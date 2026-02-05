778 x 150
Audemars Piguet Unveils ‘Aussie Edition’ Royal Oak in Green and Gold

  • Audemars Piguet launches new Royal Oak models with unique malachite dials.
  • Natural stone patterns ensure that no two watch faces are identical.
  • The luxury timepieces feature solid 18-carat yellow gold cases and bracelets.
  • You can choose between 37 mm and 41 mm case diameters.
  • High-performance movements provide up to a 70-hour power reserve.

Okay, so the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak isn’t an official ‘Aussie Edition’ reserved for our shrip-on-the-barbie-loving market. But if there’s an ounce of malacite and yellow gold in you and you have a spare CHF 64,700 (approx. AUD$119,000) to drop on one of the best and most exclusive watches on the market, then the Royal Oak Selfwinding (Ref. 15513BA.OO.1320BA.01) might be for you.

It’s utterly desirable as every Royal Oak is, but with a unique malacite dial and yellow gold bracelet, the watch takes a remarkably sporty turn. You can choose from 37mm and 41mm diameter cases, and sleep easily knowing that no two pieces are the same. There are subtle variations in hue due to the fluctuations in the chemical composition. Specifically, the copper content: a higher concentration results in a deeper green, and vice versa. The striking banded patterns form during the crystallisation process, making each malachite dial unique.

Royal Oak fans will remember the previous versions of this watch, released only a few years ago with turquoise stone dials. They were instant hits during the “Tiffany dial” trend and remain among the most sought-after AP references. Now, the malachite green dial replaces the turquoise, a time when green dials are among the most popular on the market.

With yellow-gold applied hour markers and Royal Oak hands with a luminescent coating indicating the hours, minutes, and central seconds, both sizes are quintessential AP.

Power for the 37 mm model comes from the Calibre 5909, while the larger 41 mm model is equipped with the Calibre 4309. Both are performant mechanical movements that combine age-old skills with evolving technology and underscore the brand’s pursuit of innovation in both form and function.

Royal oak selfwinding ref 15513ba oo 1320ba 01 dial
Royal Oak Selfwinding ref. 15513BA.OO.1320BA.01 | Image: Supplied
Royal oak selfwinding ref 15513ba oo 1320ba 01 case back 2
Royal Oak Selfwinding ref. 15513BA.OO.1320BA.01 | Image: Supplied
Royal oak selfwinding ref 15513ba oo 1320ba 01 dial up close
Royal Oak Selfwinding ref. 15513BA.OO.1320BA.01 | Image: Supplied
Royal oak selfwinding ref 15513ba oo 1320ba 01 case back
Royal Oak Selfwinding ref. 15513BA.OO.1320BA.01 | Image: Supplied

Key Specifications

  • Royal Oak Selfwinding 41 mm Key Specifications
    • Model reference: 15513BA.OO.1320BA.01
    • Functions: Simplified display featuring hours, minutes, and centre seconds.
    • Case material: Solid 18-carat yellow gold with a double glareproofed sapphire crystal
    • Dimensions: A 41 mm diameter with a case thickness of 10.5 mm
    • Water resistance: Rated to 50 m
    • Dial aesthetics: Polished green malachite dial paired with a yellow gold-toned inner bezel
    • Hardware: 18-carat yellow gold hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating
    • Bracelet: 18-carat yellow gold bracelet equipped with the signature AP folding clasp
    • Movement: Calibre 4309 (self-winding)
    • Performance: 4 hz, 225 parts, 32 jewels and 70-hour power reserve
  • Royal Oak Selfwinding 41 mm Key Specifications
    • Model reference: 15553BA.OO.1356BA.04
    • Functions: Simplified display featuring hours, minutes, and centre seconds.
    • Case material: Solid 18-carat yellow gold with a double glareproofed sapphire crystal
    • Dimensions: A 37 mm diameter with a case thickness of 9.3 mm
    • Water resistance: Rated to 50 m
    • Dial aesthetics: Polished green malachite dial paired with a yellow gold-toned inner bezel
    • Hardware: 18-carat yellow gold hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating
    • Bracelet: 18-carat yellow gold bracelet equipped with the signature AP folding clasp
    • Movement: Calibre 5909 (self-winding)
    • Performance: 4 Hz, 174 parts, 29 jewels and 60-hour power reserve

If you’re on the hunt for a flagship yellow gold Royal Oak, the 2026 model in malachite green is a great choice. More information can be found at the AP website, linked below.

Learn more at Audemars Piguet

