Feel-Good Friday—31 October, 2025: Community, Creators and Cold, Hard Cash

By Nick Hall - News Published: 31 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Happy Halloween, you spooky freaks. The year’s most fear-inducing night is upon us and the ghouls are out in force. With this year’s festival of fright landing on a Friday, the anticipation is reaching fever pitch at the Man of Many office. Outfits have been secured, candy counted, and debauchery planned; this Halloween is going to be a good one…a Feel-Good one. See what I did there? Here is our weekly instalment of positive news stories for your reading pleasure. Get amongst it.

RØDE Creator of the Year Awards Return | Image: RØDE

RØDE Creator of the Year Awards Return

Good content doesn’t come easy. For the dedicated creatives and artisans behind your favourite viral clips, interviews and channels, the reality of piecing together hours of footage and audio can be tiresome and often, without reward. Thankfully, the legends over at RØDE are giving back to the creator community. The Aussie-born audio technology company has announced the finalists for the RØDE Creator of the Year Awards, an annual showcase that celebrates the very best in new media entertainment.

Across three major prizes and 15 Spotlight Awards, the event is designed to recognise and reward the world’s most inspiring talent across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other leading platforms. Over USD$200,000 in cash and prizes will be handed out, thanks to the support of some amazing creative and tech brands, including Mackie, Canon UK, Nothing, Nanlite, Urth, Notion, Artlist, Pelican, SanDisk, espresso Displays, and Miller. This year, the major awards include:

Creator of the Year – The top honour recognising outstanding talent and exceptional cultural impact comes with a USD$25,000 cash prize and a major prize pack.

– The top honour recognising outstanding talent and exceptional cultural impact comes with a USD$25,000 cash prize and a major prize pack. Emerging Creator of the Year – Celebrating the next generation of talent, specifically those new to the scene, with USD$10,000 in cash and a major prize pack.

– Celebrating the next generation of talent, specifically those new to the scene, with USD$10,000 in cash and a major prize pack. People’s Choice – The fan-favourite creator, chosen by public vote, will take home USD$10,000 in cash and a major prize pack.

All shortlisted entries and winners will be chosen by the RØDE global judging team, with the exception of the People’s Choice Award, which will be decided by public vote. Voters will also have the chance to win one of 10 exclusive Voter Prize Packs, which will be given out at the conclusion of the competition. Community voting for the People’s Choice Award will run from November 6 until November 19, with winners for all categories being revealed through the Creator of the Year website on November 20. Get in and support your favourite creators!

Community Homestay Network launched Nepal wildlife experience | Image: Community Homestay Network

New Wildlife Experiences in Western Nepal Empower Communities

Nepal has long been a bucket-list destination for many intrepid travellers, but now, a new collection of wildlife experiences is helping local communities find financial independence. The Community Homestay Network, a pioneer of community-led tourism in Nepal, has announced a new tour that takes travellers to the lesser-visited parts of the country, simultaneously helping to distribute wealth through tourism, empowering women and youth, and safeguarding Indigenous traditions and cultures.

An authentic, first-person experience, the tours are hosted by local families at homestays across the Bhada and Bardiya regions in western Nepal. This unique setting is home to the Indigenous Tharu people, a group that originated in India centuries ago, and now has traditions, language and cuisine that resemble both hill Nepali and North Indian cultures. Here, travellers can experience local community life, cooking classes, and culture at the Bhada Community Homestay and the Bardiya Community Homestay in western Nepal.

Better still, this region plays host to some of the most spectacular natural wildlife on planet Earth, meaning guests will have the opportunity to go wildlife spotting on a Jeep safari in Bardiya National Park, searching for elephants, rhinoceros and the elusive Bengal tiger. According to Shiva Dhakal, the founder of Community Homestay Network, tours like this offer a rare opportunity to experience something beyond travel.

This new itinerary epitomises what Community Homestay Network stands for. At a time where overtourism is a real concern, there are places that can benefit greatly from having a well-managed number of travellers visit,” Dhakal said.

“As well as having a special wildlife and cultural experience, this itinerary will help to preserve the traditions that are so unique to the Tharu people. Community tourism empowers women and youth in terms of employment, brings money into the local community’s economy, and helps mitigate urban migration as more jobs are created.”

The new, multi-day itinerary—Live the Tharu Way: Journey through Culture, Wildlife and Rural Life—is available to book now. For more information on the tour or to learn more about Community Homestay, visit the website below.

Decathlon and SportsBox Back Young Sports Star | Image: Decathlon Australia

Decathlon and SportsBox Back Young Sports Star

Outdoor sports and apparel brand Decathlon Australia has partnered with SportsBox for a bold new initiative aimed at enhancing access to sports. The two companies have banded together to launch the nation’s first solar-powered smart lockers, offering free sports equipment on demand and breaking down cost barriers to participation. The initiative comes after new research from Decathlon revealed 73% of Aussies see cost as a hurdle to playing sport and exercising.

The self-service smart lockers feature quality sports gear from leading sports retailer Decathlon, including netballs, beach volleyballs, basketballs, soccer balls and more, tailored to each location. The first lockers are now live at Beth Boyd Park and Raby Esplanade Park in Redland City, Queensland, with 20 more planned across the country in the coming months, supporting healthier, more active communities.

“With 73% of Australians saying cost is a barrier to getting active, we’re excited to partner with SportsBox to make sports more affordable and accessible,” Danny Sekulich, CEO of Decathlon Australia. “Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy sport, and we hope more governments and councils across the nation follow Queensland’s lead to help build healthier, more active communities.”

To find a locker near you or to request a SportsBox locker in your community, visit the link below for more information.

The ARIA Parlour | Image: ARIA

Free Ice-Cream at The ARIA Parlour

Who doesn’t love a free ice cream, particularly as the weather heats up? To celebrate the public’s last chance to vote for the ARIAs, Spotify and ARIA have teamed up to hand out free ice cream on November 10. The one-day-only ice cream pop-up, aptly titled ‘The ARIA Parlour’, will at the corner of Broadway and Mountain St on Monday, November 10 from 11:30am. Fans can stop by to cast their vote in the 2025 ARIA Awards on the Spotify app or ARIA website and be rewarded with a free scoop and a limited-edition “I Voted for the ARIAs” badge.

Best of all, each flavour pays tribute to this year’s nominees. Enjoy a scoop of TROYE-SENBERRY SIVAN, chow down on some BOUNTY PARK MUSIC or indulge in a little MISSY FIGGINS JAM AND AMARETTI BISCUIT. Full event details are listed below.

Event Details:

Where: The corner of Broadway and Mountain Street

When: Monday, November 10

Time: 11:30am – 2:30pm

What: Claim your free ice cream + limited-edition “I Voted for the ARIAs” badge by showing your ARIA vote on the Spotify app or ARIA website

The Glendronach to Host Whisky Experience in Melbourne

A One-of-a-Kind Whisky Experience is Coming to Melbourne

A touch of cinematic indulgence is coming to Melbourne. Scotch whisky label, The Glendronach, is inviting Australian single malt connoisseurs to step into an evening of luxury, in an immersive whisky-meets-film experience inside one of Palace Cinemas’ most intimate prestige theatres.

In a nostalgic nod to the golden age of cinema, guests will savour whisky-paired film classics, elevated takes on traditional movie snacks, and in-seat service from a personal Whisky Butler. The evening culminates with a rare and refined The Glendronach dram. Tickets are available now, with prices starting from AUD$50.

Key Details: