Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—22 November, 2025

Happy weekend, everyone, and welcome to another collection of all our favourite things. Here at Man of Many we get the opportunity to try a lot of cool products, or try new and fun experiences, but they don’t always end up as full reviews on the site: instead, each week, we pull together a bunch of fun, interesting, or delicious things we’ve have the pleasure of trying out over the past few weeks and sharing them in the hopes we can help you find something new to check out.

This week, we’ve got alcohol brands to try out (can you tell we’re getting into the holiday spirit a bit early this year?), as well as a fun little bit of tech, a bunch of great TV to check out, and the outcome of a particularly cool collaboration we’ve been working on for months. So, without further ado, here’s Man of Many’s Staff Favourites! Drink Responsibly!

The Man of Many Team

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

It’s been more than five years since I started writing these Staff Favourites pieces. True OGs might even remember that this column started out as a COVID-inspired reflection of the monotony of lockdown (in fact, this series was originally titled ‘What’s Keeping Us Sane’). Over the years, I’ve plugged everything from new TV shows and running shoes to Nick Cave albums and even the humble hot dog, but this week, my selection is a little different. I write this entry as a final farewell to what has been my favourite job.

Since 2020, I have had the pleasure of helming this amazing publication, writing pieces about great products, people and gear. I’ve loved almost every second of it. Man of Many has felt like a second home, and I am eternally grateful for the faith that our co-founders, Frank and Scott, put in me all those years ago. I’ve learned a lot, written a heap of stories and made countless typos, and I wouldn’t change a thing. To the Man of Many team, it’s been a pleasure, and to you, the readers, it’s been an honour and a privilege. All the best, champions.

Teremana Anejo Tequilla | Image: Teremana

Teremana Anejo Tequilla

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

If the word tequila still conjures memories of messy nights and questionable decisions, it’s time for an update.

Haven’t you heard? Tequila is back and having quite a moment. A shining example of why Tequila is making a roaring comeback is Teremana Anejo Tequila.

It was co-founded by The Rock (who I love) but we’re all smart enough to know that actually doesn’t matter at all. Taste is what matters. My wife and I put it to the test with our tequila benchmark test – the spicy margarita. My wife made them, and the first sip was unreal and quite eye opening for me.

Had she become a spicy marg wizard overnight? Of course not. It was all in the Tequila. To confirm my theory, I enjoyed some on the rocks and it was honestly the best tequila I’ve had in some time.

Beautifully smooth with warm notes of vanilla, rich caramel, and roasted agave. Definitely give it a go if you are a fan of sipping any smooth spirit or of course any tequila based cocktail.

The Ambition Project: Laura Enever Interview

This week I’m indulging in a bit of Man of Many self-promotion, and for good reason. My pick is the debut episode of The Ambition Project, our brand-new video series created in partnership with Stake. Personally, I believe it’s one of our most exciting collaborations yet, as we delve into the mindset of individuals who’ve taken non-traditional paths to achieve remarkable success.

We kick things off with Laura Enever, who made the bold decision to quit the pro tour to chase her newfound passion for big-wave surfing. The episode captures the grit, conviction and unshakeable ambition behind that leap.

If you’re keen to dive deeper into the series, explore our Ambition Hub to discover the stories and learn more about the project.

Never Never x Tailor Room ‘Satin’ Cocktail | Image: Supplied

Never Never’s Signature Vodka

Elliot Barsby – Commercial Director

I love my gin, and I’ve been a big fan of what the Never Never team has been doing down in McLaren Vale for years now. If you haven’t tried these yet, be sure to check out their iconic Ginache, or treat yourself to their Oyster Shell Gin this Christmas, best served ice cold with a fresh oyster (it sounds weird, but trust me).

In some big news, Never Never recently extended its alcoholic repertoire to include a Signature Vodka. Made from Australian wheat and enriched with distilled olive, coconut and avocado oils, it delivers a silky texture that’s perfect over ice or in your favourite cocktail.

And speaking of cocktails, to celebrate the launch, Never Never has partnered with Sydney’s Tailor Room to create a very special martini. Available for a limited time, the ‘Satin’ is an elegant serve that blends oolong tea, apple, fino sherry, lime, and olive oil. Each layer has been carefully crafted to showcase the quality of the vodka.

I popped down after work last week to try it for myself, and you should too! Expect exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, a great atmosphere, and of course, delicious drinks. The Satin was so good, I had to have two.

Be quick, as the Satin is only available at the Tailor Room until December 14.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move | Image: reMarkable

reMarkable Paper Pro Move

Dean Blake – Tech and Entertainment Writer

One of the first reviews I wrote for Man of Many was a deep dive into the reMarkable 2—a monochromatic e-ink tablet built pretty much entirely for the purpose of being an on-the-go digital notepad. I liked it quite a bit, despite the numerous drawbacks it inherently has over other, far more capable tablets.

The brand recently unveiled and released its follow up to the reMarkable 2, the reMarkable Paper Pro, which added a higher-quality colour screen, as well as a smaller, more portable version called the reMarkable Paper Pro Move. I’ve put a bit of time into both devices so far, and while both of them continue the legacy of the brand in their own way (for better and for worse), the Move is by far the most interesting of the pair.

Firstly, the fact that its much smaller—not quite pocketable, but it takes up way less room in a bag—means it can be used with one hand, which makes navigating and using the included stylus very intuitive. I’ve always found that most tablets are built around using your fingers first, with the stylus as a distant second input, but here it feels like the pencil-to-paper experience is the whole point.

As far as the software goes, it’s literally the same as the larger tablets: there have been nearly no accomodations to the fact the Move uses a smaller screen, with a different aspect ratio, meaning most PDFs aren’t likely to fit to the screen properly. That’s not ideal, but I don’t think that’s really the Move’s best use-case.

Instead, it’s a fantastic note taking device meant to be carried with you for quick bursts of creative ideas or reflective journaling, or just for making sure your random ideas are synced back up to the reMarkable software—assuming you’re using the other devices, that is.

The biggest issue the Move has is its AU$779 price, which effectively means you could buy about 100 smaller notepads and go a more manual route and save money. Still, if you’re looking some more intentional technology to bring into your life, the Paper Pro Move is a solid way to distract yourself from doomscrolling—and maybe even spark some creativity.

Down Cemetery Road and Other Shows I’ve Been Loving

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I went through a bit of a weird patch of not having anything to watch beyond the trashy Love Island and lacklustre Love is Blind US series (don’t judge me on my trash reality TV! It helps me switch off my brain).

So, it was with pleasant surprise that all of a sudden, the streaming services seemed to be full of great things to watch. This week’s staff favourites is more of a listicle for you if you’re looking for a great movie or TV series to sink your teeth into.

In terms of movies, I really loved the latest Frankenstein on Netflix as well as A House of Dynamite. Both were gripping and very watchable for the whole two hours without double-screening on your phone.

On the TV series front, we have a few bangers. Pluribus which is from the creator of Breaking Bad, a sci-fi dark comedy thriller. Next up is Down Cemetery Road from the team behind Slow Horses, with the fantastic Emma Thompson.

Lastly, there’s All Her Fault, starring Australian Sarah Snook, which, although set in Chicago, was entirely filmed in Melbourne! Hope you enjoy these with some downtime this weekend.

