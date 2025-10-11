Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—11 October, 2025

By Dean Blake - News Published: 11 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

We get to try a lot of cool stuff at Man of Many, though not all of it ends up as a fully-featured review. Instead, we like to share our thoughts on fun or impressive stuff we’re trying out, make recommendations based on our own purchases, or just share stuff we really love each week in our Staff Favourites.

Each week, we feature a different set of things we’re currently digging in the hopes of inspiring you to try them out—if you’re in the market for them, of course. This week, we’re recommending a new tequila, umbrella, and meal kit service, as well as a metric ton of stuff from Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day event. Check ’em out!

Montblanc Collection Star Oud EDP | Image: Montblanc

Montblanc Collection Star Oud EDP

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

I’m sure it comes as no surprise to anyone to hear that the Man of Many team has amassed a stellar collection of fragrances and perfumes over the years. From well-known favourites to more niche independents, we’ve tested and trialled an incredible amount of scents, and I have to say, Montblanc has always delivered. The brand’s Explorer Collection, which has had a spot in my fragrance shelf since 2022, is perhaps my favourite, courtesy of its subtle and extremely versatile characteristics.

This week, however, the maison unveiled something far more intriguing. The new Montblanc Star Oud fragrance is the latest addition to the vintage-inspired collection, which pays tribute to the heritage of Montblanc. According to the brand, it features a captivating blend of warm spices and precious woods with majestic oud accord enveloped in an intoxicating fusion of cardamom and sandalwood.

Personally, I love the richness of the Oud notes, which give the fragrance a woodier, more approachable finish. Often, I find Oud to be a little overpowering, but Montblanc has found a way to balance the components subtly, offsetting the main note with a touch of spice. I consider this new fragrance to be a real date-night option, offering something a little special, without going overboard.

Favourite Article of the Week: The Watches We Love: TAG Heuer Autavia

Breguet Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7035

Breguet Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7035

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

A few years back, I had the incredible opportunity to visit the Breguet Manufacture in the Vallée de Joux. For a watch lover like myself, witnessing their master watchmakers at work on high-complication pieces, crafted entirely by hand, was an unforgettable experience. It gave me a real appreciation for the artistry and precision that define the brand.

Last week, I attended an event in Sydney celebrating Breguet’s 250th anniversary collection, and among all the incredible pieces on display, the Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7035 stood out as my favourite. Crafted in Breguet gold, a unique alloy developed for the anniversary, the 7035 features a stunning translucent blue guilloché dial topped with grand feu enamel and a graceful retrograde seconds hand. This seamless blend of history, artistry, and innovation perfectly captures what makes Breguet so special.

I was fortunate enough to wear it (very briefly), and it felt like wearing a mechanical work of art. What struck me most, which the photos don’t quite capture, is the incredible depth and layering of its architecture. On the wrist, the movement feels alive, with the mechanical components on full display across the dial side, each one interacting in harmony.

Favourite Article this Week: China is Testing an EV Battery Bazooka to Prevent Vehicle Fires

1800 Milenio Tequila | Image: 1800

1800’s Milenio Tequila

Elliott Barsby – Commercial Director

I love tequila now, but I haven’t always. Insert the standard anecdote about uni parties, cheap shots, and severe hangovers here!

One of the first events I attended after joining Man of Many was for 1800 Tequila, the oldest operating distillery in the Americas. Despite the initial apprehension, it turned out to be an incredible experience, and ever since, my fondness for tequila and 1800 has only grown. FYI – the event was for the launch of 1800 Cristalino, which remains a firm favourite of mine and is perfect in a Paloma.

The team and I were recently invited to another special 1800 tasting, and we jumped at the chance. To make you jealous, we were treated to a sit-down, one-on-one masterclass in all things tequila with Loy Catada, internationally acclaimed bartender and Brand Ambassador for Proximo Australia. We worked our way through some remarkable drops, from the trusty Cristalino to the Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia, but there was a clear standout, the 1800 Milenio.

Created in 2000 to mark the turn of the millennium, 1800 Milenio is a rare and refined extra añejo tequila. Made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, it’s aged for three years before spending an additional four months in French oak Cognac barrels. The result is a beautifully golden, perfectly balanced spirit. Intense yet impossibly smooth, think rich notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and chocolate

1800 Milenio is, without doubt, the pinnacle of tequila craftsmanship, and it’s now available in Australia. Keep an eye out for the beautiful bottle at top bars, venues, and Dan Murphy’s (soon), and treat yourself. Cheers.

Favourite Article this Week: Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Favourite Video this Week: Wine Wisdom: Chris Carpenter on Cabernet and Shiraz

BLUNT × Mister Mort Limited Edition Umbrella | Image: BLUNT

BLUNT × Mister Mort Limited Edition Umbrella

Ben McKimm – Journalist

I’ll never forget the day someone walked off with my BLUNT umbrella. We were filming a video at The Gidley in Sydney’s CBD, celebrating their inclusion as number nine in the world’s best burgers list.

We left the venue, stomach full, video complete, but it was raining, and when I reached for my beautiful, sturdy, reliable BLUNT in the umbrella bin, it was gone. I wasn’t happy… I should’ve complained more, but what should the venue do? I ended up deciding to hope karma comes back around.

Well, it has, and an email landed in my inbox recently announcing the release of the BLUNT × Mister Mort Limited Edition Umbrella. I’d been following the New York fashion mogul Mordechai Rubinstein, better known as Mister Mort, online for years, and he’s created a bold new limited-edition design that celebrates texture, heritage, and street style with BLUNT.

Most importantly, it’s bright so that I won’t lose it, and hopefully distinct enough that someone won’t take it. Oh, and I’m putting an AirTag on it this time!

Mossime Large Pill Organiser | Image: Amazon

Amazon Finds for Prime Day

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

It is Prime Day (or is it now Prime Week?), so I figured I’d list some of the random things I’ve purchased on Amazon recently. Think of this as simple recommendations to brighten your day or improve your habits.

First up is this Tronco Glass Tumbler that’s BPA free. I’ve been making smoothies in the morning (trying to get fit, ya know?) but having to scoff it down at home has always been a battle so being able to take it with me in the car is a godsend.

Next up are these new Sink Strainer Plugs and Silver Kitchen Sink Caddy. Yes, my sink plugs were gross and needed replacing (don’t judge me), and I was sick of the scrubbing brush sitting in the sink, dripping everywhere and leaving marks. Both of these were instant upgrades to my home. I also picked up these Reusable Washing Machine Lint Catchers as I found a lot of my t-shirts were getting lint and pits on them.

Okay, this list is really getting exciting now. At the ripe old age of 37, I’ve started taking daily pills and supplements. To help me stay organised, I got this Mossime XL Large Daily Pill Organizer, which looks cool despite being a constant reminder of how old I’m getting. Am I turning into my dad?

I also got some Philips Hue Ambiant Smart Bulbs to put on some red light and let my brain wind down at the end of the day.

Lastly, we recently got the new Switch in the office so we needed some decent controllers and I got these GuliKit KK3 Max Wireless Controller which have been amazing. Happy shopping!

Favourite Article this Week: Big Deals Day: Best Amazon Prime Sales For 2025

Favourite Video this Week: Don’t touch that dial! The Mido Multifort TV Chronograph is live!

QuiteLike Meal Kits | Image: QuiteLike

QuiteLike’s Meal Kits

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

What are you having for dinner tonight? Not sure yet? I know exactly what I’m having and I’m super excited about it.

Tonight, I’m having Ginger Pork and Gai Lan Stir-Fry. Last night the bar was set very high with the Greek Beef Kofta with Lemon Dill Rice and I have no doubt tonight will be just as good.

QuiteLike are metaphorically and literally delivering the goods in their meal kits. What I like about these kits specifically is they are not trying to be the quickest to prepare, or easiest to make, they are trying to be the best tasting and to ignite the cooking spark that lays within many of us.

If you like good food that is low in stress and big on flavour, I’d highly recommend giving QuiteLike a go.

Favourite Article this Week: Meet Scott Rose-Marsh, the Man Who Might Be James Bond

Favourite Video this Week: Ninja Luxe Cafe Launches at Last