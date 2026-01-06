Hyundai’s New ELEXIO EV Comes With a 27-inch 4K Screen, But There’s a Problem

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 6 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Hyundai ELEXIO debuts with a baffling 27-inch passenger-side touchscreen.

Ultra-thin 4K panoramic display runs Android Automotive OS software.

No physical buttons, climate and controls require awkward reach from the driver.

Single 160kW motor, 88.1kWh LFP battery, 546km WLTP range.

$59,990 drive-away Elite trim; 10–80% charge in 38 minutes.

You can’t reach it! There are touchscreens in cars, and then there’s Hyundai’s Connect-C infotainment system. This new touchscreen has been unveiled inside the all-new Chinese-built Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV (from AUD$59,990 drive-away), and it’s unquestionably the most confusing touchscreen in any new car on sale. This screen stretches from the centre of the cabin all the way to the passenger side, where it’s physically out of reach of the driver.

It’s a 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic screen with software based on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), and to us it shares more resemblance with a television than it does a traditional infotainment touchscreen.

Even in the modern era, where tablet touchscreens have grown to 15 inches and beyond in even the most affordable new EVs, this screen stands out. It does so for all the wrong reasons: its size, the utter lack of any physical buttons, and its head-scratching placement that would require an extendable pointer finger to operate from the driver’s seat. Still, at least there’s a head-up display in front of the driver, so they know how fast they’re driving, while leaning over the centre console to operate the climate control, steering the car with their big toe.

Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai

Initially developed for the Chinese market only, Hyundai Motor Company engineers flew to Sydney to put the ELEXIO through an extensive local tuning program, and the brand says this delivers an optimal blend of comfort, stability, refinement, and handling.

Springs, dampers, and anti-roll bars were all fettled with, and this will surely give the vehicle a market edge against the typically floaty EVs in this segment.

Power is provided by a single 160 kW, 310 Nm front electric motor and an 88.1 kWh LFP battery with a claimed WLTP range of 546 km. This is average for the segment, so the ELEXIO will have its work cut out for it if it wants to compete in the ever-crowded market against standouts from BYD, Tesla, and now Zeekr with the new 7X.

Built on a 400V E-GMP platform, ELEXIO can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 38 minutes.

Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai

Next to the gargantuan touchscreen, backed by a 6-speaker sound system, the interior is well-equipped for the price, featuring genuine leather in Obsidian Black or Dove Grey, heated and ventilated front seats (including a 14-way IMS (memory) driver’s seat), and dual wireless phone chargers.

Rear passengers also enjoy 60:40 split folding and reclining rear seats with armrests and cupholders, as well as rear air vents and a USB-C charger console with two ports. It’s a no-frills, modern EV in more ways than one.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of ELEXIO to our award-winning Hyundai SUV range,” said Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Operating Officer, Gavin Donaldson. “ELEXIO will offer an ideal blend of size, space, efficiency and value-for-money when it arrives early next year. We look forward to welcoming more Australians to the Hyundai SUV family, while continuing Hyundai’s ongoing commitment to electrification and intelligent mobility solutions.”

Hyundai is launching the ELEXIO in a single-trim grade, the Elite variant, at $59,990 drive-away. With a departure in style from the currently available Hyundai IONIQ 5 (from $76,200 before on-road costs), it will be sold alongside the existing Hyundai EV lineup for the time being, but where that leaves the entry-level RWD IONIQ 5 remains to be seen. For more information about the ELEXIO, please visit the brand’s website, linked below.

Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai Hyundai ELEXIO EV SUV | Image: Supplied / Hyundai

Hyundai Elexio Specifications

Powertrain / Chassis

160 kW front motor

88.1 kWh LFP battery, 546km AER range

Active Air Flap (AAF)

Battery Heating System + Heat Pump

Drive Mode Select (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Snow)

Paddle Shifters (regenerative braking)

Shift-by-Wire (SBW); column type

Temporary Mobility Kit (TMK)

Safety

9 Airbags (front, front side thorax + pelvis, rear side thorax, curtain & front centre side)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA); Rear/Exit

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0); Car/Ped/Cyc/JT/JC/LO/LS/DO w/ESA

Front seat belts with height adjusters & pre-tensioners

Hands On Detection (HOD); steering wheel w/haptic warning function

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2)

In Cabin Camera (ICC); Driver

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); Line/Road-edge

Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist; Forward/Side/Reverse (PCA-F/S/R)

Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) w/o sensor

Rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners

Rear power child safety locks (auto)

Remote Smart Park Assist 3 (RSPA 3)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC 2) w/Stop & Go

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – High Line

Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)

Exterior

20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels w/255/45 tyres

Acoustic film windshield

Auto flush door handles

Body coloured side sills

Dynamic Welcome Light (front) & dynamic turn signals (front + rear)

Heated & power folding outside mirrors w/ LED side repeater lamp

LED DRL, positioning lamp

LED Headlamps (4 Cube projection) w/Auto light control

LED rear combination lamp

LED rear fog lamp & LED reverse lamp

Rear spoiler w/LED High Mount Stop Lamp (HMSL)

Roof rails

Smart power tailgate

Tinted windshield, door & backlite glass

Interior

4-spoke leather steering wheel

Cloth roof trim + A -pillar trim

Console with suede-like material

Leather appointed seat covering

Satin chrome centre inserts

Standard door scuff plates

Convenience

14-way IMS (memory) driver seat; includes: 4-way lumbar support (2-cell aircell type) 4-way power passenger seat Bolster adjuster; backrest Tilt adjuster; base

60:40 spilt folding & reclining rear seat w/armrest & cupholders

Auto temperature control: Dual zone w/Auto window defog

Auto up/down + safety windows; front & rear

Digital Key 2.0 (NFC type)

Dual wireless charging pads

Electrochromic Mirror (ECM) inside rear view mirror

Front headrests w/tilt function

Heated & Ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Illuminated LED vanity mirrors

Inside V2L

LED interior lighting (with bulb cargo lamp)

Rain sensor

Rear air vent & heating duct: 2nd row

Smart Key w/push button start

USB-C charger-console – 2nd row (2 port)

USB-C charger-front centre console (2 port)

USB-C data & charging port (1 port)

Multimedia/Display