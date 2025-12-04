Sony’s Fan Favourite a7 V Revealed With Partially-Stacked 33MP Sensor, 30fps Burst

Sony’s α7 V debuts a new 33MP partially stacked sensor and faster readout.

Shoots blackout-free 30fps with upgraded AI autofocus for diverse subjects.

Delivers 4K60 oversampled from 7K, plus 4K120 with 1.5x crop.

Improved stabilisation up to 7.5 stops and 20% better battery life.

Launches mid-December 2025 in Australia for AU$4,699 body-only.

Sony has officially unveiled the α7 V, the fifth generation of its fan favourite full-frame series, arriving four years after the α7 IV. Positioned as Sony’s most significant step forward in years, the new mid-range camera inherits key technologies from the flagship α1 II, introduces a new sensor architecture, and enhances speed, stability, and autofocus intelligence in ways the lineup has needed.

During the past four years, between Nikon’s Z6 III, Canon’s R6 Mark III, and Panasonic’s S1 II, the field has clearly shifted, and now the α7 V arrives not as a routine refresh but as a calculated reset. That reset starts with the new 33MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor, Sony’s first camera to adopt a partially stacked design. The upgrade unlocks faster readout, cleaner files and blackout-free shooting at up to 30 frames per second with full AF and AE.

Launching worldwide on 2 December 2025, the Sony α7 V will arrive in Australia from mid-December 2025, priced at AU$4,699. A new FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens will be available from mid-January 2026, priced at AU$699.

Sony a7 V | Image: Supplied

Sony a7 V Tech Specs

Sony α7 V Price AU$4,699 (body only) available from mid-December 2025 Body – 130.3 (W) x 96.4 (H) x 82.4 (D) mm

– Approx. 610g

– Magnesium-alloy chassis

– Dust and moisture resistant

– E-mount lens mount

– Built-in stereo microphone

– Built-in mono speaker Battery Life – Approx. 630 shots (viewfinder)

– Approx. 750 shots (LCD)

– CIPA standard ratings Sensor & Image Processing – 33.0 megapixel full-frame partially stacked – Exmor RS CMOS sensor

– Total pixels: approx. 35.7 megapixels

– BIONZ XR2 processor with integrated AI unit

– Advanced AI subject recognition for a wide range of subjects Autofocus & Shooting – 759 phase-detection AF points (still images and movies)

– Blackout-free continuous shooting up to 30 fps with full AF/AE tracking

– Pre-capture recording and Speed Boost shooting modes Stabilisation – 5-axis in-body image stabilisation

– Up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation at the centre

– Up to 6.5 stops at the edges ISO Sensitivity Still images:

– ISO 100–51200 (expandable to ISO 50–204800)

– Auto ISO 100–12800 (with selectable limits)

Movies:

– ISO 100–51200 (expandable to ISO 100–102400)

– Auto ISO 100–12800 (with selectable limits) Video Recording – 4K60p oversampled from full 7K readout

– 4K120p with 1.5x crop

– Full HD up to 240p

– S-Log3, S-Cinetone, User LUT support

– Dynamic Active stabilisation, breathing compensation

– 4-channel 24-bit audio

– Wired and wireless livestreaming Display & Viewfinder – 3.2-inch vari-angle 4-axis TFT touchscreen

– 3.68M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder Storage & Connectivity – Slot 1: CFexpress Type A / SD UHS-I/II

– Slot 2: SD UHS-I/II

– Dual USB-C ports (10 Gbps data + power delivery)

– Wi-Fi 6 (5 GHz / 6 GHz), Bluetooth Scroll horizontally to view full table

What We Know about Sony’s a7 V

So, what’s new?

Sony says the improved Alpha’s dynamic range now climbs to 16 stops, low-light autofocus gains another stop of sensitivity, and the camera now reaches a maximum shutter speed of 1/16000s. In practice, the α7 V should feel built for anything from street shooting to sport, with enough headroom for portrait and landscape work.

The other big shift is its BIONZ XR2 processor, which boosts image quality and colour accuracy. The camera now supports a lightweight RAW format for easier file management, alongside Composite RAW options for low-noise and high-dynamic-range workflows: a big win for landscape shooters.

Sony a7 V | Image: Supplied

Autofocus is also getting a few new AI features, enabling the α7 V to recognise not only humans but also animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and aircraft.

For wildlife and fast-moving subjects, Real-time Tracking continues to anchor Sony’s AF system, locking onto subjects via colour, pattern and spatial data even when recognition is disabled. Flexible focus sizes now range from XS to XL, allowing photographers to work around foreground elements such as branches or fences.

Stabilisation is also getting a lift. The α7 V is rated for 7.5 stops at the centre and 6.5 stops at the edges, providing greater stability for handheld shooting with longer lenses and low light.

Sony a7 V | Image: Supplied

Active Mode now supports 4K120, and Dynamic Active Stabilisation adds another layer for run-and-gun shooting. The camera records 4K60 oversampled from the full 7K readout, 4K120 with a 1.5x crop and Full HD up to 240 frames per second. A redesigned graphite heatsink enables approximately 90 minutes of continuous 4K60 recording, and the body supports wired and wireless streaming.

The shell remains familiar, with a magnesium-alloy body and weather sealing similar to that of the α7 IV—though Sony added a second USB-C port, one for handling high-speed data at 10 Gbps, while the other is optimised for power delivery but still supports USB 2.0 transfer.

Battery life jumps by more than 20 per cent, and is now rated for 750 shots. Storage options remain flexible, with CFexpress Type A and SD card slots.

It all sounds promising to us, and if this is Sony’s latest mid-range model, we’re looking forward to seeing its next flagship.

Sony a7 V | Image: Supplied

Shot on Sony a7 V | Image: Supplied