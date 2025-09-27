Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—27 September, 2025

The big weekend has arrived. After months of trials and tribulations, grit and determination, heartache and heartbreak, Snoop Dogg has officially landed in Australia. For the AFL Grand Final this Saturday, footy fans will pack into the MCG to watch the Geelong Cats massacre the Brisbane Lions (just my opinion), all to the dulcet tunes of the D.O.Double G. What a time to be alive. Until then, we’ve got your weekend reading sorted, with another instalment of Man of Many’s Staff Favourites. Take the time to sit back, read up and relax as we unpack our favourite things from the past seven days.

Mexican and Margaritas Cooking Class

Beatrix Boon – Social Video Producer

Last Friday, I swapped out my usual Friday night routine for something far more hands-on: a Mexican and Margaritas Cooking Class!

Over two hours, I learned everything from how to properly open an avocado (safely) to the subtle differences between the many chillis that underpin authentic Mexican cuisine. Under the guidance of an incredibly knowledgeable chef, the class was smooth, well-organised, and full of laughs.

One highlight was making pollo borracho, or “drunken chicken”, a dish that somehow managed to be comforting and bold all at once. I also came away with one of the best guac recipes ever and have already shown off to my friends with it by re-creating it at home.

We created pulled-pork empanadas from scratch, the aforementioned guac, and perfectly fluffy Mexican rice to go alongside our pollo borracho. All this food plus a couple of margies had us rolling out of the kitchen afterwards, takeaway containers in hand.

I’d absolutely recommend this as a date night. It’s a fun way to sharpen your skills and pick up a few tricks, whether you’re passionate about Mexican food or just keen to learn more. Salud!

Thank you Red Balloon for hooking us up with this awesome Friday night adventure!

Taylors St Andrews Chardonnay 2023 | Image: Taylors

Taylors St Andrews Chardonnay 2023

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

Growing up in South Australia, I’ve always been more of a red drinker than a white. Something about the rich and robust soil of the Barossa and Coonawarra just makes for fantastic, bold red wine that bursts with flavour, but it’s not an ‘all the time’ style of drink. Heavy reds often leave me feeling a little lethargic, and as someone who rarely drinks at all anymore, the idea of tucking into a shiraz or carbernet can be a little too much. That’s where Chardonnay comes in.

The white varietal is a great all-rounder, delivering those bright and bold notes I look for, albeit in a far more approachable fashion. This week, I delved into the St Andrews Chardonnay 2023 from iconic Aussie label Taylors Wines, and I have to say, it’s one of my favourites. The recently released drop forms part of the legendary South Australian winemaker’s 2025 Family Flagship Release, joining The Pioneer Shiraz 2019, The Visionary Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 and The Legacy Cabernet Sauvignon 2018.

What I liked about the St Andrews Chardonnay was its robust profile and long finish. It’s a silky-textured white that has some serious character, and the subtle notes of white stonefruit are entirely refreshing. As you’d expect with a good Chardonnay, you get that rich, buttery mouthfeel that only comes from quality French oak. If you love a white wine for the structure and boldness of a red, this one could be for you.

DEGELER SkyHanger Travel Garment Bag | Image: Amazon

DEGELER SkyHanger Travel Garment Bag

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Full disclosure, I was gifted this bag around eight years ago, so I didn’t buy it but I can safely say it’s one of my favourite pieces of travel luggage. Particularly for fancy events down in Melbourne or overnight weddings, where I have to take a suit along.

A few reasons why I love it so much: you can stock it full of just about anything, even shoes! There are plenty of zipped pockets to fit cufflinks, shoes, ties, socks, toiletries and chargers. Your suits stay secure with a strap to clip into to hold your coat hangers, and once folded up it also has a strap that will slip over a carry-on handle for easy transport and wrinkle-free travel.

It’s apparently German-engineered, so it makes total sense why it’s so good. It’s not cheap at ~AUD$630.90, but given I’ve got nearly a decade of use out of it and still use it today to transport my suits to and from work, I’d say it’s well worth the price tag.

Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L | Image: Patagonia

Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I’ve been on the hunt for a backpack that aligns with a vast range of activities that I undertake on a daily basis. Ranging from riding my motorbike to and from work, heading to the gym, as well as interstate and international travel. There are so many different requirements needed for each activity, namely, weatherproof features to ward off rain on my ride into work, enough storage to carry gym gear, lunch, and work gear and a practically-sized bag that I can take as carry-on and still store a fair amount of items in it.

My friends at Patagonia kindly reached out asking if I would like to try one of their bags, of which I politely accepted the Black Hole Pack, the name of which is highly fitting as I can store a fair amount in such a small backpack. Since being gifted the bag, I have worn it in some pretty severe storms on the motorbike, during which my change of clothes (and luckily) laptop were bone dry upon arriving at the office. The weather-resistant, recycled TPU-film laminate does a surprising job at keeping out the wet. I have also recently travelled overseas and needed to move some clothes out of my luggage to reduce weight, and the 25L capacity was more than enough to cram it all in there. The large front-stash pocket zip makes it super easy to fill and take things out of. The back panel handle also made cruising through the airport a breeze as it perfectly slid onto my luggage’s handle.

Honestly, this has been the most practical backpack I’ve owned. So far, it has taken a beating and is holding up well!

