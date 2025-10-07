Big Deals Day: Best Amazon Prime Sales For 2025

Amazon’s second biggest sales event of the year has arrived, with Big Deals Day officially kicking off on Tuesday, 7 October 2025 at 12:01am AEST and running until Monday, 13 October at 11:59pm AEST. Over the seven-day period, Australian shoppers can grab a huge range of deals in tech, fashion, gaming, and heaps more, right from the Amazon website. Prime members can get incredible discounts across hundreds of thousands of products, including popular brands like Philips, Ninja, LEGO and Amazon Devices like the Kindle, Echo and Ring.

Our Top Picks for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025

Wade through all the deals if you like, but we know where the best value is to be found. From video games and electronics all the way through to wine and fashion, we’ve scoured the online distributor for the very best deals of the year. Here are our top picks for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025:

50% off Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Now $249)

For Big Deals Day this year, Bose is offering up a whopping 50% off its much-loved QuietComfort noise cancelling wireless headphones. The premium release provides up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, plus a 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of additional play time. You’ll also find a host of greta noise cancelling headphone technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions and take music beyond the beat.

Best Amazon Deals on Tech

There are major savings to be had across a wide number of retailers in the electronics and entertainment space this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Whether you are chasing top deals on laptops, bargain accessories or huge savings on mobile phones, now is the perfect time to take advantage. The annual tech sale offers a chance to score top products from your favourite brands for cheap, with Samsung deals being one of the biggest. Here are the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sales for tech in 2025.

Best Amazon Australia Deals on Gaming

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is every gamer’s dream. With massive deals on gaming accessories, consoles, games and controllers, you could use the sales event to upgrade your entire set-up altogether. Whether you are a PlayStation, PC, Xbox or Nintendo player, we have brought you the best gaming deals to keep you entertained. Our list of top gaming deals doesn’t just limit itself to consoles. Also on offer are racing wheels, games, gaming headsets and gaming monitors so you can play uninterrupted.

Best Amazon Deals on Fashion

You probably don’t think of Amazon as a place to pick up high fashion, but there’s a lot there when you go looking. We’ll make sure you don’t have to look too hard and bring the best fashion deals. Here in Australia, the best deals will generally come from third-party retailers attempting to clear end-of-season stock and sale items. Check out our guide to the best fashion deals this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

Best Amazon Australia Deals on Homewares

If you operate a business from your kitchen and want to spruce up the home office, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a great opportunity to refresh. A number of the biggest retailers in Australia have announced major savings across a lot of home office furniture, meaning you can redecorate the workspace without breaking the bank. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals to keep an eye out for this year.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

While Prime Day remains Amazon’s most improtant sales event, the recvently introduced Big Deals Day offers a second chance for shoppers to score savings. The seven-day event sees a numebr of Amazon-friendly stores offer massive discounts on big-ticket iems across their range in the lead up to the Holiday period.

According to Chris Costello, senior director of marketing research at omnichannel marketing platform Skai, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day helps to usher in the start of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping period. The marketing expert believes that the October event, while not dissimilar from previous editions, will deliver a swathe of discounts for those shoppers willing to buy into the hype.

“The playbook for Prime Day is pretty well-established by now; Lots of discounts across lots of shopping categories, some of which will be in effect before the event itself, and some that may only exist for a timed window or while supplies last,” Costello said. “Not to mention a lot of promotion for the event itself, mostly from Amazon but also from the brands who are selling their products there. The vibe for the October event is a little bit different than back in July, as it may involve more gift purchases as Amazon looks to kickstart the holiday season.”

Prime members will be able to save on hundreds of thousands of products from top brands, including Adidas, Amazon Devices, Apple, Cocobella, Cosrx, Dyson, ECOVACS, Huggies, Koala, L’Oreal Paris, Lacoste, LEGO, New Balance, Ninja, OMO, Phillips, Prism+, Quilton, Roborock, Scrub Daddy, Shark, Sony, Xbox and more during Prime Day. Keep an eye on this page, as we’ll be updating it throughout the sale.

Is Big Deals Day the Same as Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is not the same as Amazon Prime. Big Deals Day is a brief sales period ahead of the Black Friday/Christmas period that grants Prime members early access to end of season stock and savings. It is a large-scae event, but it pales in comparison to Amazon prime Day, which is the e-commerce platform’s flagship event.

Every year, the business discounts thousands of products across the marketplace for a period of days. The sale isn’t exclusive to their paying members, but being a Prime member will undoubtedly get you the best deals, so if you want to shop the whole sale, you’ll have to sign up as an Amazon Prime member before or during the event.

A membership will cost you AUD$9.99 a month or AUD$79 a year, which is among the most affordable of the regular subscription services. If you haven’t signed up before, there is a handy 30-day free trial available that’ll let you get access to the deals plus a plethora of other perks like Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, all without paying a cent. Research commissioned by Amazon Australia found that four in five (84 per cent) of Australians wait for sales before they buy products, with people increasingly looking to make their money go further.

“Aussies are savvier than ever when it comes to spending,” said Arno Lenior, director of Amazon Prime across APAC. “Two in three are waiting for marquee sales events to make big-ticket purchases, and we look forward to offering them incredible discounts. We encourage shoppers to start thinking about what they need or want and build out wishlists so that come Prime Day, they are ready.”

When is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025?

The massive shopping event will kick off at Tuesday, 7 October 2025 at 12:01am AEST, with local deals running for seven days until until Monday, 13 October at 11:59pm AEST.

Amazon

How to Shop on Big Deals Day in 2025

You can absolutely shop some great deals without being an Amazon Prime member. That said, the deals exclusively available to paying Amazon Prime members are pretty good. It’s a little way to say thank you to their most loyal customers and well worth the subscription if you’re looking to spend some money. At AUD$9.99 a month, you’ll still be well and truly in the green with the savings that are going to be on during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

To make the most of Prime Big Deals Day and all of the accompanying benefits, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. As an Amazon Prime member, you will have access to a bunch of amazing tools and advantages. These include:

Free delivery on millions of local and international Prime-eligible orders (excludes select remote areas)

Access to Prime Video

Access to Prime Reading

Access to Prime Gaming

Twitch Channel Subscription

At the end of the Amazon Prime free trial your card will be charged $79 for an annual membership or $9.99 per month with a monthly membership.

Throughout the sale, we’ll be updating our list to make sure it’s up to date with all the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day and promotions so keep checking back.

