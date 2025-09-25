Feel-Good Friday—26 September, 2025: Win a $1,400 Night of Luxury

By Dean Blake - News Published: 26 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The working week is drawing to a close and the Man of Many team is gearing up for another wild weekend of near-summer fun. Before we get there, though, here’s this week’s Feel-Good Friday.

This week, we’re bringing you a $1,400-valued giveaway of massive proportions, the chance to help raise money for childhood cancer (by buying up your everyday essentials), as well as your new road tripping snack of choice.

1 Hotel Melbourne’s King River Room | Image: 1 Hotel Melbourne

1 Hotel Melbourne and Hellyers Road Distillery Giving Away a $1,400 Night of Luxury

Have you ever wanted to spend a night in one of Melbourne’s most sustainable (and prestigious) hotels?

What about a free night, with views of the Yarra River, as well as breakfast at From Here by Mike and $200 to spend at Crane Bar and Lounge, with complimentary valet parking—and a bottle of Hellyers Road Voyager Cask 20-year-old Tasmania Single Malt Whiskey—all of which is valued at $1,400?

If it sounds like a good day to you like it does to us, jump onto 1 Hotel Melbourne‘s Instagram and get involved in this massive giveaway. To enter, you’ll need to follow 1 Hotel Melbourne, From Here, and Hellyers Road DIstillery’s instagrams, as well as enter your details via this link.

Get in quick, though: entries close at midnight, Sunday 28 September, with winners to be drawn on 1 October. Good luck!

Image: Supplied

“Go Red for Redkite”: Aussie Brands Stand up to Childhood Cancer

This October, Coles supermarkets will look a little more red than usual. Brands such as Bickford’s, Carman’s, Eureka Blueberries, Tip Top, and Vegemite, will be adorned with a red sticker in support of national cancer charity Redkite, with sales of any marked product directly contributing to support Redkite’s efforts to help Aussie families navigating the ongoing impact of childhood cancer diagnosis.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it impacts the entire family, often in unexpected and hidden ways,” said Redkite’s CEO Monique Keighery. “That’s why the support of the community is to critical.”

Coles has supported Redkite’s efforts for over a decade, according to the brand’s acting group corporate and indigenous affairs officer Jace Armstrong, who said collectively it’d raised $55 million to help families in need.

“Together with our suppliers, we’re excited to make this year’s Go Red for Redkite campaign bigger than ever,” Armstrong said. “We hope customers can show their support for Australian children and families too.”

The Iconic’s Front Row launches in September | Image: Supplied

The Iconic to Reward Conscious Shopping with Front Row Loyalty Program

After 14 years on the scene, Australian fashion marketplace The Iconic has finally announced a loyalty program. The free-to-join ‘Front Row’ program will aim to reward the business’ most avid shoppers, while also aiming to incentivise more circular and conscious shopping behaviours, when it launches at the end of September.

According to The Iconic’s chief marketing officer Joanna Robinson, customers have been pushing for a loyalty program for some time. In 2024, the business launched its Inner Circle research forum, which enabled ongoing communication from some 50,000 individuals on what they’d want from such a loyalty program: Front Row is the outcome.

“We’ll continue to enhance the program in line with what customers are telling us, from incentivising conscious shopping behaviours, to creating more exclusive, in-person events, including surprising select VIP members with tickets to an exclusive music event this November,” Robinson said.

If, like me, you’ve been shopping at The Iconic for years, you won’t be starting from zero with Front Row. Instead, customer loyalty will be rewarded by setting ‘status levels’—Insider, Stylist, Muse, and VIP—which unlock more rewards as you spend more.

Drumsticks’ Roadtrippers Range | Image: Supplied

Drumstick Celebrates Aussie Road Trippers with Fresh Flavours

As we head toward Australian summer, many are looking forward to the prospect of hitting the highway for a coastal road trip. And now you can take some of the most visited attractions in Australia with you, in Drumstick form.

Peters is launching a new range of its famous Ice Cream brand, the ‘Road Trippers’ range, which will bring a number of landmarks to life in ice cream form. To start, Peters’ take on Adelaide Hills’ Big Rocking Horse, and Coffs Harbours’ Big Banana—the Roadtrippers Rocky Road and Drumstick Banana Caramel, respectively—will launch in September.

“For Aussies, snacking and road trips go hand in hand, so Drumstick wanted to create bold new flavours that celebrate classic road trip memories while helping everyone make new ones this summer,” said Drumstick brand manager Michael Dib.

“Our two new flavours celebrate the weird, legendary and uniquely Australian landmarks we all know and love.”

Both new flavours will be available in multipacks for $9.50 at Coles, Woolworths, and Independent Grocers nation-wide.