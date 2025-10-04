Home/Watches
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Hamilton has unveiled a limited edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 version of its much-loved Khaki Field Auto timepiece.
  • The 38mm stainless steel watch features a caseback engraved with the Black Ops 7 icon and exclusive packaging.
  • Inside, it is powered by the calibre H-10 automatic movement, which offers 80 hours of power reserve.
  • The Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition is limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide.
  • It will be available from November 11 and is priced at AUD$1,450.

For a brand with more than a century of horological heritage, narrowing down a single defining product might feel like an impossible task, but for Hamilton Watches, the answer is unequivocal. The Khaki Field watch, with its rugged, robust, and highly versatile design, is undeniably the brand’s north star. Embodying a multi-functional approach that blurs the lines between traditional tool watch and contemporary dress watch aesthetics, the Khaki Field watch has long been regarded as the modern explorer’s essential. And with a price tag that sits firmly under $2,500, it is also one of the industry’s best value watches.

In 2025, the ultra-affordable automatic timepiece remains as relevant as ever, characterised by its supreme accuracy, rugged durability and a trademark approach to precision. What’s more, the Khaki Field watch’s story of innovation is ever-evolving, with the watchmaker announcing a bold new step into the digital world. To mark the launch of the upcoming video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hamilton has unveiled a new collaborative version of its much-loved Khaki Field Auto, customised specifically for the characters within the game.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition

The new Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition is a slightly revamped take on the classic 38mm field watch. According to Hamilton, the Swiss-made timepiece is built to match the tone of the Black Ops world and arrives complete with a stainless steel case, black dial and Super-LumiNova-coated hands for low-light visibility.

As we’ve come to know and love from the Khaki range, the limited edition also comes fitted with a durable khaki green NATO strap, again reinforcing the tactical edge. Inside, the special edition is powered by the H-10 automatic movement, a classic three-hand functionality with a date display and an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Of course, the movement is protected by a stolid stainless steel, the back of which bears a custom engraving of the Call of Duty insignia.

Join Our Exclusive Community!

WINNER– Media Brand of the Year, 2025

WINNER– Website of the Year, 2024

Hamilton x Call of Duty

The latest release marks Hamilton’s third major gaming collaboration, following the Far Cry Khaki Field Titanium Auto edition from 2021 and the recently released American Classic Boulton special edition for Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding 2. The latest collaboration does bring Hamilton into a new universe, however, with the timepiece set to appear on the wrist of the lead character, Axel Vermaak.

According to the game developers, Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 will bring players the “most mind-bending” Call of Duty experience yet. The upcoming video game is set in 20236 and sees the world on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare. David Mason leads an elite JSOC team on a covert mission to the sprawling Mediterranean city of Avalon. According to Hamilton, the Khaki Field Auto has been seamlessly integrated into the game with a “full visual presence” that is designed to match the intense action and immersive gameplay.

“As the watchmaker of game makers, Hamilton brings its legacy of design, technical precision and creative collaboration to the forefront of interactive storytelling,” the watchmaker said in a press release. “By working closely with game developers, the brand continues to blur the line between physical craftsmanship and digital experience, infusing the world of gaming with real-world detail and narrative impact.”

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton

Pricing and Availability

The Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition will be available from Hamilton boutiques and select retailers from 11 November 2025. Limited to only 5,000 pieces worldwide, the commemorative edition is priced at AUD$1,450, which is only slightly above the standard 38mm Khaki Field Auto, which will set you back AUD$1,200. The new release will be fitted with a durable khaki green NATO strap and presented in exclusive Black Ops 7 packaging.

View at Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition Technical Specifications

  • Brand: Hamilton
  • Model: Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition
  • Reference: Ref. H70475930
  • Diameter: 38mm
  • Thickness: 10.9mm
  • Case Material: Stainless Steel
  • Movement: Calibre H-10 automatic movement
  • Power Reserve: 80 hours
  • Water-Resistance: 100 metres
  • Availability: 5,000 pieces
  • Price: AUD$1,450
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

More about Nick
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Leonard DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
MOVIES & TV

‘One Battle After Another’ Review: The Best Film of 2025?

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition
WATCHES

Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Airpods pro 3 review
AUDIO

Just How Much Better are Apple’s AirPods Pro 3?

Iphone 17 pro max in hand
SMARTPHONES

iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: First Week Ownership Experience

Netflix 1
MOVIES & TV

New on Netflix in October 2025

Denza b5
CARS

BYD’s Off-Road Sub-Brand ‘Denza’ to Launch in Australia from November 2025

An ASMR YouTuber
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Ray ban wayfarer black
STYLE

Menswear Icons You Should Own: Ray-Ban Wayfarer

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. Limited Edition
WATCHES

Grand Seiko Gets Frosty with New ‘Ultra Fine’ Spring Drive

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Prime video
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in October 2025

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained