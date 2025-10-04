Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—4 October, 2025

By Dean Blake - News Published: 4 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

We’re heading into a long weekend here in Australia, and after the intense AFL grand finals weekend we just enjoyed, I think a lot of people are looking forward to a longer break. Next week, though, we’re looking forward to big things at Man of Many—things I can’t divulge here, as I’ve been sworn to secrecy. Still, if you keep an eye on the site next week, you’ll probably see something new and exciting announced.

In the meantime, though, let’s look at some of our favourite things of this past week. We got a chance to try a bunch of delicious snacks this week (social video incoming) and someone found a new favourite—plus, we check out a new backpack for travel, and a new TV show to binge.

Here’s Man of Many’s Staff Favourites for 4 October, 2025.

Bellroy’s Via Backpack | Image: Dean Blake / Man of Many

Bellroy’s 20L Via Backpack

Dean Blake – Entertainment and Tech Writer

I’m heading overseas in about a week, and will be enjoying my time in sunny Lisbon, Porto, and Paris. I’ll be gone for about a month, giving me a good chance to test out the iPhone Air in a more strenuous environment than my day-to-day life (keep an eye out for a larger review of that), but there was one part of my daily kit that wasn’t going to make the cut: my old backpack. Already a dated hand-me-down, it simply needed to be replaced. Enter the Bellroy Via Backpack.

While Bellroy is far from the cheapest option out there, it’s an Australian brand that produces a high level of quality, all while keeping its B Corp status. I’m happy to pay a bit more that’ll help keep my fellow Aussies in a job, especially when it’s so good.

Firstly, it has a padded laptop sleeve that can hold devices up to 16”—which’ll keep my MacBook Air safe—but it also has an internal mesh zip pocket to keep smaller goods safe and AirTags centralised in one place. I’ve used it for the past week on my way to and from work and it’s very comfortable to wear, well built, and water resistant: making for an excellent travel bag.

Maybe I’ll report back after my trip and let you know how it went, but I’m expecting the Via Backpack to be reliable and comfortable for my time overseas.

Favourite Article this Week: Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Arnott’s Fully Loaded Shapes | Image: Arnott’s

Epic Garlic Bread Shapes

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I have found my new favourite Shapes flavour! This is a massive call that I am willing to make. The team has received various flavours from the Shapes Fully Loaded range, of which a common comment amongst all flavours is that they have absolutely nailed the real-life flavours (moving away from artificial flavouring). A shout-out to the Spicy Fried Chicken, which came in at a strong second within the new range.

The Epic Garlic Bread flavour is packed with authentic Garlic flavour that wards even the strongest vampires away.

I honestly didn’t think my OG favourites of Pizza and Chicken Crimpy’s could be topped, but here we are. Have at me in the comments, but please make sure to try these before doing so. I’ll eat my shorts if you are not wowed by the Epic Garlic Bread flavour.

Favourite Article this Week: Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

The Girlfriend | Image: Prime Video

‘The Girlfriend’ on Prime Video

Scott Purcell – Co-founder

It’s been a while since I’ve found a TV Series I’ve really wanted to sink my teeth into. I tried out the new The House of Guinness but it just didn’t seem to cut through with me. However, one that had me hooked from the get-go was The Girlfriend.

Part thriller, part drama, part romance, it’s got all the elements to keep you on the edge of your seat. While I’m no film buff, and I can’t tell you the technical term behind the approach, scenes within the show are often told twice, each from the different perspectives of the main protagonists, so you never really know who to believe.

That being said, there’s definitely one character I absolutely detest who goes so far outside what would be considered reasonable in their situation that it’s kept me coming back for more hate watching. I’m seriously amazed this hasn’t gotten more press, but put this on your radar if you’re looking for your next binge.

Favourite Article this Week: Samsung’s ‘Biggest Ever Super Screen’ is a 115-Inch Monster Worth $27,000

Favourite Video this Week: The Great ‘Snoafer’ Debate