OMEGA’s New Planet Ocean Collection Splashes Down in All Its Retro Glory

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 20 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

OMEGA’s fourth-generation Planet Ocean range of watches has just landed, and with its deft reimagining of vintage design aesthetics paired with significant upgrades to its cases, bracelets and more, the collection has absolutely been worth the wait.

The new offering comprises seven new references that showcase the line’s signature use of orange (alongside handsome blue and black options), providing a wonderfully fitting celebration of the original Planet Ocean’s 20th anniversary. With that, let’s take a closer look at the Swiss watchmaker’s latest releases, which keep an eye fixed on the future while celebrating OMEGA’s storied legacy as a dive watchmaker of the highest order.

OMEGA’s Planet Ocean in orange | Image: Supplied

A Case of Vintage Inspiration

One look at these new models and I’m struck by how they’re both decidedly contemporary and charmingly retro at the same time. It’s an entirely fitting approach for a series that debuted back in 2005 by drawing inspiration from the Seamaster 300 models of the 1960s. A couple of decades later, we find OMEGA’s inspiration has also moved forward in time, here nodding to watches of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The result is a collection that comes at you with 42 mm cases that boast wonderfully sharp, angular surfaces, while also proving slimmer and flatter, measuring just 13.79 mm thick (a massive reduction from the third generation’s 16.1 mm measurement). This is helped by the flat sapphire crystal on the front, and an overall refinement across the entire case and bezel, which is both uni-directional and boasts a lovely ceramic touch.

The new Planet Ocean caseback | Image: Supplied

Ready for a Deep Dive

Each watch also features an inner ring, a signature of ‘60s Seamaster 300 models and the ‘05 Planet Ocean. However, here it’s constructed using titanium to provide the material strength required to seal the watch when diving at depths of up to 600 metres — a technology carried over from OMEGA’s 2019 development of the Planet Ocean Ultra Deep.

Turning the watches over, you encounter a new screw-in caseback made from Grade 5 Titanium. Not only does this assist with the new Planet Oceans’ refined dimensions, but it also helps to enhance strength and reduce weight (these timepieces weigh in at 177 grams for steel bracelet models and 124 grams for those on a rubber strap).

OMEGA’s new Planet Ocean bracelet | Image: Supplied

A Refined Bracelet

Speaking of the bracelet, in order to complement the new Planet Ocean case shape, OMEGA returned to the drawing board when considering how to best affix its new watches to your wrist. Designed to appear better integrated into the case and with a slimmed-down design, the new bracelet also features two brushed outer rows and one polished row at the centre.

In order to further maximise wearability, the Planet Ocean bracelets are adjustable to six positions and equipped with OMEGA’s extra diver extension. As mentioned, the collection also features foldover clasp-equipped rubber strap options — orange or black for the orange-bezelled model and black for the blue and black models.

The OMEGA Planet Ocean’s Super-LumiNova accents | Image: Supplied

All Dialled Up

Each of OMEGA’s new Planet Ocean models features a dial finished in matte black paired with arrowhead hands and bold applied indexes filled with Super-LumiNova for maximum visibility in challenging conditions. Also present are redesigned Arabic numerals with a squarer, open-work design that’s sharper than those of previous models to better align with the new case and bracelet design. Further, each dial features the OMEGA logo in rhodium plating and white transferred wording.

This muted approach to the range’s dials enables the new bezels to shine in black, blue, and orange, the latter of which has been a calling card of the Planet Ocean series since its debut. Notoriously difficult to execute, nailing the orange bezel required OMEGA to further invest in perfecting its approach to ceramic, but it appears to have paid off.

OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912 | Image: Supplied

A Meticulous Movement

All references in the new range are driven by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912, as previously seen in the aforementioned Ultra Deep models.

This self-winding movement offers 60 hours of power reserve, and OMEGA claims it meets ”the highest standard of precision, performance, and magnetic-resistance, as approved by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).”

The OMEGA Planet Ocean range | Image: Supplied

Models and Pricing

As mentioned, there are seven models across the new Planet Ocean range. You’ll pay a premium for the orange models, which will set you back AUD$15,000 for the bracelet-paired incarnation and AUD$13,975 for either the orange or black rubber strap. As for the black and blue models, AUD$14,575 will secure you a bracelet timepiece, while AUD$13,575 will do the same for one with a black rubber strap. Discover more via the link below.