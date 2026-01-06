SUPER73 Unveils the MZFT, Its Most Affordable E-Bike Yet

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 6 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

SUPER73’s new MZFT is its most affordable e-bike, priced at US$1,995.

Nicknamed “Backyard Brawler”, it’s compact, tough, and beginner-friendly.

A 500W motor tops out at 32km/h with stronger uphill acceleration.

Optional second battery extends range up to 64km, sold separately.

Thru-axles, hydraulic brakes, Vee Jakal tyres, and lockable frame storage.

Dubbed the ‘Backyard Brawler’ for its sturdier frame, modular second battery, and Vee Jakal tyres, the SUPER73-MZFT (USD$1,995) is also the most affordable release from the Californian e-bike brand yet. Still, you wouldn’t know by looking at it. With the same visual language inspired by vintage motorcycle culture and modern street style, the MZFT retains the cultural appeal that has long been part of the brand’s identity. That’s important, as increased competition continues to put downward pressure on the e-bike business, which has dominated the market since we first started covering it a decade ago.

The bikes have appeared on screen in The Barbie Movie, surfaced in collaborations with fashion houses like YSL and Obey, and attracted fans ranging from Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber to Jack Black and Britney Spears. Custom SUPER73 builds have also appeared in video games such as Halo, Forza, Diablo, and Sea of Thieves, reinforcing the brand’s habit of making appearances in places well beyond the cycling world.

Positioned between the brand’s Youth Series and its more powerful Z-, S- and R-Series bikes, the MZFT is deliberately compact and unintimidating. It features a 500W motor capped at 32 km/h, sits low with a 69 cm seat height, and boasts a shorter overall profile, making it ideal for newer riders or anyone seeking a nimble backyard or city runabout. At 39 kg, it still feels planted, with SUPER73 calling it the most durable frame it has built to date.

SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73

CEO Travis Erwin says the MZFT was shaped as much by rider input as engineering ambition. “With the SUPER73-MZFT, we paired our deep history of moto culture with our continued commitment to innovation and accessibility,” he said. “This next-generation line-up is not only our answer to the ever-evolving industry but also our promise to keep the SUPER73 experience one of adventure and individuality.”

The upgrades show up where they count. You’ll find a redesigned electric drivetrain that delivers stronger uphill acceleration, while a modular second battery option, sold separately, extends the range to 64 km. Thru-axle construction adds rigidity, two-piston hydraulic brakes sharpen stopping power, and LED lighting and Vee Jakal tyres underline the bike’s everyday intent. There’s also internal lockable storage built into the frame, ideal for beach days.

SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73

Erwin says years of research and development went into the bike, guided by what SUPER73 calls its Super Squad community. The aim, he says, is to “ignite confidence, curiosity, and adventure with new riders while continuing to surprise our broad customer base of loyal enthusiasts.”

Priced at US$1,995, the MZFT lands in familiar territory for anyone who has looked seriously at e-bikes. It sits around the middle of the market, where riders expect decent power, solid build quality, and everyday usability without jumping into premium territory.

SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73