Man of Many Editor-in-Chief, Nick Hall
CULTURE

A Letter From Our Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall
Nick Hall

Some moments are just bittersweet. Almost six years ago, I wandered into the Man of Many office with no real concept of lifestyle publishing. As a reporter and business journalist, I’d spent years chasing lawyers and litigation, cold-calling information leaks and speaking to an endless cast of unscrupulous characters. When you got a call from me, it usually wasn’t a good thing; so the idea that brands, PRs and creatives would want to reach out was difficult to comprehend.

I spent two days in the office before I was sent home with illness. That sick day quickly turned into three months.

Unbeknownst to me (and the rest of the world), a little thing called COVID was ramping up and it was early in my Man of Many tenure that the chaotic storm of unknown proportions hit our island nation. Looking back, it feels like such a fever dream. Working all hours of the day and night, writing stories about how to run a marathon in your living room or what isolation does to your brain, the COVID period was confronting, cruel, but never dull. Through it all, my co-founders, Frank and Scott, were always there to support me. I never questioned the security of my job, and despite being a new starter, I genuinely felt like I was part of the fabric of Man of Many.

Of course, in the years that have passed, we’ve done some amazing things. I’m beyond proud of activations like the award-winning Sydney Whisky Month, our Digital Editions project, storytelling aspects such as our recent documentary on Angel’s Envy and the release of our Mental Health Hub. As a lifestyle publisher and editor, you don’t always get to work on things that feel important or relevant, but I couldn’t be more proud of the things that Man of Many has achieved. It feels quite fitting to exit on a high, leaving just months after we were named Media Brand of the Year.

So this week, I say goodbye to the Man of Many team. It has been a genuine joy to work alongside such talented journalists, content producers, client managers and salespeople (yep, even salespeople). I have every confidence the publication will continue to grow from strength to strength, and I’ll be cheering on Frank, Scott and the whole team as they rack up all the success they deserve.

For now, I’m stepping back into the unknown; taking some time to travel and see the world, reset, and rediscover what inspires me. To everyone who has read, shared, challenged, or celebrated the work we’ve produced over the years, thank you. Your support has meant more than you could ever know. I feel genuinely honoured to have created stories for you legends, and some of the messages I’ve received over the years have stayed with me.

Much love, champions xx

Nick Hall
Editor-in-Chief, Man of Many

Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many.

