OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

OMEGA has announced seven new additions to its Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon collection.

The new models are crafted from black ceramic and feature a bevelled dial for the very first time.

and feature a bevelled dial for the very first time. Inside, the latest Dark Side of the Moon Speedmasters are powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900 automatic movement.

automatic movement. All releases are available on either rubber or nylon, with prices starting from AUD$24,700.

OMEGA made history when its iconic Speedmaster went to the moon and back in 1968, representing a triumph on multiple fronts. The watchmaker continues to commemorate the feat while simultaneously setting new benchmarks. One might say the adventure never stops, and neither does the evolution.

In 2012, the Swiss luxury watchmaker released The Dark Side of the Moon Collection, blending sturdy ceramic construction with lightweight design and a sense of cosmic mystique. Twelve years later, legend lives on with seven brand-new models – five black and two grey – of similar sleekness and fortitude. Welcome to the lunar family.

“The Dark Side of the Moon collection embodies OMEGA’s pioneering spirit that has guided us to the Moon,” Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of OMEGA said. “These new models champion that extraordinary legacy while introducing innovations that will define chronographs for generations to come.”

The Evolution of Craftsmanship

At the heart of OMEGA’s latest Speedmasters is the technical improvement of ceramic construction. The new dial construction borrows from the brand’s revered Moonwatch collection, employing the same bevelled design for a more refined, architectural look. Built in two layers of ceramic, it creates a sense of depth and shadow, with subdials that catch the light at every angle. The result is improved legibility and a dynamic interplay of surfaces that OMEGA says mirrors the lunar landscape itself.

The stunning new details also help slim the case, despite the range maintaining the large 44.25mm case diameter. Thanks to patented Liquidmetal technology on the bezel and crowns, each piece delivers improved durability and scratch resistance, ensuring that its signature lustre will stay the course over time.

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Red Hands

The Art of Precision

When your reputation is that of a watchmaker who explores the furthest reaches of the planet and beyond, precision matters. Already synonymous with world-class engineering, OMEGA reworked the original Dark Side of the Moon with a Co-axial Master Chronometer 9900, a self-winding automatic movement with a 60-hour power reserve. The same movement is employed across the darker models, with the exception of the “Black Red” Edition, which runs on a Calibre OMEGA 9908. Meanwhile, both Grey Side of the Moon models run on Calibre OMEGA 9908.

Perhaps the most eye-catching new addition is The Red Hand — a bold departure from previous Dark Side models. The polished-brushed black ceramic case houses a striking central seconds hand in vivid red, matched by the Speedmaster name on the dial.

OMEGA Speedmaster Grey Side of the Moon

In the year 1968, Apollo 8 went beyond Earth’s gravitational sphere and became the first crewed spacecraft to orbit the moon (without landing). Upon seeing the lunar surface, astronaut Jim Lovell noted that it was “essentially grey.”

Trusty Speedmasters were aboard the very same mission, hence the recent release of a Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 commemorative edition. Now, OMEGA is continuing the theme with new Grey Side of the Moon watches, which may very well be the standouts of the pack.

Similar to the Apollo 8 edition, each Grey Side of the Moon features a laser-ablated moon on the multi-layered dial face. On the exhibition caseback, the Calibre OMEGA 9908 movement intermingles with swaths of lunar surface (representing the far side of the moon). The caseback perimeter is adorned with etchings, including Jim Lovell’s quote that “the moon is essentially grey.”

With the Grey Side of the Moon editions, the fusion of colour, detail, mechanics, and motif works brilliantly. If we were going to throw down $25,925 AUD for one of OMEGA’s new releases, our money’s on grey.

Sealing the Deal

OMEGA is rolling out the latest models with two enhanced strap options: nylon fabric with rubber lining, and black rubber with lunar surface patterns on the underside. Choose your model and strap combination accordingly, and expect supreme wearability along with no shortage of style. Like space itself, our love of this watchmaker is boundless.

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon