Menswear Icons You Should Own: Ray-Ban Wayfarer

The Ray-Ban Wayfarer is the definitive sunglasses style of the 20th century and beyond. In this edition of Menswear Icons You Should Own—Man of Many’s series exploring wardrobe essentials—we’ll uncover how this landmark piece of eyewear became the icon it is today, what sets it apart from the competition, and which legends of the stage and screen have worn it best.

Here in Australia, we’re only a few weeks into spring, yet the sun has already put everyone on notice. Summer 2025-2026 is going to cook, but if we look on the bright (or perhaps glary) side, that gives us all a convenient excuse to elevate our sunglasses game.

For my money, sunnies are the most essential menswear accessory you can own. They’re practical, sure, but the right ones can elevate even the most no-frills look, and you don’t need to break the bank to secure a high-quality pair that lasts you for years (provided you can avoid sitting on them).

That said, the broad range of styles, colours, and materials on offer at your local sunglass emporium can make selecting the right ones somewhat overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Fortunately, if you’re after a truly iconic option (and why wouldn’t you?), it’s an easy decision: the Ray-Ban Wayfarer is the only choice.