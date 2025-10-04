Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

By Nick Hall - News Published: 4 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Hamilton has unveiled a limited edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 version of its much-loved Khaki Field Auto timepiece.

version of its much-loved Khaki Field Auto timepiece. The 38mm stainless steel watch features a caseback engraved with the Black Ops 7 icon and exclusive packaging.

features a caseback engraved with the Black Ops 7 icon and exclusive packaging. Inside, it is powered by the calibre H-10 automatic movement , which offers 80 hours of power reserve.

, which offers 80 hours of power reserve. The Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition is limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide.

It will be available from November 11 and is priced at AUD$1,450.

For a brand with more than a century of horological heritage, narrowing down a single defining product might feel like an impossible task, but for Hamilton Watches, the answer is unequivocal. The Khaki Field watch, with its rugged, robust, and highly versatile design, is undeniably the brand’s north star. Embodying a multi-functional approach that blurs the lines between traditional tool watch and contemporary dress watch aesthetics, the Khaki Field watch has long been regarded as the modern explorer’s essential. And with a price tag that sits firmly under $2,500, it is also one of the industry’s best value watches.

In 2025, the ultra-affordable automatic timepiece remains as relevant as ever, characterised by its supreme accuracy, rugged durability and a trademark approach to precision. What’s more, the Khaki Field watch’s story of innovation is ever-evolving, with the watchmaker announcing a bold new step into the digital world. To mark the launch of the upcoming video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hamilton has unveiled a new collaborative version of its much-loved Khaki Field Auto, customised specifically for the characters within the game.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition

The new Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition is a slightly revamped take on the classic 38mm field watch. According to Hamilton, the Swiss-made timepiece is built to match the tone of the Black Ops world and arrives complete with a stainless steel case, black dial and Super-LumiNova-coated hands for low-light visibility.

As we’ve come to know and love from the Khaki range, the limited edition also comes fitted with a durable khaki green NATO strap, again reinforcing the tactical edge. Inside, the special edition is powered by the H-10 automatic movement, a classic three-hand functionality with a date display and an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Of course, the movement is protected by a stolid stainless steel, the back of which bears a custom engraving of the Call of Duty insignia.

Hamilton x Call of Duty

The latest release marks Hamilton’s third major gaming collaboration, following the Far Cry Khaki Field Titanium Auto edition from 2021 and the recently released American Classic Boulton special edition for Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding 2. The latest collaboration does bring Hamilton into a new universe, however, with the timepiece set to appear on the wrist of the lead character, Axel Vermaak.

According to the game developers, Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 will bring players the “most mind-bending” Call of Duty experience yet. The upcoming video game is set in 20236 and sees the world on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare. David Mason leads an elite JSOC team on a covert mission to the sprawling Mediterranean city of Avalon. According to Hamilton, the Khaki Field Auto has been seamlessly integrated into the game with a “full visual presence” that is designed to match the intense action and immersive gameplay.

“As the watchmaker of game makers, Hamilton brings its legacy of design, technical precision and creative collaboration to the forefront of interactive storytelling,” the watchmaker said in a press release. “By working closely with game developers, the brand continues to blur the line between physical craftsmanship and digital experience, infusing the world of gaming with real-world detail and narrative impact.”

Pricing and Availability

The Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition will be available from Hamilton boutiques and select retailers from 11 November 2025. Limited to only 5,000 pieces worldwide, the commemorative edition is priced at AUD$1,450, which is only slightly above the standard 38mm Khaki Field Auto, which will set you back AUD$1,200. The new release will be fitted with a durable khaki green NATO strap and presented in exclusive Black Ops 7 packaging.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition Technical Specifications

Brand : Hamilton

: Hamilton Model : Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition

: Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition Reference : Ref. H70475930

: Ref. H70475930 Diameter : 38mm

: 38mm Thickness : 10.9mm

: 10.9mm Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Movement : Calibre H-10 automatic movement

: Calibre H-10 automatic movement Power Reserve : 80 hours

: 80 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Availability : 5,000 pieces

: 5,000 pieces Price: AUD$1,450

