular woman, loved for her style and class. She was so popular, it led Wimbledon to move to its larger modern-day venue. The tennis player even inspired a line in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, in which one character “probably loved to win as much as Lenglen”.

Country: France

Date of birth: 24 May 1899

Era: 1921–1926

Handedness: Right-handed

Ken Rosewall | Image: Britannica

15. Ken Rosewall

Grand slam titles : 18

: 18 Total titles : 147

: 147 Win-loss record : est. 1,401–394 (78.05%)

: est. 1,401–394 (78.05%) Surface preference: Clay

Kenneth Rosewall was ranked the world’s No. 1 tennis player from 1961 to 1964, and in 1970, 1971, and 1972. The Australian legend in the tennis world won an impressive 147 singles titles, including a record 15 Pro Majors and 8 Grand Slam titles for a total 23 titles at pro and amateur majors, ranking him second of all-time to Novak Djokovic on 24. His style was unique, featuring a lethal sliced backhand, counter-punching and speediness on the court. Today, he has a court named after him – the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre was renamed the Ken Rosewall Arena in 2008

Country: Australia

Date of birth: 2 November 1934

Era: 1951–1980

Handedness: Right-handed

Rising Stars to Watch

While the players above have already cemented their legacies, tennis is clearly moving into its next chapter. A new generation is arriving with the power, composure, and tactical maturity to shape where the sport goes next.

Carlos Alcaraz

Explosive and fearless, Alcaraz plays at a pace that often feels half a step ahead of everyone else. His ability to absorb pressure and immediately turn defence into offence has already delivered Grand Slam success and drawn inevitable comparisons to the players he grew up watching. Just as importantly, he looks comfortable carrying expectation, which is often the hardest part to learn.

Jannik Sinner

Where others bring chaos, Sinner brings control. Clean ball-striking, calm shot selection, and a steady rise through the rankings have made him one of the most reliable performers on tour. He doesn’t chase highlights, but quietly breaks opponents down with depth, timing, and consistency, the kind of game that tends to age well.

Coco Gauff

Gauff arrived early, learned in public, and kept improving. Now she pairs elite athleticism with a growing tactical awareness that’s translating into sustained success at the highest level. Off court, she’s already one of the most visible athletes in the sport. On court, she continues to prove she belongs there on merit.

Australian Legends Worth Celebrating

No modern tennis conversation feels complete without acknowledging two Australians whose impact extends well beyond their trophy cabinets.

Ash Barty stepped away at the peak of her powers after reaching world No. 1 and winning multiple Grand Slam titles across surfaces. Her game was built on variety, intelligence, and touch, a reminder that dominance doesn’t always need to be loud to be lasting.

Dylan Alcott reshaped expectations of what sporting greatness looks like in Australia. A Paralympic gold medallist and multiple-time Grand Slam champion, his influence stretches far beyond tennis itself. Through visibility, advocacy, and performance, Alcott helped expand who the sport is for and who gets to be seen within it.

Why You Should Trust Our List

To determine this list of the best tennis players of all time, we used a series of benchmarks including Grand Slam titles, dominance, how many years played, versatility and lasting impact. Our list also aims to be fair, acknowledging the challenges in comparing players across eras due to changes in technology, surfaces and competition. We also made an effort to include players from both the men’s and women’s games.

