Timex Just Dopped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

By Nick Hall - News Published: 22 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

American watchmaker Timex has unveiled its third collaboration watch with everyday carry producers The James Brand .

. The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition is a 41mm stainless steel timepiece, balanced by the depth and texture of carbon fibre on the dial and crown.

is a 41mm stainless steel timepiece, balanced by the depth and texture of carbon fibre on the dial and crown. It is powered by the Miyota 9075 GMT automatic movement , which offers 42 hours of power reserve.

, which offers 42 hours of power reserve. Priced at USD$749, The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition is limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide.

American watchmaker Timex is no stranger to collaborations. Over the years, we’ve seen the iconic producer team up with a near-endless assortment of collaborators, ranging from entertainment giants like Netflix and Fortnite through to fashion legend Todd Snyder and even Pan American World Airways. Needless to say, Timex doesn’t have a type.

However, some collaborations have proved more fitting than others; none more so than Timex’s multi-part project with Oregon-based adventure essential producer The James Brand. In 2024, the two entities teamed up to release a budget GMT watch that looked classy, felt premium and punched well above its weight.

That model was such a resounding success that it prompted Timex and The James Brand to run it back again, and the results have been no less impressive. The latest James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition carries all the remarkably detailed details that made the original collaboration so popular, albeit with some refined elements and subtle upgrades.

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition | Image: The James Brand

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition

Announced this week, The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition is an updated take on the 2024 model. The 41mm stainless steel watch is sleek and lightweight, with the rigidity of the sandblasted case contrasted by a textured carbon fibre dial and crown. To complete the look, you’ll also find a sapphire crystal, unidirectional bezel with a ceramic inlay, and Super-LumiNova details.

“The next chapter in our ongoing collaboration with Timex might just be the best yet,” The James Brand said in a statement announcing the new watch. “With each collaboration, we’ve pushed the GMT into new territory—exploring how materials, form, and function can evolve without losing what makes the watch iconic. The Nocturne edition is our most refined expression yet: a darker, weightier take on the original, built to feel as deliberate as it looks.”

To achieve this look, The James Brand used a series of deep blacks, sandblasted steel, and carbon textures to bring its instantly recognisable design philosophy to life. As the brand explained, every surface and detail was reconsidered from the ground up, marking The James Brand’s first “complete watch case design”.

Miyota 9075 automatic GMT movement | Image: The James Brand

Movement

Where this model deviates and improves on the previous release is in the movement. For the Nocture Edition, Timex and The James Brand have opted for a Miyota 9075 automatic GMT movement, which allows the local hour hand to move independently. As with all GMT models, this function makes it far easier to adjust to new time zones without interrupting the rest of your watch’s action.

The affordable movement is a favourite amongst the DIY watch-building community, mainly for its democratised approach to GMT functions. Previously, GMTs were only available at a serious cost, but with the third-party Miyota movement, that all changed. It features 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz), a 42-hour power reserve and 24 jewels, making it one of the more complex budget movements on the market. For reference, you can see this very movement in action in the much-loved Bulova Classic Wilton GMT from 2022.

With the latest Timex collaboration, the Miyota 9075 automatic GMT movement is complemented by a unidirectional rotating bezel with a 24-hour index. The sapphire crystal lens, 200 metres of water resistance, and C3 Super-LumiNova in-fill also ensure legibility remains paramount.

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition | Image: The James Brand

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition Price & Availability

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition is a limited edition, meaning only 1,000 pieces will be made available worldwide. According to The James Brand, all models will be individually numbered and backed by Timex’s one-year warranty. The timepiece is priced at USD$749, which admittedly is a step up for Timex-branded pieces. The Expedition GMT Titanium Automatic, for example, goes for USD$599 and offers similar specifications; however, the case construction of the James Brand collaboration is undeniably more refined.

All models come fitted with Timex’s new I-Size bracelet system, which allows you to adjust the fit instantly with no tools required, along with a two-piece fabric strap. Pre-orders are open now, with the watch set to ship in the coming weeks.

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition | Image: The James Brand

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition Technical Specifications

Brand : Timex x The James Brand

: Timex x The James Brand Model : Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition

: Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition Reference :

: Diameter : 41mm

: 41mm Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Movement : Miyota 9075 Automatic GMT

: Miyota 9075 Automatic GMT Power Reserve : 42 hours

: 42 hours Water-Resistance: 200 metres

200 metres Availability : Limited to 1,000 pieces

: Limited to 1,000 pieces Price: USD$749

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition | Image: The James Brand

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition | Image: The James Brand