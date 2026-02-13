778 x 150
Audemars Piguet’s 150th Birthday Capsule is the Merch Drop Dreams are Made of

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Luxury brands love a merch moment. Hoodies, varsity jackets, enamel pins. It’s become standard procedure. But when 150-year-old Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet does it, and then refuses to sell any of it, that’s when it gets interesting.

To mark a century-and-a-half in business—and fresh off a huge moment during Bad Bunny’s Superbowl halftime performance—Audemars Piguet commissioned Paris-based design house Studio Tyrsa to create a full 150th Anniversary Gift Collection. Not a public capsule. Not a limited drop. A closed-circle release reserved strictly for AP clients and VIPs.

You can’t buy it. And that’s exactly why it works.

The varsity jacket is the headline piece. Collegiate cut. Bespoke “AP 150” emblem on the chest. Bold typography across the back, framed by the unmistakable Royal Oak octagon.

Look closer and it gets better.

Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 11
Image: Studio Tyrsa

A custom inner label assembles historical Audemars Piguet logos pulled from the archives, stitched together as a quiet timeline of the brand’s evolution. On the right pocket, the vintage French tagline “La plus prestigieuse des signatures” sits as a final detail. It translates to “The most prestigious of signatures.” It’s confident without being loud.

The wider collection will stretch well beyond the jacket. T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and tote bags sit alongside silk scarves, enamel pins, and more unexpected pieces, like candles and even ski poles. The colour palette leans into AP’s signature green, then punches out into blue, yellow and orange tones drawn from Royal Oak Offshore references.

What makes it land is the discipline. There’s no lazy throwback energy here. Studio Tyrsa hasn’t just lifted old graphics and called it heritage. The pieces feel considered, balanced and wearable, not like museum merch dressed up as luxury.

This capsule isn’t about chasing streetwear credibility. It’s about reinforcing status. Long-term collectors. Repeat clients. The people who don’t need to ask what an octagon means.

By keeping it off the market, AP reinforces something more valuable than hype: belonging. In a world where everything is “limited”, this is genuinely restricted.

At 150 years old, that kind of restraint feels earned. Most brands celebrate milestones by selling you something.

Audemars Piguet chose to reward the people who already bought in.

Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 5
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 6
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 4
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 1
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 3
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 2
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 7
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 9
Image: Studio Tyrsa
Studio tyrsa audemars piguet 8
Image: Studio Tyrsa

Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
