Home/Auto/Motorcycles
Super73 mzft 1
MOTORCYCLES

SUPER73 Unveils the MZFT, Its Most Affordable E-Bike Yet

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • SUPER73’s new MZFT is its most affordable e-bike, priced at US$1,995.
  • Nicknamed “Backyard Brawler”, it’s compact, tough, and beginner-friendly.
  • A 500W motor tops out at 32km/h with stronger uphill acceleration.
  • Optional second battery extends range up to 64km, sold separately.
  • Thru-axles, hydraulic brakes, Vee Jakal tyres, and lockable frame storage.

Dubbed the ‘Backyard Brawler’ for its sturdier frame, modular second battery, and Vee Jakal tyres, the SUPER73-MZFT (USD$1,995) is also the most affordable release from the Californian e-bike brand yet. Still, you wouldn’t know by looking at it. With the same visual language inspired by vintage motorcycle culture and modern street style, the MZFT retains the cultural appeal that has long been part of the brand’s identity. That’s important, as increased competition continues to put downward pressure on the e-bike business, which has dominated the market since we first started covering it a decade ago.

The bikes have appeared on screen in The Barbie Movie, surfaced in collaborations with fashion houses like YSL and Obey, and attracted fans ranging from Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber to Jack Black and Britney Spears. Custom SUPER73 builds have also appeared in video games such as HaloForzaDiablo, and Sea of Thieves, reinforcing the brand’s habit of making appearances in places well beyond the cycling world.

Positioned between the brand’s Youth Series and its more powerful Z-, S- and R-Series bikes, the MZFT is deliberately compact and unintimidating. It features a 500W motor capped at 32 km/h, sits low with a 69 cm seat height, and boasts a shorter overall profile, making it ideal for newer riders or anyone seeking a nimble backyard or city runabout. At 39 kg, it still feels planted, with SUPER73 calling it the most durable frame it has built to date.

Super73 mzft river
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73

CEO Travis Erwin says the MZFT was shaped as much by rider input as engineering ambition. “With the SUPER73-MZFT, we paired our deep history of moto culture with our continued commitment to innovation and accessibility,” he said. “This next-generation line-up is not only our answer to the ever-evolving industry but also our promise to keep the SUPER73 experience one of adventure and individuality.”

The upgrades show up where they count. You’ll find a redesigned electric drivetrain that delivers stronger uphill acceleration, while a modular second battery option, sold separately, extends the range to 64 km. Thru-axle construction adds rigidity, two-piston hydraulic brakes sharpen stopping power, and LED lighting and Vee Jakal tyres underline the bike’s everyday intent. There’s also internal lockable storage built into the frame, ideal for beach days.

Super73 mzft sunset
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73

Erwin says years of research and development went into the bike, guided by what SUPER73 calls its Super Squad community. The aim, he says, is to “ignite confidence, curiosity, and adventure with new riders while continuing to surprise our broad customer base of loyal enthusiasts.”

Priced at US$1,995, the MZFT lands in familiar territory for anyone who has looked seriously at e-bikes. It sits around the middle of the market, where riders expect decent power, solid build quality, and everyday usability without jumping into premium territory.

Shop at SUPER73
Super73 mzft
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73
Super73 mzft handle bars
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73
Super73 mzft charging
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73
Super73 mzft battery
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73
Super73 mzft battery 1
SUPER73-MZFT | Image: Supplied / SUPER73

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Luke Thompson | Image; Supplied
MOVIES & TV

Interview: Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson On Playing Prince Charming

Jeep rubicon whitecap
CARS

Jeep Reveals 2026 Wrangler Whitecap as Part of 85th Anniversary Series

Option 2
CARS

13 Best Cars of 2025 Revealed

Ori Folding Umbrella | Image: Ori
GEAR

Ori is the World’s First Frameless Umbrella, and it Folds Like Origami

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Best watch articles 2025
WATCHES

10 Best Watch Stories & Releases of 2025

Netflix 1
MOVIES & TV

What to Watch this January: All the Best Coming to Streamers This Month

Mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
CARS

Mercedes-Benz Reveals a Luxury Unimog to Mark 80 Years of Off-Road Legend

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Xiaomi 17 ultra leica edition 10
SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra Leica Edition Smartphone Has a Physical Zoom Ring

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

2025 porsche gt3 touring feature 3
CARS

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (Manual) Review

Best health and fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS

10 Best Health & Fitness Articles in 2025

Steve stranger things style guide
STYLE

Stranger Things Style Guide: How To Dress Like Steve Harrington